Major League Baseball

National League

East Division

W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 _ Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½ Atlanta 17 20 .459 4 Miami 17 20 .459 4 Washington 14 19 .424 5

Central Division

W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 15 .605 _ Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3 Cincinnati 17 18 .486 4½ Chicago 17 19 .472 5 Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½

West Division

W L Pct GB San Francisco 23 14 .622 _ San Diego 21 17 .553 2½ Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3 Arizona 17 21 .447 6½ Colorado 14 24 .368 9½

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4 Washington 5, Philadelphia 1 St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8 Miami 5, Arizona 1

Friday’s Games

San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 8:40 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 10:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.

American League

East Division

W L Pct GB Boston 23 16 .590 _ Toronto 20 16 .556 1½ New York 20 17 .541 2 Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3 Baltimore 16 21 .432 6

Central Division

W L Pct GB Chicago 22 13 .629 _ Cleveland 21 14 .600 1 Kansas City 6 20 .444 6½ Detroit 13 24 .351 10 Minnesota 12 23 .343 10

West Division

W L Pct GB Oakland 23 16 .590 _ Houston 21 17 .553 1½ Seattle 18 20 .474 4½ Texas 18 21 .462 5 Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½

Thursday’s Games

Toronto 8, Atlanta 4 Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2 Boston 8, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cleveland 4, Seattle 2

Friday’s Games

Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.

Minor League Baseball

Triple-A East

Midwest Division

W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 6 3 .667 — Columbus (Cleveland) 5 3 .625 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 5 3 .625 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 1½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 5 .385 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 3 5 .375 2½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 6 .333 3

Northeast Division

W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 7 2 .778 — Buffalo (Toronto) 6 3 .667 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 3 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 4 5 .444 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 7 .222 5 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 7 .222 5

Southeast Division

W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 6 3 .667 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 3 .667 — Jacksonville (Miami) 6 3 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 3 .625 ½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 3 6 .333 3 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 6 .333 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 2 7 .222 4

Thursday’s Games

Omaha 8, Columbus 6 Jacksonville 7, Durham, 2 Durham 6, Jacksonville 0 Worcester 7, Syracuse 4 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 2 Buffalo 3, Rochester 1 Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2 Toledo 6, Indianapolis 5 Louisville 8, Gwinnett 7 Nashville 8, Memphis 2 Iowa 7, St. Paul 3

Friday’s games

Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.

National Basketball Association

EASTERN CONFERENCE

Atlantic Division

W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 23 .671 — x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1 x-New York 39 31 .557 8 Boston 35 35 .500 12 Toronto 27 43 .386 20

Southeast Division

W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 — x-Miami 39 31 .557 ½ Charlotte 33 37 .471 6½ Washington 32 38 .457 7½ Orlando 21 49 .300 18½

Central Division

W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 — Indiana 33 37 .471 12 Chicago 30 40 .429 15 Cleveland 22 48 .314 23 Detroit 20 50 .286 25

WESTERN CONFERENCE

Southwest Division

W L Pct GB Dallas 41 29 .586 — Memphis 37 33 .529 4 San Antonio 33 37 .471 8 New Orleans 31 39 .443 10 Houston 16 54 .229 25

Northwest Division

W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 20 .714 — x-Denver 46 24 .657 4 Portland 41 30 .577 9½ Minnesota 22 48 .314 28 Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29

Pacific Division

W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 49 21 .700 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 2 L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 9 Golden State 37 33 .529 12 Sacramento 31 39 .443 18 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90 Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133 Atlanta 116, Orlando 93 New York 102, San Antonio 98 Miami 106, Philadelphia 94 Chicago 114, Toronto 102 Denver 114, Minnesota 103 Memphis 116, Sacramento 110 Phoenix 118, Portland 117

Friday’s Games

Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 1 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

Boston at New York, 1 p.m. Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.

National Hockey League

East Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199

Central Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187

West Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133 x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124 x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160 x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170 San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179

North Division

GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144 x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150 x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152 x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168 Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150 Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190 Vancouver 52 21 28 3 45 136 173 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division

Thursday’s Games

St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Calgary 4, Vancouver 1 Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1

Friday’s Games

Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Sunday’s Games N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.

Playoff glance

FIRST ROUND

(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)

Carolina vs. Nashville

Monday, May 17: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m. x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 1 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.

