HUGHESVILLE — Lewisburg Post 182 just can’t seem to buy a win.
Leading by a couple of runs going into the bottom of the seventh inning, Lewisburg let that lead slip away as Hughesville scored three runs to walk-off for a 10-9 Susquehanna Valley League victory Wednesday.
Post 35 got its three runs with two outs as Clayton Poust hit a two-run double to tie the game and Dylon Pequignot followed with a go-ahead RBI single.
Lewisburg (0-7) took a 5-4 lead in the third behind a three-run double from Kadyn Magyar before an Owen Arndt two-run single in the fourth pushed the visitors’ lead to 7-5.
Post 182 added a run in the fifth on a Garrett Russell RBI single and one more in the sixth on a wild pitch to maintain a two-run lead at 9-7.
But that was until Hughesville rallied late to spoil one of the best chances at a win Lewisburg has had this season.
Next up for Lewisburg is a home game with Berwick at 5:45 p.m. Friday.
Hughesville 10, Lewisburg 9At Hughesville
Lewisburg 005 211 0 – 9-6-4 Hughesville 221 020 3 – 10-12-1 Colton Rearick, Kadyn Magyar (5) and Shea Girton, Wyatt Parker (7). Devin Swank, Jed Webb (3), Jackson Bower (6), Dylon Pequignot and Ian Gagliano. WP: Pequignot. LP: Magyar.
Top Lewisburg hitters:
Joel Myers, RBI, run scored; Owen Arndt, 1-for-3, 3 RBI, run; Rearick, walk, run; Magyar, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Forrest Zelechoski, 1-for-4; Girton, 1-for-2, walk; Parker, 2 runs; Garrett Russell, 1-for-3, RBI, 2 runs; Ethan Russell, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs.
Top Hughesville hitters:
Swank, 1-for-2, walk, 2 runs; Clayton Poust, 2-for-4, 4 RBI, run; Pequignot, 4-for-5, 3 RBI, run; Gagliano, 2-for-3, walk, RBI; Devin Maciejewski, 1-for-4, run; Eli Olshefskie, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Jackson Bower, walk, run; Kayden Berry, 1-for-1, walk, RBI, run; Alex Maiorana, RBI, run.
Bloomsburg 7
Mifflinburg 6 (8 inn.)
ALMEDIA — Mifflinburg lost its first game in more than a week as Bloomsburg scored on an error with two outs in the eighth to take the SVL victory at Central Columbia High School.
“Whenever we play Bloomsburg/Central Columbia it’s always a nail-biter. It always is. I wouldn’t call it a rivalry, but they always come to play us (hard), and so do we,” said Mifflinburg manager Jacob Golomboski.
“Don’t want to take anything away from Bloomsburg. They stayed in it (until the end). (Relief pitcher) Luke Rokavec walked a guy with two outs and Bloomsburg scored without a hit. Take that away and we win.”
Mifflinburg (3-2) took a 5-1 lead in the fourth on an RBI single by Liam Church, along with a passed ball and a grounder by Cade Dressler.
Bloomsburg (3-1) got a couple of runs back in the bottom of the fourth and one more in the fifth to cut Post 410’s lead to 5-4.
Later, Tanner Zimmerman scored on a passed ball in the sixth to give Mifflinburg a 6-4 lead.
Post 273 wouldn’t stay down for long as it tied the game at 6 on a two-run single by Luke Zeisloft in the bottom of the sixth.
“Both teams were grinding and working hard and putting themselves into positions to win. It was a good game even though we didn’t win,” said Golomboski. “Our players put themselves into positions to win the game. They put up a good effort, but hat’s off to Bloomsburg to find a way to win today.
Mifflinburg will look to get back on the winning side when it hosts Williamsport at 6 p.m. Friday.
Bloomsburg 7, Mifflinburg 6 (8 inn.)At Central Columbia H.S.
Mifflinburg 101 301 00 – 6-5-4 Bloomsburg 100 212 01 – 7-8-5 Liam Church, Luke Rokavec (5) and Lucas Whittaker. Arrick Beagle, Sam Staib (4), Brody Beaver (5) and Hughie Curran. WP: Beaver. LP: Rokavec.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Church, 1-for-4, walk, 3 runs scored, RBI; Zach Wertman, 2 walks; Cade Dressler, 1-for-2, double, walk, 2 RBI; Whittaker, walk, RBI; Derek Hackenberg, 1-for-4; Nate Chambers, run; Zimmerman, 2-for-4, 2 runs.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Luke Zeisloft, 3-for-4, 2 RBI, run scored; Jacob Reifer, walk; Cade Davis, RBI; Caleb Martz, 1-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs; Staib, 1-for-4, run; Liam Birraine, 1-for-4, run; Beaver, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Logan Reifendifer, 1-for-2, RBI.
