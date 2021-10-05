SELINSGROVE — When you look at the final score of Monday’s conference field hockey matchup between Mifflinburg and Selinsgrove, take the outcome with a grain of salt.
Yes, the Seals took a 4-1 victory over the Wildcats in the Heartland Athletic Conference-I contest played at Harold L. Bolig Memorial Stadium, but the game was closer than the score indicated.
Mifflinburg (3-6-1 overall) trailed by just one goal early in the second half, but Selinsgrove (9-3) pulled away late with a pair of tallies.
“The score did not reflect how good of a game it was by any means, but the thing that failed us was we beat ourselves,” said Mifflinburg coach Emily Stauffer. “We did not possess the ball, and when we did possess the ball we passed it right to (Selinsgrove) and they finished.
“So, we’re peaching possession and execution. Moving forward, hopefully we’ll have those things intact,” added Mifflinburg’s coach.
After a relatively quiet first quarter, the Seals scored off a pair of penalty corners in the second quarter to open up a 2-0 lead.
Selinsgrove’s goals came from Isabella Napoli and Julie McGovern, the latter coming with just 1:33 left on the clock in the first half.
“Corners are an advantage, obviously, on the attack, and I thought our corner defense played really well (Monday),” said Stauffer. “The really awesome thing is that we were able to not be satisfied with letting Selinsgrove keep scoring, and we turned it around and got a goal.”
Mifflinburg cut its deficit to one 2:55 into the second half when Claire Hayes scored unassisted.
“That goal was a huge motivator. (But) I think we were kind of overcome with the excitement like, ‘Oh, we’re in this, we’re in this,’ and we lost possession, and that’s how Selinsgrove pulled away with the game,” said Stauffer.
“We have a new style of play, and we’re finally peaking and we’re finally putting the pieces together. So, the one thing that we were really honing down on was possession, and we had that, and that’s why we were right there with them for a while.”
Freed scored off an assist from Napoli to give the Seals a 3-1 lead with 4:39 left in the third quarter, and then 54 seconds into the fourth Carly Aument scored unassisted to put the game away for the hosts.
“The things we can take away from the game are definitely our link-ups and possessions,” said Stauffer. “When (the possession) was there, it was phenomenal. This is the best we’ve looked all season, so that’s so encouraging.
“So, this is only the beginning, and the peak of where we’re at,” added Mifflinburg’s coach. “And if the girls keep performing as well and as consistently as they did (Monday), good things are coming for Mifflinburg.”
Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy at 4 p.m. Wednesday
Selinsgrove 4, Mifflinburg 1at SelinsgroveScoringSecond quarter
Sel-Isabella Napoli, assist Allison Bucher, 13:03; Sel-Julie McGovern, assist Alexis Freed, 1:33.
Third quarter
Miff-Claire Hayes, unassisted, 12:05; Sel-Freed, assist Napoli, 4:39.
Fourth quarter
Sel-Carly Aument, unassisted, 14:06.
Shots: Selinsgrove, 17-4; Corners: Selinsgrove, 17-4; Saves: Selinsgrove (Riley Batdorf), 4; Mifflinburg (Lilee Dorman), 13.
