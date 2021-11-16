WILLIAMSPORT – Officially confirmed on Monday morning, the Lycoming College football team will host Ursinus in one of three MAC-Centennial Bowl Series matchups on Saturday at 12:30 p.m. at David Person Field.
The Warriors finished the 2021 regular season with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-2 mark in the MAC, finishing in second place to earn the top MAC seed in the MAC-Centennial Bowl Series, earning the right to host the game with the Bears, who earned the No. 2 seed in the Centennial Conference after finishing fourth in the league with a 7-3 overall record and a 6-3 mark in league play.
Delaware Valley earned the MAC’s automatic bid to the NCAA Championship and Muhlenberg earned the Centennial’s automatic bid, while Johns Hopkins was awarded an at-large bid. Susquehanna earned the Centennial’s top seed and will host the MAC’s No. 2 seed, Widener. Franklin & Marshall will host the MAC’s No. 3 seed Stevenson in the third bowl game.
The Warriors finished ranked eighth in the NCAA’s Region I rankings after finishing third in the MAC by allowing 18.5 points per game and fourth in the league by scoring 25.5 points per contest. The Warriors were fourth in the league, allowing 296.4 points per game.
Senior quarterback Elijah Shemory finished third in the league with a 137.9 passing efficiency, tossing for 1,738 yards and 17 touchdowns while also running for 313 yards and five touchdowns. The defense was paced by junior Cole Senior, who posted 69 tackles, 15.0 for loss, and junior David Tomb, who had 43 tackles, 16.5 for loss and six sacks.
Ursinus was both fourth in the Centennial in scoring offense (31.2) and defense (21.0). They finished fourth in the league in total offense (391.4) and sixth in total defense (329.3).
Quarterback Jack Psenickska finished third in the Centennial in passing efficiency (141.6), tossing for 2,555 yards and 24 touchdowns. Samuel Ragland countered on the ground, leading the Centennial with 1,055 rushing yards and second in the league with 14 touchdowns. Jack Ginley led the league with three fumble recoveries and Ryan Bodolus and Ethan Belville were in the top 10 in the league in both tackles for loss and sacks.
Booth named MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week
WILLIAMSPORT – With three individual wins and one relay win in a tight dual meet with Messiah, Lycoming College senior Jake Booth was named the MAC Men’s Swimmer of the Week for the second time this season, the conference office announced on Monday.
Booth posted a personal-best time in the 100-yard freestyle (50.06) and added season-best times in the 200 free (1:49.45) and the 500 frees (5:02.15), winning all three events against the Falcons. Booth also took part in the 400 frees relay, posting a split time of 50.27 as the third leg for the team before they took home the win in 3:24.05. The Warriors won nine of the 14 events in the narrow 127-121 setback to Messiah.
Booth also won the award on Oct. 18, when he helped the team to a dual meet win over Albright.
Dotson named a Biletnikoff Award semifinalist
UNIVERSITY PARK – The Tallahassee Quarterback Club has announced Penn State senior wide receiver Jahan Dotson as one of 10 semifinalists for the 2021 Biletnikoff Award.
The Biletnikoff Award annually recognizes the college football season’s outstanding FBS receiver. Any player, regardless of position (wide receiver, tight end, slot back, and running back) who catches a pass is eligible for the award. As such, the Biletnikoff Award recognizes college football’s outstanding receiver, not merely college football’s outstanding wide receiver.
The semifinalists, finalists, and award recipient are selected by the highly distinguished Biletnikoff Award National Selection Committee, a group of prominent college football journalists, commentators, announcers, Biletnikoff Award winners, and other former receivers.
Recently, the Tallahassee Quarterback Club Foundation opened the 2021 FanVote. Every fan may vote once daily on the Biletnikoff Award FanVote page. The aggregate fan tally will be counted as one official vote to determine semi-finalists (ten receivers), finalists (three receivers), and the winner.
Dotson is also one of 15 semifinalists for the Walter Camp Player of the Year Award and the only wide receiver listed as a semifinalist.
