LEWISBURG — Evan Lepovetsky is in a very enviable position.
As a first-year coach of a Lewisburg boys team that just completed an undefeated regular season and claimed the Heartland-I title in the process, Lepovetsky and his Green Dragons now head into the postseason with a lot to play for.
First, Lewisburg (15-0) enters the District 4 Team Tournament as the No. 1 seed. The Green Dragons host No. 8 Galeton today at 4 p.m.
“As a first-year coach, it has been an incredible journey to watch this group of men have an undefeated season. Watching their efforts, tribulations, and their willingness to act and represent themselves as a unit has made me proud to be their coach,” said Lepovetsky.
“I wanted to emphasize culture, self-discipline, and citizenship, and the athletes took hold of these concepts and embraced them all season. My assistant coach, Eddie Monaco III, has been instrumental in the overall success of the team. His expertise and passion for the sport has made my first year coaching Lewisburg seamless. I am indebted to the aid and guidance he has provided, for both the players and myself.
Lewisburg and Galeton (10-5), out of the Northern Tier, have yet to meet this year, but Lepovetsky isn’t taking the Tigers lightly.
“We haven’t had the opportunity to play against Galeton this season, but we respect all of our opponents equally,” he said. “I will look forward for all the student athletes to have the opportunity to be in this competition situation. My men are certainly ready for the challenge that Galeton presents.”
The play of singles players Eddie Monaco IV, Will Cecchini and Greyson Azeredo will definitely be key for Lewisburg in team districts. Monaco lost just once this season, and the losses were few and far in between for Cecchini and Azeredo as well.
“Our singles players have all had an excellent season. With the upcoming district matches, I’ll lean on these three players to thrive on the court and push themselves for the sake of the team,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “I know they are up for the challenge and have no doubt they will represent Lewisburg exceptionally well.”
Lewisburg’s doubles players, Alexey Rosenberg and Sarthak Vishwakarma at No. 1 and Daniel Ren and Grant Rowe at No. 2, have also proven to be very capable at closing out matches.
In the postseason, the ability to close out wins will be key.
“Our doubles teams will have their opportunities to help leave their impact as well. These men continuously battled throughout the season and those efforts will be recognized during districts,” said Lepovetsky. “I don’t consider one player or one duo an anchor as our mentality all season is to act, represent, and succeed as one.”
Regardless, Lepovetsky believes his team can go as far as it wants to go.
“I believe this team can go as far as they set their sights to,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “They have the tenacity and surely the desire to play to the best of their abilities. Regardless of the final outcomes, this team has the abilities and mindset to take on any challenge that presents itself.”
Lewisburg is looking to make it back to the finals for the first time since 2019. Central Columbia claimed the last four district team titles, including beating the Green Dragons two years in a row in 2018 and 19.
“I believe the best two teams will meet in the finals. I honestly can only say that the players that want it the most will face off against each other,” said Lepovetsky. “If that is us and Central Columbia, I sincerely say congratulations to both teams for making it to that opportunity. I extend this to any team that makes it to the finals of Teams Districts as it is a true accomplishment to get to.”
In addition to the team tournament, the District 4 singles tournament begins this weekend at Williamsport Area High School. And next weekend the doubles tournament will be held.
Lewisburg players will no doubt figure prominently in those two tournaments as well.
Monaco and Cecchini are both seeded entering the singles tournament. Monaco is the defending District 4 champ.
And in doubles, Lepovetsky will have plenty of options, but no decisions will be made on the teams until after the singles tournament.
