Youth football

Heartland Youth Football LeagueChampionshipsB Division

Central Columbia 8, Milton 0

A Division

Southern Columbia 15, Selinsgrove 0

College football

Associated Press Top 25 RANK TEAM PV RANK CONFERENCE POINTS 1 Georgia (10-0) 1 SEC 1,550 (62) 2 Alabama (9-1) 3 SEC 1,449 3 Cincinnati (10-0) 2 American Athletic 1,420 4 Oregon (9-1) 5 Pac-12 1,353 5 Ohio State (9-1) 6 Big Ten 1,341 6 Notre Dame (9-1) 7 IA Independents 1,175 7 Michigan State (9-1) 8 Big Ten 1,161 8 Michigan (9-1) 9 Big Ten 1,134 9 Oklahoma State (9-1) 10 Big 12 1,106 10 Ole Miss (8-2) 12 SEC 943 11 Baylor (8-2) 18 Big 12 882 12 Oklahoma (9-1) 4 Big 12 870 13 Wake Forest (9-1) 13 ACC 851 14 Brigham Young (8-2) 14 IA Independents 671 15 UTSA (10-0) 15 Conference USA 591 16 Texas A&M (7-3) 11 SEC 583 17 Houston (9-1) 17 American Athletic 509 18 Iowa (8-2) 19 Big Ten 491 19 Wisconsin (7-3) 20 Big Ten 467 20 Pittsburgh (8-2) 25 ACC 358 21 Arkansas (7-3) SEC 277 22 Louisiana-Lafayette (9-1) 24 Sun Belt 261 23 San Diego State (9-1) Mountain West 239 24 Utah (7-3) Pac-12 141 25 North Carolina State (7-3) 21 ACC 95 Others receiving votes: Mississippi State 52, Auburn 43, Appalachian State 32, Penn State 31, Coastal Carolina 28, Utah State 12, Kansas State 12, SMU 9, Kentucky 9, Purdue 4

National Football League

AMERICAN CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 6 3 0 .667 280 135 New England 6 4 0 .600 275 177 Miami 3 7 0 .300 177 252 N.Y. Jets 2 7 0 .222 161 296

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tennessee 8 2 0 .800 278 232 Indianapolis 5 5 0 .500 268 230 Jacksonville 2 7 0 .222 149 232 Houston 1 8 0 .111 128 258

North

W L T Pct PF PA Baltimore 6 3 0 .667 231 217 Pittsburgh 5 3 1 .611 177 185 Cincinnati 5 4 0 .556 236 203 Cleveland 5 5 0 .500 231 241

West

W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 6 4 0 .600 262 241 L.A. Chargers 5 4 0 .556 219 228 Las Vegas 5 4 0 .556 210 230 Denver 5 5 0 .500 200 183

NATIONAL CONFERENCE

East

W L T Pct PF PA Dallas 7 2 0 .778 284 195 Philadelphia 4 6 0 .400 257 231 N.Y. Giants 3 6 0 .333 179 216 Washington 3 6 0 .333 185 246

South

W L T Pct PF PA Tampa Bay 6 3 0 .667 279 212 New Orleans 5 4 0 .556 222 178 Carolina 5 5 0 .500 205 193 Atlanta 4 5 0 .444 178 263

North

W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 8 2 0 .800 216 180 Minnesota 4 5 0 .444 221 211 Chicago 3 6 0 .333 150 224 Detroit 0 8 1 .056 150 260

West

W L T Pct PF PA Arizona 8 2 0 .800 287 189 L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 271 227 San Francisco 4 5 0 .444 216 212 Seattle 3 6 0 .333 181 186

Monday’s Games

San Francisco 31, L.A. Rams 10

Thursday, Nov. 18

New England at Atlanta, 8:20 p.m.

Sunday, Nov. 21

Baltimore at Chicago, 1 p.m. Detroit at Cleveland, 1 p.m. Green Bay at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Houston at Tennessee, 1 p.m. Indianapolis at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 1 p.m. San Francisco at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. Washington at Carolina, 1 p.m. Cincinnati at Las Vegas, 4:05 p.m. Arizona at Seattle, 4:25 p.m. Dallas at Kansas City, 4:25 p.m. Pittsburgh at L.A. Chargers, 8:20 p.m. Open: Denver, L.A. Rams

Monday, Nov. 22

N.Y. Giants at Tampa Bay, 8:15 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB Brooklyn 10 4 .714 — New York 8 6 .571 2 Philadelphia 8 6 .571 2 Boston 7 7 .500 3 Toronto 7 8 .467 3½

