UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State senior defensive tackle PJ Mustipher and redshirt junior cornerback Joey Porter, Jr. were both named to the Bronko Naguriski Trophy watch list on Tuesday. Mustipher was also selected for the Outland Trophy watch list.
The Bronko Nagurski Trophy, presented by the Charlotte Touchdown Club, recognizes the best defensive player in college football. The Outland Trophy is given to the best interior lineman, offensive or defensive, in college football.
Mustipher (6-4, 321) has appeared in 40 career games at Penn State, making 16 starts. He was named second-team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media in 2021. Mustipher made 21 tackles (16 solo) to go with three tackles for loss and a sack in six games in 2021 before suffering a season-ending injury vs. Iowa.
Porter (6-2, 198) is also represented on the Jim Thorpe Award and Lott IMPACT Trophy watch lists. He has appeared in 25 career games, making 21 starts, as a Nittany Lion. Porter was named third team All-Big Ten by the coaches and honorable mention by the media in 2021.
Porter finished the 2021 season with 51 tackles, a forced fumble, an interception and four pass breakups.
The five finalists for the Nagurski Trophy and three finalists for the Outland Trophy will be named in November. Both winners will be announced live on The Home Depot College Football Awards.
On Monday, Penn State senior safety Ji’Ayir Brown and Porter were tabbed to the Jim Thorpe Award watch list, announced by the Oklahoma Sports Hall of Fame.
The Paycom Jim Thorpe Award is presented annually to the top defensive back in college football, based on performance on the field, athletic ability and character.
Brown (5-11, 208) has appeared in 22 career games at Penn State, making 13 starts. He tied for the nation’s lead with six interceptions in 2021. His six interceptions were tied for the 10th-most in a season at PSU.
Brown also became the first Nittany Lion to record six interceptions and two fumble recoveries in a season since Alan Zemaitis in 2005, and he tied a Penn State bowl record with two interceptions in the Outback Bowl vs. Arkansas.
Brown finished the season as a third team All-Big Ten honoree by the coaches and honorable mention by the media.
