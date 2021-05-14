Major League Baseball
National League
East Division
W L Pct GB New York 18 13 .581 _ Philadelphia 20 18 .526 1½ Atlanta 17 20 .459 4 Miami 17 20 .459 4 Washington 14 19 .424 5
Central Division
W L Pct GB St. Louis 23 15 .605 _ Milwaukee 20 18 .526 3 Cincinnati 17 18 .486 4½ Chicago 17 19 .472 5 Pittsburgh 15 22 .405 7½
West Division
W L Pct GB San Francisco 23 14 .622 _ San Diego 21 17 .553 2½ Los Angeles 20 17 .541 3 Arizona 17 21 .447 6½ Colorado 14 24 .368 9½
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4 Washington 5, Philadelphia 1 St. Louis 2, Milwaukee 0 San Francisco 3, Pittsburgh 1 Colorado 13, Cincinnati 8 Miami 5, Arizona 1
Friday’s Games
San Francisco (Gausman 3-0) at Pittsburgh (Anderson 3-3), 6:35 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m. Atlanta (Smyly 1-2) at Milwaukee (Houser 3-3), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (Miley 4-2) at Colorado (Márquez 1-4), 8:40 p.m. Washington (Scherzer 2-2) at Arizona (Smith 1-2), 9:40 p.m. Miami (Alcantara 1-2) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 5-3), 10:10 p.m. St. Louis (Oviedo 0-1) at San Diego (Musgrove 2-4), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. San Francisco at Pittsburgh, 6:35 p.m. Atlanta at Milwaukee, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Cincinnati at Colorado, 8:10 p.m. Washington at Arizona, 8:10 p.m. St. Louis at San Diego, 8:40 p.m. Miami at L.A. Dodgers, 9:10 p.m.
American League
East Division
W L Pct GB Boston 23 16 .590 _ Toronto 20 16 .556 1½ New York 20 17 .541 2 Tampa Bay 20 19 .513 3 Baltimore 16 21 .432 6
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 22 13 .629 _ Cleveland 21 14 .600 1 Kansas City 6 20 .444 6½ Detroit 13 24 .351 10 Minnesota 12 23 .343 10
West Division
W L Pct GB Oakland 23 16 .590 _ Houston 21 17 .553 1½ Seattle 18 20 .474 4½ Texas 18 21 .462 5 Los Angeles 16 20 .444 5½
Thursday’s Games
Toronto 8, Atlanta 4 Detroit 4, Kansas City 3 Chicago White Sox 4, Minnesota 2 Boston 8, Oakland 1 Tampa Bay 9, N.Y. Yankees 1 Houston 4, Texas 3, 11 innings Cleveland 4, Seattle 2
Friday’s Games
Kansas City (Keller 2-4) at Chicago White Sox (Giolito 2-3), 3:10 p.m., 1st game N.Y. Yankees (Kluber 2-2) at Baltimore (Kremer 0-3), 7:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Arrieta 3-3) at Detroit (Skubal 0-5), 7:10 p.m. L.A. Angels (Canning 3-2) at Boston (Pivetta 5-0), 7:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Peterson 1-3) at Tampa Bay (Glasnow 4-2), 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia (Velasquez 1-0) at Toronto (Matz 5-2), 7:37 p.m. Kansas City (Junis 1-2) at Chicago White Sox (Kopech 2-0), 8:10 p.m., 2nd game Oakland (Montas 4-2) at Minnesota (Shoemaker 2-3), 8:10 p.m. Texas (Benjamin 0-1) at Houston (Greinke 2-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Civale 5-0) at Seattle (Flexen 3-1), 10:10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
N.Y. Mets at Tampa Bay, 1:10 p.m. Oakland at Minnesota, 4:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Detroit, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Boston, 4:10 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Baltimore, 7:05 p.m. Kansas City at Chicago White Sox, 7:10 p.m. Texas at Houston, 7:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Toronto, 7:37 p.m. Cleveland at Seattle, 9:10 p.m.
