MANHEIM – Penn State Nittany Lion wrestler Greg Kerkvliet has been named Big Ten Wrestler of the Week for the week ending Nov. 14, 2021. Kerkvliet’s honor is the first of the season for the Nittany Lions.
Kerkvliet, an All-American last season as a freshman, was one amongst many standout performers for No. 2 Penn State as the Nittany Lion wrestling team opened its season with two lopsided wins. The Nittany Lions downed Sacred Heart 47-3 and Oregon State 32-7 in front of a sold-out crowd at the Spooky Nook Sports Complex in Manheim. Head coach Cael Sanderson’s squad won 17 of 20 bouts in the duals, highlighted by Kerkvliet’s dominance at 285.
The Minnesota-native began the season with a second period fall over Sacred Heart’s Mark Blokh. Kerkvliet rolled up seven takedowns before ending the match with a pin at the 3:57 mark. The Lion sophomore then dominated #24 Gary Traub of Oregon State in the final bout of Penn State’s win over Oregon State, rolling to a 16-0 technical fall. Kerkvliet tallied one takedown but turned Traub once for a two-point nearfall and three times for four-point nearfalls. Kerkvliet is 2-0 with a pin and a tech fall after Penn State’s opening weekend of dual action.
Penn State is now 2-0 and the Nittany Lions will host Army West Point on Thursday in the home opener for Penn State. The dual begins at 7 p.m. in Rec Hall.
Josh Fulton, Brady Muller ink men’s basketball NLIs during early signing period
LEWISBURG – Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis has announced that Josh Fulton and Brady Muller have signed National Letters of Intent during the NCAA’s early signing period. The two dynamic guards will join the Bison next season as members of the Class of 2026.
Fulton is a 6-foot-6 guard from Atlanta who attends Greater Atlanta Christian School. A Second Team All-State and First Team All-Region selection, Fulton bounced back from injury to have a productive club summer with AC Georgia, with whom he averaged 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
As a junior at Greater Atlanta Christian, Fulton logged 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game while leading his team to 17-10 record and third place in the region. The previous season, his team was regional runner-up with a 22-8 record.
Fulton is the son of Althea and Vernon Fulton, and he has two older siblings, Taylor and Jazmin. Vernon played basketball and football at West Point.
“Josh is a very talented prospect,” said Davis. “He shoots the three with range and can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. He worked very hard to battle back from an injury and was very determined to have a strong summer, and he did just that. We are really excited to have Josh join us next year.”
Muller is a 6-4, 210-pound guard from Wyckoff, New Jersey, and he is currently in his final year at hoops powerhouse Blair Academy. Muller earned a varsity letter as a freshman at Ramapo High School before moving to Blair, and in his first season there as a sophomore the team was nationally ranked while finishing 27-3 with a Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship. The team featured 10 Division I prospects and earned an invitation to the Kyrie Invitational in 2019-20.
Blair’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Muller will captain what appears to be another strong team this winter.
Muller, who played AAU basketball for the New Jersey Shoreshots, is the son of Shauna and Tim Muller. Both parents were student-athletes at Villanova, with Tim playing basketball and Shauna a member of the crew team. Older sister Tori played on the soccer team at Villanova.
“Brady comes from a great high school program where he has gone up against tremendous competition every day in practice,” said Davis. “Brady will be well-prepared for the college game by the time he arrives at Bucknell. He is a tremendous competitor and is physically strong and mature. He makes good decisions on the floor and really competes hard. We can’t wait to have him in our program.”
