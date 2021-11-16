Youth football
Heartland Youth Football LeagueChampionshipsB Division
Central Columbia 8, Milton 0
A Division
Southern Columbia 15, Selinsgrove 0
College football
Associated Press Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (10-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Alabama (9-1) 3 SEC 1,449 3 Cincinnati (10-0) 2 American Athletic 1,420 4 Oregon (9-1) 5 Pac-12 1,353 5 Ohio State (9-1) 6 Big Ten 1,341 6 Notre Dame (9-1) 7 IA Independents 1,175 7 Michigan State (9-1) 8 Big Ten 1,161 8 Michigan (9-1) 9 Big Ten 1,134 9 Oklahoma State (9-1) 10 Big 12 1,106 10 Ole Miss (8-2) 12 SEC 943 11 Baylor (8-2) 18 Big 12 882 12 Oklahoma (9-1) 4 Big 12 870 13 Wake Forest (9-1) 13 ACC 851 14 Brigham Young (8-2) 14 IA Independents 671 15 UTSA (10-0) 15 Conference USA 591 16 Texas A&M (7-3) 11 SEC 583 17 Houston (9-1) 17 American Athletic 509 18 Iowa (8-2) 19 Big Ten 491 19 Wisconsin (7-3) 20 Big Ten 467 20 Pittsburgh (8-2) 25 ACC 358 21 Arkansas (7-3) SEC 277 22 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 24 Sun Belt 261 23 San Diego State (9-1) Mountain West 239 24 Utah (7-3) Pac-12 141 25 North Carolina State (7-3) 21 ACC 95 Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4
National Football League
AMERICAN CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258
North
W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241
West
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183
NATIONAL CONFERENCE
East
W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246
South
W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263
North
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260
West
W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212 Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186
Monday’s Games
San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 10
Thursday, Nov. 18
New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.
Sunday, Nov. 21
Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Denver, L.A. Rams
Monday, Nov. 22
N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 10 4 .714 — New York 8 6 .571 2 Philadelphia 8 6 .571 2 Boston 7 7 .500 3 Toronto 7 8 .467 3½
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Washington 10 3 .769 — Miami 9 5 .643 1½ Charlotte 8 7 .533 3 Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Orlando 3 11 .214 7½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Cleveland 9 6 .600 1½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 6 9 .400 4½ Detroit 3 10 .231 6½
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 9 4 .692 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2½ San Antonio 4 9 .308 5 New Orleans 2 13 .133 8 Houston 1 13 .071 8½
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Denver 9 5 .643 — Utah 8 5 .615 ½ Portland 7 8 .467 2½ Oklahoma City 5 8 .385 3½ Minnesota 4 9 .308 4½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Golden State 11 2 .846 — Phoenix 10 3 .769 1 L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3 L.A. Lakers 8 7 .533 4 Sacramento 6 8 .429 5½
Monday’s Games
Sacramento 129, Detroit 107 Boston 98, Cleveland 92 Washington 105, New Orleans 100 New York 92, Indiana 84 Atlanta 129, Orlando 111 Memphis 136, Houston 102 Miami 103, Oklahoma City 90 Dallas 111, Denver 101 Phoenix 99, Minnesota 96 Portland 118, Toronto 113 Chicago 121, L.A. Lakers 103
Tuesday’s Games
Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 41 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 Detroit 17 8 7 2 18 49 55 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36 N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 42 43 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 37
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42 Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 57 44 Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Columbus 5, Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1
Tuesday’s Games
Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