Florida vs. Tampa Bay

Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, 1 p.m.

Washington vs. Boston

Saturday, May 15: Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 17: Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, 1 p.m. x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, 1 p.m.

Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders

Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 18: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Toronto vs. Montreal Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m. x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. Edmonton vs. Winnipeg Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 1 p.m. x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 1 p.m.

American Hockey League

Atlantic Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81

Canadian Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 33 23 7 2 1 49 109 79 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 29 12 15 0 2 26 90 102 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 31 20 8 1 2 43 128 89 Iowa 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 106 Texas 36 16 17 3 0 35 110 117 Grand Rapids 30 15 11 3 1 34 88 90 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111

North Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Utica 26 15 10 0 1 31 87 86 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Rochester 26 10 13 2 1 23 84 109 Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120

Pacific Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 37 25 12 0 0 50 120 95 San Diego 42 24 17 1 0 49 146 139 Bakersfield 37 22 14 0 1 45 122 99 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 32 15 14 2 1 33 98 97 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Thursday’s Games

Henderson 5, Bakersfield 0

Friday’s Games

Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.

Saturday’s Games

Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.

Sunday’s Games

WB/Scranton at Hershey, 3 p.m. Binghamton at Lehigh Valley, 3:05 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 4 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 4 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 5:05 p.m.

Transactions

BASEBALL Major League Baseball American League BOSTON RED SOX — Activated RHP Nick Pivetta from COVID-19 IL. Optioned RHP Eduard Bazardo to Worcester (Triple-A East). KANSAS CITY ROYALS — Reassigned RHP Jesse Hahn for rehab to Omaha (Triple-A East). Reassigned SS Adalberto Mondesi for rehab to Northwest Arkansas (Double-A Central). LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Released 1B/DH Albert Pujols. MINNESOTA TWINS — Signed 2B Daniel Descalso to a minor league contract. NEW YORK YANKEES — Recalled 3B Miguel Andujar from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. Placed SS Gleyber Torres on the 10-day IL. SEATTLE MARINERS — Selected the contracts of OF Jarred Kelenic and RHPs Logan Gilbert and Paul Sewald from Tacoma (Triple-A West). Optioned LHP Aaron Fletcher, RHP Wyatt Mills and OF Taylor Trammell to Tacoma. Transferred LHP Nick Margevicius and RHP Ljay Newsome to the 60-day IL. Signed LHP David Huff to a minor league contract. Designated OF Braden Bishop for assignment. National League COLORADO ROCKIES — Optioned RHP Justin Lawrence to Albuquerque (Triple-A West). MILWAUKEE BREWERS — Activated RHP Corbin Burnes from the IL. Activated RHP Josh Lindblom and C Omar Narvaez from the 10-day IL. Optioned C Luke Maile and RHP Patrick Weigel to Nashville (Triple-A East). Outrighted RHP Zack Godley to Nashville. Assigned SS Daniel Robertson to Nashville. