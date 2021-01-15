MIFFLINBURG — There’s no denying the fact that Mifflinburg’s boys have been playing like a team possessed this season.
The Wildcats entered Thursday’s Heartland Athletic Conference Division I showdown versus Shamokin with an unblemished 4-0 record, due to Mifflinburg outscoring its opponents by an average of more than 20 points a game.
That trend continued against a young, and inexperienced Indians squad, who were just no match for the Wildcats.
The 1-2 punch of Isaiah Valentine and Jake Young resulted in a combined 39 points as Mifflinburg kept on rolling with a 62-37 victory.
“Yeah, the boys are really rolling, and I think what brought us to a great win tonight was just, and we’ve been talking about it all week, stay the course. We knew our game plan and we knew what Shamokin’s game plan is, and that’s to get it moving and get the game really fast-paced and high-scoring,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp.
“We wanted to control the pace and we wanted to defend. I think Shamokin had 28 points with 3 minutes left in the game, and that was a heck of a defensive job by us, and then once we controlled the basketball we came down and executed our offensive sets, and I think we did a pretty darn good job of that, too.”
Valentine helped Mifflinburg (5-0 overall and HAC-I) get off to a good start as he scored nine points in the first quarter and then five more in the second period to result in a 27-15 halftime lead for the Wildcats.
But in the third period Young began to take command of the game as well for the hosts.
Young scored 10 points and pulled down five rebounds in the third period alone as the Wildcats blew the game wide open with 25 points in the quarter to take a 52-26 lead.
Valentine finished with 21 points, eight rebounds, three assists, a steal and a block, while Young totaled 18 points, 11 rebounds and a steal.
“They are the senior leaders, and they know that the balance of their senior year could be gone at any minute,” said Roupp. “I think these guys value every single second they have out on the court. They just love the game of basketball and they love playing together, and that desire shows in every game.”
For Shamokin (1-1, 1-1), Aaron Frasch led the way with 10 points and four rebounds in a mostly forgettable game.
“No, we got to forget (about this game), and the good thing is (today) is another day,” said Shamokin coach Chris Zimmerman. “Mifflinburg did a great job, and we never got off the bus.”
Mifflinburg hits the road to play Montoursville at 7:30 p.m. Saturday in what could be a challenging game for the Wildcats.
“We’re going to turn around and prepare for Montoursville, which will be a great test (on the road) Saturday night,” said Roupp.
Shamokin next plays at Gillingham at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and coach Zimmerman hopes his boys can get back on track.
“This was our second game and we have a young group. We’re certainly not going to over react from one game, just like we didn’t over react off our win,” said Zimmerman. “We just got to play better and we got to tighten some things up. Most importantly, we got to execute what we’re practicing, because the way we practiced isn’t the way we played (Thursday).”
Mifflinburg 62, Shamokin 37at MifflinburgScore by quarters
Shamokin 7 8 11 11 — 37 Mifflinburg 14 16 25 10 — 62
Shamokin (1-1) 37
Lee 0 1-2 1; Aaron Frasch 4 2-3 10; Cameron Annis 1 2-3 4; Joey Tarr 3 0-0 6; Brent Reed 3 0-0 7; Jackson Kelly 4 0-0 8; JJ Leiby 0 1-2 1; Dom Michaels 0 0-0 0; Hunter Wertz 0 0-0 0; Collin Seedor 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
15 6-10 37.
3-point goals:
Reed.
Mifflinburg (5-0) 62
Gabe Yoder 2 2-2 7; Isaiah Valentine 9 0-0 21; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 1 0-0 3; Lane Yoder 0 0-0 0; Cannon Griffith 1 1-2 3; Jake Young 8 1-4 18; Ethan Bomgardner 2 0-0 4; Zach Wertman 2 2-6 6.
Totals:
25 6-14 62.
3-point goals:
Valentine 3, Yoder, Reigel, Young.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 51-37. High scorers: Mifflinburg, Tyler Reigel, 12; Shamokin, Alderson, 12.
