MIDDLEBURG – In a season full of firsts for Mifflinburg’s girls soccer team, the Wildcats can now check one more thing off their to-do list.
After setting a new mark for wins in a season in addition to claiming the Heartland Athletic Conference-I title, Mifflinburg can call itself District 4 champions for the first time as well.
Peyton Yocum and Sarah Fritz both scored in the second half to lift No. 1-seeded Mifflinburg to a 2-0 victory over No. 3 Selinsgrove in the Class 3A final Wednesday at Midd-West High School’s Sports Boosters Athletic Park.
Mifflinburg (19-1) now advances to the PIAA playoffs where the Wildcats will face the District 3 runner-up – either Mechanicsburg or ELCO – on Tuesday at a site and time to be determined.
“It’s absolutely amazing. It’s the first (district title) in school history. I mean, there was a lot of firsts for this team this year, and I’m just very happy to be a part of it,” said Mifflinburg coach Erich Hankamer.
“It’s just been an unbelievable year. We sit at 19-1 after tonight, and we’re going to face a tough opponent next. We either face Mechanicsburg or ELCO, and I’m actually going down to the game (today) to watch, just to scout a little bit because we know nothing about them.”
The Wildcats came out firing in the first half against the Seals (8-10-2), but none of the five shots they fired on goal found the back of the net.
Hankamer though knew the game would be tough against Selinsgrove,which took a 3-2 overtime win over Mifflinburg in last year’s district final.
“Going in 0-0 at the half, we knew coming into this game that Selinsgrove would probably sit in (defensively) a little bit, which we expected,” said Hankamer. “A lot of teams have done that against us this season to try to weather our storm at the beginning of games.”
Yocum would break the tie by scoring off a long cross right to left from Avery Metzger just 1:29 into the second half.
“That was such a momentum turner. I mean, the ball was just loose in the box and the goalkeeper couldn’t quite grab it and I just had to finish it up there,” said Yocum. “It was more of an easy put-away goal, but it was essential to give us some momentum.”
Said Hankamer on Yocum’s goal, “We knew if we came out in the second half and get one in that first 5 minutes it would set the tone for the rest of the game, and that was huge for us. Peyton made a 20-yard dashing run to just put the ball in the back of the net with some authority. It was well-needed, and Peyton has worked all season for this. I mean, everybody has.”
Fritz’s goal came with 17:22 remaining in the game off a through ball from Taylor Beachy to give the Wildcats some much-needed insurance.
“I felt relieved. I was like, okay we have a little (cushion)and we’re safe now. I was really happy,” said Fritz. “I’m so glad we won because we deserved it. Last year we lost against Selinsgrove and I felt like it was just our time to come back and win.”
However, a 2-0 lead is a dangerous lead in soccer.
“The worst score in sports is 2-0, but no, after Sarah scored that it just sparked the team even more,” said Hankamer. “Selinsgrove put us on our heels for about 10 minutes after we scored that first goal. I think we adapted really well, and then when we got the second goal, we just knew.”
Then it was just up to Mifflinburg’s defense to hold the lead at that point, which was easier said than done.
But with senior Kristi Benfield in goal, the Wildcats were able to weather a flurry of shots by the Seals to get the shutout. Benfield for her part made seven saves to get the clean sheet.
“I can’t believe its real. Obviously, we’ve never won before and all the hard work this season has paid off,” said Benfield. “We just knew we had to shut Selinsgrove down the best way we could. We had to stay composed,keep the ball at our feet, and play the way we know how to play.”
The victory was also proof that the new system Hankamer installed three years ago when he took over the team – worked.
“(The win) just shows that if you stick to something and you don’t change it and the girls buy into it, things work,” said Mifflinburg’s coach. “We’ve preached (playing) simple the whole year, and we had some good, simple moments in the game tonight.
“This team is amazing, and it goes from our senior leadership all the way down to our freshmen. These girls have given me everything for three months now, and we want to go all the way,” Hankamer added. “The girls handled their emotions very well, and it’s just a great team to coach.”