Minor League Baseball
Triple-A East
Midwest Division
W L Pct. GB Omaha (Kansas City) 6 3 .667 — Columbus (Cleveland) 5 3 .625 ½ Iowa (Chicago Cubs) 5 3 .625 ½ Indianapolis (Pittsburgh) 4 4 .500 1½ Louisville (Cincinnati) 3 5 .385 2½ Toledo (Detroit) 3 5 .375 2½ St. Paul (Minnesota) 3 6 .333 3
Northeast Division
W L Pct. GB Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (N.Y. Yankees) 7 2 .778 — Buffalo (Toronto) 6 3 .667 1 Lehigh Valley (Philadelphia) 6 3 .667 1 Worcester (Boston) 4 5 .444 3 Rochester (Washington) 2 7 .222 5 Syracuse (N.Y. Mets) 2 7 .222 5
Southeast Division
W L Pct. GB Durham (Tampa Bay) 6 3 .667 — Gwinnett (Atlanta) 6 3 .667 — Jacksonville (Miami) 6 3 .667 — Nashville (Milwaukee) 5 3 .625 ½ Charlotte (Chicago White Sox) 3 6 .333 3 Norfolk (Baltimore) 3 6 .333 3 Memphis (St. Louis) 2 7 .222 4
Thursday’s Games
Omaha 8, Columbus 6 Jacksonville 7, Durham, 2 Durham 6, Jacksonville 0 Worcester 7, Syracuse 4 Scranton/Wilkes-Barre 5, Lehigh Valley 2 Buffalo 3, Rochester 1 Charlotte 3, Norfolk 2 Toledo 6, Indianapolis 5 Louisville 8, Gwinnett 7 Nashville 8, Memphis 2 Iowa 7, St. Paul 3
Friday’s games
Syracuse at Worcester, 6:35 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 6:35 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 7 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Syracuse at Worcester, 4:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 4:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 6:05 p.m. Rochester at Buffalo, 6:30 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 6:35 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 7:04 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 7:05 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 7:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 7:35 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 8:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Rochester at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Syracuse at Worcester, 1:05 p.m. Lehigh Valley at Scranton/Wilkes-Barre, 1:05 p.m. Louisville at Gwinnett, 1:05 p.m. Toledo at Indianapolis, 1:35 p.m. Omaha at Columbus, 2:05 p.m. Norfolk at Charlotte, 2:05 p.m. Iowa at St. Paul, 3:05 p.m. Memphis at Nashvile, 3:05 p.m. Jacksonville at Durham, 5:05 p.m.
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB x-Philadelphia 47 23 .671 — x-Brooklyn 46 24 .657 1 x-New York 39 31 .557 8 Boston 35 35 .500 12 Toronto 27 43 .386 20
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB x-Atlanta 40 31 .563 — x-Miami 39 31 .557 ½ Charlotte 33 37 .471 6½ Washington 32 38 .457 7½ Orlando 21 49 .300 18½
Central Division
W L Pct GB y-Milwaukee 45 25 .643 — Indiana 33 37 .471 12 Chicago 30 40 .429 15 Cleveland 22 48 .314 23 Detroit 20 50 .286 25
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Dallas 41 29 .586 — Memphis 37 33 .529 4 San Antonio 33 37 .471 8 New Orleans 31 39 .443 10 Houston 16 54 .229 25
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB y-Utah 50 20 .714 — x-Denver 46 24 .657 4 Portland 41 30 .577 9½ Minnesota 22 48 .314 28 Oklahoma City 21 49 .300 29
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB x-Phoenix 49 21 .700 — x-L.A. Clippers 47 23 .671 2 L.A. Lakers 40 30 .571 9 Golden State 37 33 .529 12 Sacramento 31 39 .443 18 x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
L.A. Clippers 113, Charlotte 90 Milwaukee 142, Indiana 133 Atlanta 116, Orlando 93 New York 102, San Antonio 98 Miami 106, Philadelphia 94 Chicago 114, Toronto 102 Denver 114, Minnesota 103 Memphis 116, Sacramento 110 Phoenix 118, Portland 117
Friday’s Games
Cleveland at Washington, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 8 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 8 p.m. Utah at Oklahoma City, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Houston, 9 p.m. Sacramento at Memphis, 9 p.m. Toronto at Dallas, 9 p.m. New Orleans at Golden State, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Charlotte at New York, 1 p.m. Chicago at Brooklyn, 1 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Indiana, 1 p.m. Boston at Minnesota, 2 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Miami at Milwaukee, 8 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
Boston at New York, 1 p.m. Charlotte at Washington, 1 p.m. Indiana at Toronto, 1 p.m. Phoenix at San Antonio, 2 p.m. Memphis at Golden State, 3:30 p.m. Cleveland at Brooklyn, 7 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7 p.m. Orlando at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. Miami at Detroit, 8 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 9 p.m. Denver at Portland, 9 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Oklahoma City, 9 p.m. L.A. Lakers at New Orleans, 9 p.m. Milwaukee at Chicago, 9 p.m. Utah at Sacramento, 9 p.m.