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Placed C J.T. Realmuto on the COVID-19 IL. Recalled C Rafael Marchan from Lehigh Valley (Triple-A East). PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Optioned RHP Geoff Hartlieb to Indianapolis (Triple-A East). Placed INF/OF Phillip Evans on the 10-day IL. Designated RHP Sean Poppen for assignment. Optioned 1B Todd Frazier to Indianapolis. Selected the contract of INF Will Craig from Indianapolis. SAN DIEGO PADRES — Optioned LHP Nick Ramirez to El Paso (Triple-West). Placed LHP Drew Pomeranz on the 10-day IL retroactive to May 10. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Placed LHP Jose Alvarez on the 10-day IL, retroactive to May 10. Activated OF LaMonte Wade Jr. from the 10-day IL and rehab assignment. ST LOUIS CARDINALS — Assigned RHP Daniel Ponce to Memphis (Triple-A East). NEW YORK METS — Reassigned OF Brandon Nimmo to Syracuse (Triple-A East). Minor League Baseball Atlantic League HIGH POINT ROCKERS — Agreed to terms with RHPs Cooper Casad, Ryan Chaffee and Ricky Knapp. Frontier League Equipe Quebec — Signed C Jorge Garcia and C Miguel Molina. EVANSVILLE OTTERS — Signed INF Trenton Nash, INF Cristopher Pujols, and RHP Jake Woods. FLORENCE Y’ALLS — Signed C Colton Parrish and RHP Ean Walda. SUSSEX COUNTY MINERS — Signed OF Nick Adgar, LHP Tyler Alexander, and RHP Jalen Miller, Sr. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association BROOKLYN NETS — Signed G Mike James to a remainder-of-the-season contract. GOLDEN STATE WARRIORS — Re-signed F Juan Toscano-Anderson to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Signed F Jordan Bell to a two-way contract. HOUSTON ROCKETS — Waived G DaQuan Jeffries. MILWAUKEE BUCKS — Signed G Elijah Bryant to a remainder-of-the-season contract. Women’s National Basketball Association ATLANTA DREAM — Waived F Mikayla Cowling. CHICAGO SKY — Waived F Natasha Mack, G Alexis Prince, F Kobi Thornton and G Lexi Brown. LOS ANGELES SPARKS — Waived F Kristine Anigwe. MINNESOTA LYNX — Waived G Linnae Harper, G Selena Lott and G Mikayla Pivec. NEW YORK LIBERTY — Waived F Asia Taylor and G Jasmine Bailey. SEATTLE STORM — Waived F Kitija Laksa, F N’dea Jones and G Haley Gorecki. WASHINGTON MYSTICS — Acquired G Sydney Wiese from Los Angeles for a 2022 second-round pick. Waived G Alecia (Sug) Sutton. FOOTBALL National Football League ARIZONA CARDINALS — Signed TE Cary Angeline, CB Lorenzo Burns, TE Bruno Labelle and DL Cam Murray. ATLANTA FALCONS — Claimed C Sam Jones off waivers from Indianapolis. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed QB Kenji Bahar, FB/TE Ben Mason, CB Shaun Wade, OLB Daelin Hayes, Ts Adrian Ealy and Foster Sarell, DT Xavier Kelly, RB Nate McCrary, TE Tony Poljan, WR Donte Sylencieux, LB Barrington Wade and S Ar’Darius Washington to contracts. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed CB Rachad Wildgoose, DE Boogie Basham, WR Marquez Stevenson and OLs Jack Anderson and Tommy Doyle to four-year contracts. Signed OL Steven Gonzalez and LB Mike Bell to one-year contracts. Signed TE Quintin Morris, S Tariq Thompson, OL Syrus Tuitele, WR Tre Walker and CBs Olaijah Griffin and Nick McCloud to contracts. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Signed DT Daviyon Nixon, CB Keith Taylor, G Deonte Brown, WR Shi Smith and LS Thomas Fletcher to contracts. CHICAGO BEARS — Signed DT Nate Archibong, G Gage Cervenka, DB Rojesterman Farris, TE Scooter Harrington, K Brian Johnson, LB Caleb Johnson, DE Sam Kamara, RB C.J. Marable, WR Khalil McClain, G Dareuan Parker, LB Michael Pinckney, DB Dionte Ruffin, DE Thomas Schaffer, LB Charles Snowden and T Gunnar Vogel. CLEVELAND BROWNS — Signed LB Tony Fields II, S Richard LeCounte III and RB Demetric Felton. DALLAS COWBOYS — Signed DB Israel Mukuamu and C/G Matt Farniok. DENVER BRONCOS — Waived WR DaeSean Hamilton. Signed RT Bobby Massie, WR Seth Williams and CB Kary Vincent Jr. Signed OT Cameron Fleming to a one-year contract. