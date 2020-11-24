National Football League
W L T Pct PF PA Buffalo 7 3 0 .700 272 265 Miami 6 4 0 .600 264 202 New England 4 6 0 .400 209 238 N.Y. Jets 0 10 0 .000 149 302
W L T Pct PF PA Indianapolis 7 3 0 .700 276 208 Tennessee 7 3 0 .700 279 259 Houston 3 7 0 .300 227 272 Jacksonville 1 9 0 .100 202 298
W L T Pct PF PA Pittsburgh 10 0 0 1.000 298 174 Cleveland 7 3 0 .700 238 261 Baltimore 6 4 0 .600 268 195 Cincinnati 2 7 1 .250 213 270
W L T Pct PF PA Kansas City 9 1 0 .900 321 214 Las Vegas 6 4 0 .600 286 276 Denver 4 6 0 .400 206 267 L.A. Chargers 3 7 0 .300 260 273
W L T Pct PF PA Philadelphia 3 6 1 .350 220 254 Dallas 3 7 0 .300 235 318 N.Y. Giants 3 7 0 .300 195 236 Washington 3 7 0 .300 200 227
W L T Pct PF PA New Orleans 8 2 0 .800 295 222 Tampa Bay 7 4 0 .636 320 253 Carolina 4 7 0 .364 253 272 Atlanta 3 7 0 .300 252 275
W L T Pct PF PA Green Bay 7 3 0 .700 308 258 Chicago 5 5 0 .500 191 209 Detroit 4 6 0 .400 227 287 Minnesota 4 6 0 .400 264 278
W L T Pct PF PA L.A. Rams 7 3 0 .700 243 192 Seattle 7 3 0 .700 318 287 Arizona 6 4 0 .600 287 238 San Francisco 4 6 0 .400 238 234
L.A. Rams 27, Tampa Bay 24
Houston at Detroit, 12:30 p.m. Washington at Dallas, 4:30 p.m. Baltimore at Pittsburgh, 8:20 p.m.
Arizona at New England, 1 p.m. Carolina at Minnesota, 1 p.m. Cleveland at Jacksonville, 1 p.m. L.A. Chargers at Buffalo, 1 p.m. Las Vegas at Atlanta, 1 p.m. Miami at N.Y. Jets, 1 p.m. N.Y. Giants at Cincinnati, 1 p.m. Tennessee at Indianapolis, 1 p.m. New Orleans at Denver, 4:05 p.m. San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 4:05 p.m. Kansas City at Tampa Bay, 4:25 p.m. Chicago at Green Bay, 8:20 p.m.
Seattle at Philadelphia, 8:15 p.m.
Transactions
BASEBALL Major League Baseball National League CHICAGO CUBS — Agreed to terms with president of baseball operations Jed Hoyer on a five-year contract. BASKETBALL National Basketball Association ATLANTA HAWKS — Signed G Rajon Rondo. DETROIT PISTONS — Acquired G Zhaire Smith from Philadelphia in exchange for C Tony Bradley. NEW YORK KNICKS — Acquired F Ed Davis from Utah in exchange for cash considerations. FOOTBALL National Football League ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed RB Tony Brooks-James and WR Devin Gray to the practice squad. Released LB Jake Carlock from the practice squad. BALTIMORE RAVENS — Signed TE Eric Tomlinson to the practice squad. Designated G Tyre Phillips to return from injured reserve. CHICAGO BEARS — Placed DB Eddie Jackson on the reserve/COVID-19 list. CINCINNATI BENGALS — Placed QB Joe Burrow on injured reserve. Signed G Quinton Spain and QB Brandon Allen to the active roster. GREEN BAY PACKERS — Released P Drew Kaser. HOUSTON TEXANS — Claimed G Hjalte Froholdt off waivers from New England and placed him on the exempt/commissioner permission list. Activated TE Kahale Warring from injured reserve. MIAMI DOLPHINS — Placed OL Jesse Davis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. MINNESOTA VIKINGS — Placed WR Adam Thielen on the reserve/COVID-19 list. NEW YORK GIANTS — Designated S Xavier McKinney and OLB Oshane Ximines to return from injured reserve. NEW YORK JETS — Waived QB Mike White. Activated TE Ross Travis to the practice squad from the reserve/COVID-19 list. PHILADELPHIA EAGLES — Signed RB Jordan Howard to the practice squad. SAN FRANCISCO 49ERS— Waived LB Kiko Alonso. Placed DLs D.J. Jones and Jordan Willis on the reserve/COVID-19 list. SEATTLE SEAHAWKS — Placed TE Greg Olsen on injured reserve. Signed DT Damon Harrison to the active roster. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Promoted RB Kenjon Barner to the active roster. HOCKEY National Hockey League CHICAGO BLACKHAWKS — Named Kendall Coyne Schofield player development coach and youth hockey growth specialist, Erik Condra player development coach and Juan Gonzalez as the Rockford (AHL) strength and conditioning coach.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.