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB Washington 10 3 .769 — Miami 9 5 .643 1½ Charlotte 8 7 .533 3 Atlanta 6 9 .400 5 Orlando 3 11 .214 7½

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 10 4 .714 — Cleveland 9 6 .600 1½ Milwaukee 6 8 .429 4 Indiana 6 9 .400 4½ Detroit 3 10 .231 6½

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 9 4 .692 — Memphis 7 7 .500 2½ San Antonio 4 9 .308 5 New Orleans 2 13 .133 8 Houston 1 13 .071 8½

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB Denver 9 5 .643 — Utah 8 5 .615 ½ Portland 7 8 .467 2½ Oklahoma City 5 8 .385 3½ Minnesota 4 9 .308 4½

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB Golden State 11 2 .846 — Phoenix 10 3 .769 1 L.A. Clippers 8 5 .615 3 L.A. Lakers 8 7 .533 4 Sacramento 6 8 .429 5½

Monday’s Games

Sacramento 129, Detroit 107 Boston 98, Cleveland 92 Washington 105, New Orleans 100 New York 92, Indiana 84 Atlanta 129, Orlando 111 Memphis 136, Houston 102 Miami 103, Oklahoma City 90 Dallas 111, Denver 101 Phoenix 99, Minnesota 96 Portland 118, Toronto 113 Chicago 121, L.A. Lakers 103

Tuesday’s Games

Golden State at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Philadelphia at Utah, 10 p.m. San Antonio at L.A. Clippers, 10:30 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Indiana at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Charlotte, 7 p.m. Boston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Milwaukee, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at New York, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. Sacramento at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Chicago at Portland, 10 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Golden State at Cleveland, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Miami, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Memphis, 8 p.m. San Antonio at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Philadelphia at Denver, 9 p.m. Toronto at Utah, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 15 10 2 3 23 56 41 Tampa Bay 15 9 3 3 21 47 41 Toronto 16 10 5 1 21 43 42 Detroit 17 8 7 2 18 49 55 Boston 13 8 5 0 16 41 37 Buffalo 14 6 6 2 14 43 43 Montreal 17 4 11 2 10 36 58 Ottawa 15 4 10 1 9 36 52

Metropolitan Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Carolina 13 11 2 0 22 45 25 Washington 15 9 2 4 22 54 36 N.Y. Rangers 15 9 3 3 21 42 43 New Jersey 14 7 4 3 17 42 42 Philadelphia 13 7 4 2 16 36 34 Columbus 13 8 5 0 16 43 40 Pittsburgh 14 5 5 4 14 42 49 N.Y. Islanders 13 5 6 2 12 29 37

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Minnesota 14 10 4 0 20 48 43 Winnipeg 14 8 3 3 19 46 38 Nashville 15 9 5 1 19 44 39 St. Louis 14 8 4 2 18 49 39 Colorado 12 6 5 1 13 43 39 Dallas 13 5 6 2 12 32 41 Chicago 15 4 9 2 10 33 51 Arizona 15 1 13 1 3 23 60

Pacific Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA Edmonton 14 11 3 0 22 59 42 Anaheim 16 9 4 3 21 57 44 Calgary 15 8 3 4 20 48 32 Vegas 15 9 6 0 18 47 46 Los Angeles 15 8 5 2 18 42 37 San Jose 14 7 6 1 15 39 41 Vancouver 16 5 9 2 12 41 55 Seattle 15 4 10 1 9 42 55 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.

Monday’s Games

Columbus 5, Detroit 3 Tampa Bay 4, N.Y. Islanders 1

Tuesday’s Games

Buffalo at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Calgary at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Montreal at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. N.Y. Islanders at Florida, 7 p.m. Nashville at Toronto, 7 p.m. Ottawa at New Jersey, ppd Arizona at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. San Jose at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Detroit at Dallas, 8:30 p.m. Carolina at Vegas, 10 p.m. Washington at Anaheim, 10 p.m.

Wednesday’s Games

Colorado at Vancouver, 9 p.m. Chicago at Seattle, 10 p.m. Washington at Los Angeles, 10:30 p.m.

