DUBOIS — Warrior Run’s Junior Division All-Stars landed the first blow against Downingtown West in Wednesday’s opening game of the PA State Tournament, but the Section 3 champs couldn’t hold onto their early lead.
Downingtown West came back and scored three runs in the third, and the Section 7 champs kept on scoring as they took a 16-4, six-inning victory over Warrior Run at the DuBois Little League Complex.
“We were winning 2-0 after the second, and after that the wheels fell off,” said Warrior Run manager Derrick Zechman. “Credit to Downingtown and their bats. They had (19) hits, but we didn’t play great defense today which ended up costing us.
“You can’t give good teams extra outs or they will make you pay, which Downingtown West did (to us) today,” added Warrior Run’s manager.
Downingtown West added four runs in the fourth and three in the fifth before putting the game away with a six-spot in the sixth.
Gabe Engel batted 2-for-4 and had a two-run single in the second inning. Later, a hard-hit ball by Brayden Gower in the fifth resulted in an error that brought two more runs home for Warrior Run.
Engel also started the game on the mound for Warrior Run. He struck out three, walked one and only gave up two hits (and no runs).
“Engel started the game and threw two complete innings and gave up zero runs,” said Zechman.
Next up for Warrior Run is an elimination game on Friday at 1 p.m. versus an opponent to be decided.
PA Little League Junior Division Baseball State TournamentAt DuBois Little League ComplexDowningtown West 16, Warrior Run 4 (6 inn.)
Downingtown 003 436 – 16-19-3 Warrior Run 020 020 – 4-8-0 WP: Zach Lathrop. LP: Landon Polcyn.
Top Downingtown West batters:
Nate Epstein, 3-for-4, walk, 4 runs scored; Tyler Guy, 5-for-5, 4 runs, 2 RBI; Austen Frye, 2-for-5, 5 RBI, run; Bryan Cooper, 2-for-4, double, 4 RBI, run; Lathrop, 3 walks; Sam Leisenring, 2-for-4, double, walk, RBI; Gavin Seavey, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run; Matt DeAngelis, 2-for-4, 2 runs; Rowen O’Brien, run; TJ Sinkus, 1-for-1, run; Jake Scott, 1-for-1, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Landen Wagner, walk; Gabe Engel, 2-for-4, 2 RBI, run scored; Griffen Harrington, 1-for-4, run; Polcyn, 1-for-3; Brayden Gower, 2 RBI; Tyler Ulrich, 1-for-3, double; James Keiffer, 1-for-3, run; Cohen Zechman, 1-for-2, walk, run; Cooper Wilkins, 1-for-1.
