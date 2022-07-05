LEWISBURG — Following the most successful season in school history, now come the accolades for Lewisburg Area High School’s softball team.
Four players from the PIAA Class 3A runner-up Green Dragons were recently selected to the Pennsylvania High School Softball Coaches Association All-State Team.
Erin Field, Kimmy Shannon, Sydney Bolinsky and Carley Wagner were all named to the second team for Lewisburg.
Field, a senior third baseman and the No. 2 hitter in the team’s lineup, led the Green Dragons with a .443 batting average to go along with a team-leading 37 hits and 30 runs scored, plus 20 RBI, nine doubles and five triples.
The state tournament was where Field really shined. She batted 8-for-12 (.667) through the first three rounds before going hitless in the state final against Avonworth.
Shannon, a sophomore left-handed pitcher, came on strong towards the end of the season for Lewisburg (19-4). Shannon put together a 12-2 record inside the circle to go along with 80 strikeouts and 36 walks in 100 innings of work for a 1.61 ERA.
The rising junior hurler won five of her games in the postseason (two in districts and three in states).
Shannon also fielded her position well. She recorded 36 assists, 30 put-outs, turned three double plays and carried .985 fielding percentage into the state final
At the plate, Shannon was almost as potent. She carried a .338 batting average into the state final, and her other numbers included 23 hits, 18 RBI, 14 runs scored, seven doubles, two triples and three homers.
Shannon’s battery mate, Bolinsky, a fellow rising junior, was not only a solid backstop for Lewisburg this season, but she also was one of the team’s offensive leaders as well.
Bolinsky batted .438 on the year to go along with 32 hits, 29 runs scored and 20 RBI, plus nine doubles, one triple and three home runs.
Behind the plate, Bolinsky had a 1.000 fielding percentage with 132 put-outs, 13 assists and no errors prior to the state final.
Finally for Wagner, a second baseman who also just wrapped up her sophomore season for Lewisburg, batted over .300 this season (.329 going into the state final) and had 25 hits, 22 runs scored, a team-leading 16 walks, 13 RBI, five doubles, one triple and a pair of home runs.
Wagner had 36 assists and 40 put-outs through 22 games for a .950 fielding percentage. She also turned three double plays along with Field and Shannon.
Lewisburg this season claimed its first District 4 championship since 1996 after the team fell in the semifinals in the previous two district tournaments.
And the state final appearance for the Green Dragons was the team’s first ever trip to the championship game. It was the farthest the team had gone in the PIAA playoffs since 1990 (team lost to Bristol 1-0 in 9 innings in 1990 Class 2A semifinal).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.