Thursday’s Games

Calgary at Buffalo, 7 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Toronto, 7 p.m. Nashville at Ottawa, ppd New Jersey at Florida, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at Montreal, 7 p.m. Tampa Bay at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. San Jose at St. Louis, 8 p.m. Columbus at Arizona, 9 p.m. Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Carolina at Anaheim, 10 p.m. Detroit at Vegas, 10 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League NEW YORK YANKEES — Named Luis Rojas third base coach. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Promoted Jarret DeHart to hitting coach and director of hitting strategy. Named Tony Arnerich hitting coach. Named Andy McKay major league Coach and Sr. director of baseball development. Named Kristopher Negron first base coach. National League ATLANTA BRAVES — Signed C Manny Pina to a two-year contract. CHICAGO CUBS — Named Daniel Moskos assistant pitching coach. ST. LOUIS CARDINALS — Named Jared “Skip” Schumaker bench coach and Turner Ward assistant hitting coach. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association NBA — Fined Minnesota $250,000 for violating league rules that prohibit teams from arranging or paying for offseason practice or group workout sessions for their players outside a team’s home market. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Released RB Tavien Feaster from the active roster and DL Matt Dickerson and WR Darrius Shepherd from the practice squad. BUFFALO BILLS — Reinstated QB Mitch Trubisky from the reserve/COVID-19 list. Released WR Austin Proehl from the practice squad. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Signed S Michael J. Thomas from the practice squad to the active roster and LB Austin Calitro to the practice squad. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Reinstated QB Kurt Benkert from the practice squad reserve/COVID-19 list. Released QB Blake Bortles from the practice squad. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed CB Michael Jacquet to the practice squad. Placed CB Lorenzo Burns on the practice squad injured reserve. LAS VEGAS RAIDERS — Signed FB Sutton Smith to the practice squad. Released WR Gary Jennings. LOS ANGELES RAMS — Promoted DL Marquise Copeland and DB Jake Gervase from the practice squad to the active roster. NEW YORK GIANTS — Reinstated RB Gary Brightwell from the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK JETS — Reinstated CB Jason Pinnock from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed QB James Morgan to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Promoted S Tony Jefferson II from the practice squad to the active roster. Placed WR Mohamed Sanu Sr. and Tavon Wilson on injured reserve. TENNESSEE TITANS — Waived T Bobby Hart and DL Amani Bledsoe from the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League ARIZONA COYOTES — Called up RWs Hudson Fasching, Jan Jenik and LW Ben McCartney from Tuscon (AHL). CAROLINA HURRICANES — Sent RW Josh Leivo to Chicago (AHL). DETROIT RED WINGS — Called up C Joe Veleno from Grand Rapids (AHL). NEW YORK RANGERS — Sent C Greg McKegg to Hartford (AHL). ST. LOUIS BLUES — Called up D Scott Perunovich from Springfield (AHL). Sent D Calle Rosen, G Joel Hofer and C Dakota Joshua to Springfield (AHL). Waived LW Kyle Clifford. VANCOUVER CANUCKS — Reinstated D Tucker Poolman from suspension. Sent D Madison Bowey to Abbotsford (AHL). Called up D Travis Hamonic from Abbotsford (AHL). WASHINGTON CAPITALS — Called up C Garrett Pilon from Hershey (AHL). East Coast Hockey League ALLEN AMERICANS — Traded F Jackson Leef to Greenville. CINCINNATI CYCLONES — Loaned F Graham Knott to Milwaukee (AHL). GREENVILLE SWAMP RABBITS — Signed F Quin Foreman. Activated F Tommy Besinger from reserve. Traded F Gavin Gould to Allen and F Anthony Rinaldi to Indy. IOWA HEARTLANDERS — Released F Nick Pastorious and D Kyle Thacker. Sent F Alexander Khovanov to Iowa (AHL). JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Activated F Derek Lodermeier from reserve. Placed F Abbott Girduckis on reserve. KALAMAZOO WINGS — Added D Giovanni Vallati to active roster. MAINE MARINERS — Activated F Devon Paliani from injured reserve. Activated F Andrew Romano from reserve. Loaned F Lewis Zerter-Gossage to Tucson (AHL). Sent D Victor Berglund to Providence (AHL). NORFOLK ADMIRALS — Placed F Cody Milan on injured reserve, effective Oct. 31. RAPID CITY RUSH — Traded ECHL rights to F Kielly Kameron to Atlanta. READING ROYALS — Released G Hayden Hawkey. TOLEDO WALLEYE — Loaned F Brett McKenzie to Grand Rapids (AHL). TROIS-RIVIERES — Signed G Carmine-Anthony Pagliarulo. Activated F Arsen Khisamutdinov from reserve. Sent G Kevin Poulin to Laval (AHL). WHEELING NAILERS — Added G Alex D’Orio to active roster. Placed G Evan Moyse on reserve. WORCESTER RAILERS — Released G Matt Jenkins as emergency back-up goalie (EBUG). SOCCER Major League Soccer ATLANTA UNITED — Signed Carlos Bocanegra to a multiyear contract extension.

