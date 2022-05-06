LEWISBURG — A loss to Bloomsburg one month ago was a catalyst for what turned out to be an eight-game winning streak for Lewisburg’s softball team.
And after the Panthers stymied the Green Dragons once again on Thursday, head coach Ken Wagner is really hoping that history repeats itself.
Bloomsburg tallied three runs in fifth and sixth innings to pull away for a 9-4 Heartland-II victory over Lewisburg at the Pawling Sports Complex.
“The game wasn’t our best effort. Let’s put it that way,” said Wagner, whose team fell to Bloomsburg 10-7 the first time they played. “We swung at a lot of balls and made (Bloomsburg pitcher Olivia Hull) look very good by swinging at stuff up at our eyes, and when you do that the pitcher is going to look awesome.
“I think the girls know they underachieved today, let’s put it that way,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
The game certainly didn’t start off well for Lewisburg (8-3, 6-3 HAC-II).
An error and a walk in the first three at-bats for Bloomsburg (7-7, 6-4) helped get the Panthers out to a 2-0 lead.
The Green Dragons answered with a run in the bottom of the first on an RBI single by Rylee Dyroff, but the hosts missed an opportunity to score more after they left the bases loaded.
“Errors and walks, they kill you every time,” said coach Wagner. “Then we get the bases loaded with one out and we don’t score a run. Thats tough when you got people up (who can hit), but once again we are swinging at balls up at our eyes and hitting pop-ups. We weren’t focused.”
Bloomsburg added a run in the third, but in the fifth the Panthers really started taking control of the game.
A two-run single to right by Mya Coyne keyed the inning and helped push the Panthers’ lead to 6-1. The hit was extra painful as it came with two outs after Lewisburg turned a 1-2-3 double play in the previous at-bat.
Lewisburg’s answer this time was a two-run double to left by Gracie Murphy that cut the Green Dragons’ deficit to 6-3. However, a three-run sixth by Bloomsburg built its lead back up to 9-3.
A lot of missed opportunities also cost the Green Dragons on Thursday. The team stranded a total of nine baserunners on the night.
“We had runners on second and third I think three or four times in the game, and we just couldn’t get the key hit,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We just weren’t disciplined enough to swing at the strikes, and we weren’t focused today, and that was pretty obvious.
“We didn’t have it, from batting to even some of the errors (we made) in the field. We just didn’t look crisp,” added coach Wagner. “It was just one of those nights.”
Coach Wagner has no doubts that his girls will come back, and maybe they will put together another eight-game winning streak in the process.
“I told the girls (following the game) to flush (this game) and start over on Monday,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “We have a home game with Danville on Monday and a total of four games next week, and there’s nothing they can do about this game. We move on and win the last eight games that we have. That’s all we can say — get up, get it together, and fight.
“We told them we lost to Bloomsburg (the first time) and we (followed) with an eight-game winning streak. We have eight games left, we just lost to Bloomsburg (again), so let’s win eight more (in a row).”
Bloomsburg 9, Lewisburg 4
At Lewisburg
Bloomsburg 201 033 0 – 9-9-0
Lewisburg 100 010 1 – 4-11-2
Olivia Hull and Madeline Devine. Kimmy Shannon and Sydney Bolinsky.
WP: Hull. LP: Shannon.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Hull, 2-for-5, stolen base, 2 runs scored; Rita Nuss, 2-for-3, double, 2 walks, 3 RBI; Devine, 2-for-4, double, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Madison Roberts, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Jenna Lycon, 1-for-3, stolen base, 2 RBI, run; Mya Coyne, 1-for-4, 2 RBI; Kiana Coulter, walk.
Top Lewisburg hitters: Carley Wagner, walk, run scored; Erin Field, 3-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Rylee Dyroff, 3-for-4, double, stolen base, RBI, run; Gracie Murphy, 1-for-4, double, 3 RBI; Bolinsky, 1-for-2, 2 walks; Ryan Brouse, 1-for-3.