National Hockey League
East Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Pittsburgh 56 37 16 3 77 196 156 x-Washington 56 36 15 5 77 191 163 x-Boston 56 33 16 7 73 168 136 x-N.Y. Islanders 56 32 17 7 71 156 128 N.Y. Rangers 56 27 23 6 60 177 157 Philadelphia 56 25 23 8 58 163 201 New Jersey 56 19 30 7 45 145 194 Buffalo 56 15 34 7 37 138 199
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Carolina 56 36 12 8 80 179 136 x-Florida 56 37 14 5 79 189 153 x-Tampa Bay 56 36 17 3 75 181 147 x-Nashville 56 31 23 2 64 156 154 Dallas 56 23 19 14 60 158 154 Chicago 56 24 25 7 55 161 186 Detroit 56 19 27 10 48 127 171 Columbus 56 18 26 12 48 137 187
West Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA x-Colorado 56 39 13 4 82 197 133 x-Vegas 56 40 14 2 82 191 124 x-Minnesota 56 35 16 5 75 181 160 x-St. Louis 56 27 20 9 63 169 170 Arizona 56 24 26 6 54 153 176 Los Angeles 56 21 28 7 49 143 170 San Jose 56 21 28 7 49 151 199 Anaheim 56 17 30 9 43 126 179
North Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA y-Toronto 55 35 13 7 77 185 144 x-Edmonton 55 35 18 2 72 182 150 x-Winnipeg 55 29 23 3 61 166 152 x-Montreal 56 24 21 11 59 159 168 Calgary 53 24 26 3 51 142 150 Ottawa 56 23 28 5 51 157 190 Vancouver 52 21 28 3 45 136 173 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. The top four teams in each division will qualify for playoffs under this season’s temporary realignment. x-clinched playoff spot y-clinched division
Thursday’s Games
St. Louis 7, Minnesota 3 Calgary 4, Vancouver 1 Colorado 5, Los Angeles 1
Friday’s Games
Toronto at Winnipeg, 8 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Vancouver at Edmonton, 3:30 p.m. Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Sunday’s Games N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. (Playoffs, Game 1) Calgary at Vancouver, 10:30 p.m.
Playoff glance
FIRST ROUND
(Best-of-7; x-if necessary)
Carolina vs. Nashville
Monday, May 17: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Nashville at Carolina, 8 p.m. Friday, May 21: Carolina at Nashville, 7 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Carolina at Nashville, TBA x-Tuesday, May 25: Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m. x-Thursday, May 27: Carolina at Nashville, 1 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Nashville at Carolina, 1 p.m.
Florida vs. Tampa Bay
Sunday, May 16: Tampa Bay at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Tuesday, May 18: Tampa Bay at Florida, 8 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Florida at Tampa Bay, 6:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Florida at Tampa Bay, 12:30 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: Tampa Bay at Florida, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Florida at Tampa Bay, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Tampa Bay at Florida, 1 p.m.