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Signed OL Cole Van Lanen and QB Blake Bortles to contracts. HOUSTON TEXANS — Signed TE Brevin Jordan and DT Roy Lopez. INDIANAPOLIS COLTS — Signed K Eddy Pineiro to a one-year contract. JACKSONVILLE JAGUARS — Signed DB D.J. Daniel. KANSAS CITY CHIEFS — Acquired CB Mike Hughes from Minnesota in exchange for a 2022 sixth-round draft pick. Signed LB Zayne Anderson, QB Shane Buechele, S Devon Key, CB Dicaprio Bootle, CB Marlon Character, LB Riley Cole, DE Malik Herring and DB Jaylon McClain-Sapp. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Signed T Larnel Coleman, RB Gerrid Doaks, CB Jaytlin Askew, DT Jerome Johnson, G Robert Jones and FB Carl Tucker. NEW ENGLAND PATRIOTS — Signed S Joshuah Bledsoe. NEW YORK GIANTS — Signed OLB Azeez Ojulari, RB Gary Brightwell, CB Rodarius Williams, OL Brett Heggie, OL Jake Burton and DE Raymond Johnson III. Waived DE Breeland Speaks. NEW YORK JETS — Claimed RB Austin Walter from San Francisco. Waived RB Pete Guerriero. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS — Signed OL Alfredo Gutierrez, LB Justin Hilliard, TE Josh Pederson, LB Elijah Sullivan and WR Austin Watkins Jr. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Signed S Joshua Moon, DT Walter Palmore, DE Marcus Webb and S LaDarius Wiley to training camp contracts. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed CB Caleb Farley to a four-year contract. Agreed to terms with OL Cole Banwart, FB Tory Carter, TE Miller Forristall, K Blake Haubeil, OL Chandon Herring, DL Naquan Jones, TE Briley Moore, OLB Justus Reed, RB Mekhi Sargent and P James Smith. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed CB Chris Wilcox and LBs KJ Britt and Grant Stuard. WASHINGTON FOOTBALL TEAM — Signed CB Benjamine St-Juste to a four-year contract. HOCKEY National Hockey League MONTREAL CANADIENS — Reassigned D Xavier Ouellet, G Cayden Primeau, LWs Michael Pezzeta and Joel Teasdale, RW Jesse Ylonen and Cs Alex Belzile and Joseph Blandisi to Laval (AHL). OTTAWA SENATORS — Reassigned Cs Jean-Christophe Beaudin and Clark Bishop, G Filip Gustavsson, RW Parker Kelly and Ds Lassi Thomson, Olle Alsing and Jonathan Aspirot to Belleville (AHL). SAN JOSE SHARKS — Reassigned LWs Lean Bergmann and Ivan Chekhovich, Gs Josef Korenar and Alexei Melnichuk, D Brinson Pasichnuk and C Alexander True to San Jose (AHL). TAMPA BAY LIGHTNING — Recalled RW Taylor Raddysh, LW Boris Katchouk, G Spencer Martin and Ds Andreas Borgman and Cal Foote from Syracuse (AHL). Reassigned C Gage Goncalves to Syracuse (AHL). Minor League Hockey American Hockey League BRIDGEPORT ISLANDERS — Agreed to terms with D Connor McCarthy on a two-year contract. Signed C Reece Newkirk to a three-year, entry-level contract. COLORADO EAGLES — Signed RW Sasha Mutala to an amateur tryout contract. East Coast Hockey League FORT WAYNE KOMETS — Activated F Zach Pochiro. Placed F Shawn Szydlowski on reserve. JACKSONVILLE ICEMEN — Released G Evan Moyse. SOUTH CAROLINA STINGRAYS — Released G Matt Madore as emergency backup goalie (EBUG). TULSA OILERS — Released G Hayden Stewart. SOCCER Major League Soccer FC CINCINNATI — Signed D Geoff Cameron through 2022 with one additional option year. COLORADO RAPIDS — Loaned F Dantouma Toure to Colorado (USL Championship). NEW YORK CITY FC — Signed F Valentin Castellanos to a five-year contract. PORTLAND TIMBERS — Signed G Logan Ketterer on loan from El Paso (USL Championship). Canadian Premier League FORGE FC — Signed D Dejan Jakovic. USL Championship SAN DIEGO LOYALS — Acquired D Hunter Ashworth, pending league and federation approval. COLLEGE ALABAMA A&M — Agreed to terms head volleyball coach Rose Magers-Powell on a four-year extension. ARMY — Named Jenerrie Harris, Cristina Centeno, Gaddy Lefft, Tony DiClemente and Anthony Angotti women’s assistant basketball coaches. MEMPHIS — Named Devin Reed director of basketball operations. ST. JOHN’S — Announced Mike Anderson received a contract extension through the 2026-27 season as head men’s basketball coach. TENNESSEE — Named Josh Theis creative recruiting content and branding specialist.

