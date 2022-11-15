LEWISBURG — Old Man Winter is forecasted to make an early appearance this evening, giving Lewisburg’s boys soccer team two opponents it has to face in tonight’s PIAA Class 2A semifinal.
The other, of course, is the Northwestern Lehigh Tigers, the District 11 champions.
Lewisburg (21-1-1) and NW Lehigh (24-1) will tangle at 6 p.m. at North Schuylkill High School, right around the time a wintry mix is supposed to start.
And the saying, ‘Don’t worry over the things you can’t control’, certainly applies to Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell.
“I can’t control the weather, so I don’t need to worry about it,” said Lewisburg’s coach, who’ll be leading his team into the state semifinals for the fourth consecutive year, with the 2020 trip leading to the program’s fourth state title.
“It is always rewarding playing the Final Four. The boys have worked extremely hard and are excited for the game.”
Lewisburg has had success playing against teams from District 11 in the state tournament (won 3-2 over Allentown C.C. in 2021 quarterfinals, and won 4-0 over Notre Dame Green Pond in 2020 quarterfinals), but NW Lehigh has a loaded lineup that has scored 127 goals and 112 assists this season.
Leading the way for the Tigers are junior forward Matt Johnson, who has scored a team-high 34 goals along with 17 assists, plus senior forward Josh Zellner, who has 32 goals and a team-high 24 assists.
In addition, senior midfielder Cayden Fitch adds another potent scorer for NW Lehigh with 11 goals and 17 assists.
“I know NW is a good program who has a long history of great teams, and this team will be a tough opponent,” said Kettlewell, whose team is made for games like Tuesday’s.
“They have played in tough/high pressured games, and this one will be no different.”
Senior forward and co-captain Alfred Romano has certainly played in a lot of big games over the years for the Green Dragons.
This season Romano has scored 29 goals and added 20 assists to highlight Lewisburg’s offense.
The Green Dragons also have senior forward Reese Dieffenderfer (14G/10A), but his availability for tonight’s game remains unclear after injuring his leg in Saturday’s 2-1 quarterfinal win over Conwell-Egan.
Other top scorers for Lewisburg include freshman forward Viktor Permyashkin (12/8), senior midfielder Darrien Svilokos (9/7), plus sophomore forward Cohen Hoover (5/7) and junior midfielder Noah Pawling (5/5).
And defensively, senior goalkeeper Henry Harrison leads Lewisburg’s defense with 15 shutouts and 49 saves.
Regardless of the weather, Kettlewell sees both teams playing with a lot of energy, and whichever squad takes care of the task at hand will win.
“I expect a high work rate from both teams. The team that makes the simple plays and focuses on the next play will prevail,” said Lewisburg’s coach. “And it’s always great to score first.”
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