Dotson is the only Power Five receiver and one of two FBS receivers with at least 80 receptions, 990 yards and nine touchdowns in their first 10 games of the season, joining Western Kentucky’s Jerreth Sterns (111, 1,368, 11).
The senior is the only Big Ten receiver ever to have at least 80 receptions, 990 yards and nine touchdowns in the first 10 games of a season.
Dotson leads the Big Ten in 2021 in receptions (80, 4th nationally), is tied for second in receiving scores (9, t-8th), and is third in receiving yards (993, 14th).
Stout Named Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week
UNIVERSITY PARK – Penn State redshirt senior punter Jordan Stout has been named the Big Ten Special Teams Player of the Week. Stout earns the honor for the third time this season, the most in the conference.
Stout hit a 52-yard field goal in the second quarter. He added a 42-yard kick in the first quarter and a 31-yard field goal in the fourth quarter.
He tied his career high for field goals made in a game with three. He also had three against Ball State.
Stout also completed an 18-yard pass to Curtis Jacobs on a fake punt in the first quarter. It was his first career completion and attempt.
Stout’s completion was the first by a Penn State punter since Chris Clauss completed a 6-yard pass vs. Maryland (played in Baltimore) on Nov. 7, 1987.
Stout landed a 55-yard punt, downed at the 9, in the second quarter. He added a 58-yard punt to the Michigan 15 and a 42-yard punt to the Michigan 11. He also dropped a 49-yard punt at the Michigan 1 in the fourth quarter. Stout averaged 51.0 yards on four punts. It was Stout’s fifth game averaging at least 50.0 yards per punt.
Josh Fulton, Brady Muller ink men’s basketball NLIs during early signing period
LEWISBURG – Bucknell men’s basketball coach Nathan Davis has announced that Josh Fulton and Brady Muller have signed National Letters of Intent during the NCAA’s early signing period. The two dynamic guards will join the Bison next season as members of the Class of 2026.
Fulton is a 6-foot-6 guard from Atlanta who attends Greater Atlanta Christian School. A Second Team All-State and First Team All-Region selection, Fulton bounced back from injury to have a productive club summer with AC Georgia, with whom he averaged 20 points, six rebounds and five assists per game.
As a junior at Greater Atlanta Christian, Fulton logged 18 points, eight rebounds and three assists per game while leading his team to 17-10 record and third place in the region. The previous season, his team was regional runner-up with a 22-8 record.
Fulton is the son of Althea and Vernon Fulton, and he has two older siblings, Taylor and Jazmin. Vernon played basketball and football at West Point.
“Josh is a very talented prospect,” said Davis. “He shoots the three with range and can put the ball on the floor and get to the basket. He worked very hard to battle back from an injury and was very determined to have a strong summer, and he did just that. We are really excited to have Josh join us next year.”
Muller is a 6-4, 210-pound guard from Wyckoff, New Jersey, and he is currently in his final year at hoops powerhouse Blair Academy. Muller earned a varsity letter as a freshman at Ramapo High School before moving to Blair, and in his first season there as a sophomore the team was nationally ranked while finishing 27-3 with a Mid-Atlantic Prep League championship. The team featured 10 Division I prospects and earned an invitation to the Kyrie Invitational in 2019-20.
Blair’s 2020-21 season was canceled due to the COVID-19 pandemic, but Muller will captain what appears to be another strong team this winter.
Muller, who played AAU basketball for the New Jersey Shoreshots, is the son of Shauna and Tim Muller. Both parents were student-athletes at Villanova, with Tim playing basketball and Shauna a member of the crew team. Older sister Tori played on the soccer team at Villanova.
“Brady comes from a great high school program where he has gone up against tremendous competition every day in practice,” said Davis. “Brady will be well-prepared for the college game by the time he arrives at Bucknell. He is a tremendous competitor and is physically strong and mature. He makes good decisions on the floor and really competes hard. We can’t wait to have him in our program.”