Washington vs. Boston
Saturday, May 15: Boston at Washington, 7:15 p.m. Monday, May 17: Boston at Washington, 7:30 p.m. Wednesday, May 19: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. Friday, May 21: Washington at Boston, 6:30 p.m. x-Sunday, May 23: Boston at Washington, 1 p.m. x-Tuesday, May 25: Washington at Boston, 1 p.m. x-Thursday, May 27: Boston at Washington, 1 p.m.
Pittsburgh vs. N.Y. Islanders
Sunday, May 16: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 12 p.m. Tuesday, May 18: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 7:30 p.m. Thursday, May 20: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 3 p.m. x-Monday, May 24: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. x-Wednesday, May 26: Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: N.Y. Islanders at Pittsburgh, 1 p.m. Toronto vs. Montreal Thursday, May 20: Montreal at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, May 22: Montreal at Toronto, 7 p.m. Monday, May 24: Toronto at Montreal, TBA Tuesday, May 25: Toronto at Montreal, TBA x-Thursday, May 27: Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. x-Saturday, May 29: Toronto at Montreal, 1 p.m. x-Monday, May 31: Montreal at Toronto, 1 p.m. Edmonton vs. Winnipeg Wednesday, May 19: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Friday, May 21: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Sunday, May 23: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA Monday, May 24: Edmonton at Winnipeg, TBA x-Wednesday, May 26: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 1 p.m. x-Friday, May 28: Edmonton at Winnipeg, 1 p.m. x-Sunday, May 30: Winnipeg at Edmonton, 1 p.m.
American Hockey League
Atlantic Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Providence 25 15 6 2 2 34 78 60 Hartford 24 14 9 1 0 29 82 74 Bridgeport 24 8 14 2 0 18 59 81
Canadian Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Laval 33 23 7 2 1 49 109 79 Manitoba 33 18 11 2 2 40 104 90 Belleville 30 14 15 1 0 29 81 96 Toronto 29 12 15 0 2 26 90 102 Stockton 29 10 17 2 0 22 75 92
Central Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Chicago 31 20 8 1 2 43 128 89 Iowa 32 16 12 4 0 36 100 106 Texas 36 16 17 3 0 35 110 117 Grand Rapids 30 15 11 3 1 34 88 90 Cleveland 27 15 9 1 2 33 94 78 Rockford 30 11 18 1 0 23 84 111
North Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Hershey 31 22 7 2 0 46 102 73 Lehigh Valley 29 18 7 3 1 40 91 85 Syracuse 31 18 10 3 0 39 115 90 Utica 26 15 10 0 1 31 87 86 WB/Scranton 30 12 12 4 2 30 88 101 Rochester 26 10 13 2 1 23 84 109 Binghamton 32 6 19 5 2 19 82 120
Pacific Division
GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Henderson 37 25 12 0 0 50 120 95 San Diego 42 24 17 1 0 49 146 139 Bakersfield 37 22 14 0 1 45 122 99 San Jose 36 15 15 4 2 36 105 127 Ontario 38 15 19 4 0 34 124 143 Colorado 32 15 14 2 1 33 98 97 Tucson 34 13 19 2 0 28 97 114 NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.
Thursday’s Games
Henderson 5, Bakersfield 0
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Rockford, 7 p.m. Grand Rapids at Cleveland, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 7 p.m. Utica at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m. Ontario at Tucson, 10 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
Binghamton at Hershey, 1 p.m. Toronto at Laval, 3 p.m. Bakersfield at Henderson, 4 p.m. Cleveland at Grand Rapids, 7 p.m. Manitoba at Belleville, 7 p.m. Texas at Iowa, 7 p.m. Syracuse at Rochester, 7:05 p.m. WB/Scranton at Lehigh Valley, 7:05 p.m. Rockford at Chicago, 8 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 9:05 p.m.
Sunday’s Games
