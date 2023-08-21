NILES, Ohio — The Williamsport Crosscutters, for the second series in a row, picked up a getaway day victory to avoid a series sweep as they defeated the Mahoning Valley Scrappers 6-4 at Eastwood Field.
Williamsport took the initial 4-0 lead in the top of the first inning and never looked back.
The offense was led in scoring by Jose Gonzalez and Freddy Rojas, Jr., who both scored twice in the contest. Gonzalez was 1-for-5 and reached on an error, while Rojas Jr. was 1-for-2 with an RBI and three walks. Catcher Matt Garcia was the workhorse for the Cutters, driving in 4 runs on a 2-for-4 day with a double.
John Mikolaicyk earned his first win in a Crosscutters uniform, improving to 1-5 on the season, after six strong innings of work on the hill. He allowed two runs, both unearned, on two hits, three walks, and four strikeouts.
Jared Kengott made his debut in relief, going one inning on the mound, allowing no hits, one walk, and striking out two. Mitchell Scott made the game closer as he allowed two earned runs in an inning of relief.
Connor Langrell earned his sixth save of the season for the Cutters, closing out the ninth by facing the minimum and striking out one.
Williamsport (15-20 second half) next plays at State College at 6:35 p.m. Tuesday.
