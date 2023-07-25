BUFFALO, N.Y. (AP) — The Buffalo Bills will have to shelve plans to incorporate Nyheim Hines’ versatility into their offense after the running back was struck by a jet ski and sustained a season-ending knee injury, a person with knowledge of the situation told The Associated Press on Monday.
Word of Hines’ injury came as the Bills begin reporting for training camp, which is set to open Wednesday in the Rochester suburbs.
Hines was sitting on a stationary jet ski when he was struck by another water scooter, according to the person who spoke to the AP on condition of anonymity because the Bills had not made an announcement about his injury. Hines will require surgery, the person said.
The NFL Network first reported Hines’ injury.
It was not immediately known exactly when and where he was hurt.
With James Cook expected to take over the starting RB job this season, the Bills were counting on utilizing the 26-year-old Hines’ speed and pass-catching abilities to play a multifaceted role in their offense and on special teams.
Buffalo is moving on after losing starter Devin Singletary to free agency this offseason and has experienced depth at the position after signing free agents Damien Harris and Latavius Murray.
Hines, who is under contract through 2024, has five seasons of NFL experience and was acquired by Buffalo in a trade that sent backup running back Zack Moss to Indianapolis in November.
Though Hines had an extremely limited role in Buffalo’s offense to finish last season, he returned two kickoffs — from 96 and 101 yards — for touchdowns in the Bills’ regular season-ending 35-23 win over New England, which eliminated the Patriots from playoff contention. He became the first Bills player to return two kickoff for touchdowns in one game, and the first NFL player to do so since Leon Washington returned two for scores in 2010.
Overall, Hines has 306 carries for 1,202 yards rushing and 10 TDs, and 240 catches for 1,778 yards receiving and eight touchdowns.
Braves land relievers Pierce Johnson and Taylor Hearn in trades with Rockies and Rangers
ATLANTA (AP) — The NL-leading Atlanta Braves added a pair of relievers to their injury plagued bullpen Monday, acquiring right-hander Pierce Johnson from Colorado and lefty Taylor Hearn from Texas.
The Braves have baseball's best record (64-34) and a big lead in the NL East, but they have been hit hard by injuries — especially on their pitching staff.
Relievers Nick Anderson (right shoulder strain), Dylan Lee (left shoulder inflammation) and Jesse Chavez (bruised left shin) are all on the 60-day injured list. Lefty A.J. Minter is also out with shoulder inflammation, though he is set to begin a minor-league rehab stint Tuesday and could rejoin the team by next week's trade deadline.
The Braves gave up pitching prospects Victor Vodnik and Tanner Gordon to land the 32-year-old Johnson, who began the season as the Rockies closer. He has 13 saves but was removed from that role in early June while saddled with a 7.50 ERA through 24 innings.
Johnson has pitched better since then, surrendering six earned runs in 15 innings, though his overall numbers (1-5, 6.00 ERA) are still ugly. The Braves were looking for another right-handed arm with power coming out of the bullpen, and they hope Johnson can fill that role. He has 58 strikeouts in 39 innings while pitching at hitter-friendly Coors Field.
Hearn was acquired from the Rangers for cash considerations after being designated for assignment last week. He gives the Braves another left-hander in the bullpen, but is more of a depth acquisition since he has minor-league options remaining.
Hearn began the season with the Rangers and posted a 10.29 ERA in four relief appearances before being optioned to Triple-A Round Rock in mid-April. He was 2-2 with a 3.66 ERA in 24 outings for the minor-league team.
Anthopoulos noted that the 28-year-old Hearn has made 25 starts in the big league, giving the Braves additional flexibility. His big issue is a lack of control, with 104 walks over 229 innings in his big league career.
The 23-year-old Vodnik was 3-1 with a 3.10 ERA in 30 relief outings for Double-A Mississippi. The 25-year-old Gordon has split this season between Triple-A Gwinnett and Mississippi, combining to go 5-9 with a 5.86 ERA in 17 games.
The trades followed another low-key pitching move on Sunday, when the Braves acquired right-hander Yonny Chirinos off waivers from the Tampa Bay Rays.
The 29-year-old Chirinos went 4-4 with a 4.02 ERA in 15 appearances for Tampa Bay, including four starts. He struck out 31 and walked 20 in 62 2/3 innings.
Girl Power: Olivia Pichardo of Brown becomes first woman to homer in summer college league
WESTHAMPTON BEACH, N.Y. (AP) — Now that's some serious girl power at the plate.
Olivia Pichardo of Brown University became the first woman to hit a home run in the history of the Hamptons Collegiate Baseball League when she connected Saturday for the Sag Harbor Whalers in the second game of a doubleheader against the first-place Westhampton Aviators.
A left-handed hitter, Pichardo pulled a two-run shot over the right-field fence that sent her Sag Harbor teammates jumping and shouting in excitement as they spilled from the dugout.
The 19-year-old Pichardo recently finished her freshman season at Brown, where on March 17 she became the first woman to appear in a Division I baseball game when she pinch hit and grounded out in a 10-1 loss to Bryant.
That was the only game Pichardo appeared in for the Bears last season, but the 5-foot-7, 160-pound utility player is getting regular at-bats as an outfielder for Sag Harbor this summer. A right-handed pitcher, she's also struck out six batters over three innings in three outings out of the bullpen — and she even pitched in the league's All-Star Game this month.
Modeled on the well-known Cape Cod League that draws scores of elite prospects, the six-team HCBL is a summer wood-bat league on Long Island for college players. The league has produced more than 20 major leaguers since its inception in 2008, most notably Milwaukee Brewers Cy Young Award winner Corbin Burnes, Washington Nationals All-Star pitcher Josiah Gray and Arizona Diamondbacks Gold Glove shortstop Nick Ahmed.
Pichardo, from Queens, New York, was an outfielder and pitcher on the USA Baseball Women’s National Team that won three of five against Team Canada in its only games last summer. She walked on at Brown in the fall, and coach Grant Achilles told her she earned a roster spot in November.
Pichardo played club ball in the New York area and last year completed an internship in the New York Mets’ amateur scouting department. She was a basketball standout and also played volleyball at the Garden School before attending Brown.
2-year-old grandson of Bucks coach Adrian Griffin dies in Illinois
URBANA, Ill. (AP) — The 2-year-old grandson of Milwaukee Bucks coach Adrian Griffin died Saturday after the child’s father found him unresponsive earlier in the day.
Jayce D. Griffin of Urbana, Illinois, was pronounced dead Saturday at 10:40 a.m. at the Carle Foundation Hospital, according to Champaign County coroner Duane Northrup. The coroner’s office said preliminary reports from an autopsy conducted Monday showed no evidence of trauma or foul play.
“At this time, the death of Jayce Griffin appears to be from natural causes pending additional testing and final autopsy results,” Northrup said in a statement.
Northrup said the death is under investigation by the Champaign police department and the Champaign County coroner’s office. Additional information won’t be released until the completion of the investigation.
“My grandson Jayce was very special to me and my family, and his passing is an agonizing tragedy that will be felt forever,” Adrian Griffin said in a statement released by the Bucks. “I appreciate your respecting our family’s grief and privacy at this time.”
