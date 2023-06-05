KINGSTON, Jamaica — The U.S. Women’s National Team opened their 2023 Hockey5s Pan American Cups campaign against Costa Rica at Mona Hockey Field. Taking a 3-0 lead at the half, USA tallied another five in the second for a dominant first pool game win.
USA wasted no time taking control of the game and getting on the scoreboard early. Lora Clarke put the United Eagles up 2-0 within the first 3 minutes. Costa Rica goalkeeper Gloriana López denied two shots from Charlotte de Vries (Malvern) and both Carter Ayars and Linnea Gonzales saw chances ring off the post. Natalie Konerth had back-to-back looks stopped by López before in the 9th minute Jans Croon made it 3-0 putting in a rebound off a shot by Clarke.
