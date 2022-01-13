Girls basketball
Jersey Shore 34
Mifflinburg 23
JERSEY SHORE — The Bulldogs outscored the Wildcats 16-3 in the first quarter to cruise to the Heartland-I victory.
Ella Shuck tallied 13 points and had three steals to lead Mifflinburg (4-5, 2-5 HAC-I), plus Avery Metzger added four steals in the loss.
Mifflinburg next hosts Shikellamy at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 34, Mifflinburg 23At Jersey Shore
Mifflinburg 3 4 6 10 – 23 Jersey Shore 16 8 6 4 — 34
Mifflinburg (4-5) 23
Ella Shuck 5 3-6 13; Avery Metzger 0 0-0 0; Jenna Haines 1 1-4 3; Laine Martin 0 0-2 0; Meg Shively 0 0-0 0; Marissa Allen 1 1-2 3; Jayda Tilghman 2 0-0 4; Natalie Osborne 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
9 5-14 23.
3-point goals:
None.
Jersey Shore (5-5) 34
Payton Dincher 3 0-0 7; Katrina King 0 0-0 0; Rayne Herritt 0 0-0 0; Cailyn Schall 2 0-0 4; Devon Walker 4 0-0 8; Sophia Stover 0 0-0 0; Sophia Kauffman 1 0-2 2; Jocelyn McCracken 2 2-2 6; Celia Shemory 1 1-2 3; Jaymison Stellfox 1 0-0 2; Natalie Haight 1 0-0 2.
Totals:
15 3-6 34.
3-point goals:
Dincher.
Williamsport 52
Lewisburg 39
LEWISBURG — A 15-point first half put the Green Dragons in a hole too big to get out of as the Millionaires rolled to the nonleague win.
Junior guard Sophie Kilbride led the way for Lewisburg (4-6) by scoring nine points to go along with six steals, five rebounds and three assists.
Lewisburg next travels to Selinsgrove for a 7:30 p.m. game on Friday.
Williamsport 52, Lewisburg 39At Lewisburg
Williamsport 20 14 11 7 – 52 Lewisburg 6 9 12 12 – 39
Williamsport (5-4) 52
C. Rainer 0 0-0 0; E. Wilson 0 0-0 0; A. Chilson 2 6-6 10; A. Mahon 0 0-0 0; M. Nieto 1 0-0 2; S. Beiter 4 1-2 9; K. Helmrich 9 0-0 19; P. Baney 1 0-2 2; A. Andrews-Handy 3 0-0 6; T. Martin 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
22 7-10 52.
3-point goals:
Helmrich.
Lewisburg (4-6) 39
Maddie Materne 1 2-4 4; Sydney Bolinsky 3 1-3 7; Addie Wuerdeman 0 0-0 0; Caroline Blakeslee 0 0-0 0; Elsa Fellon 3 0-2 6; Maria Bozella 2 0-0 4; Sophie Kilbride 4 1-2 9; Erin Lowthert 1 0-0 2; Anna Baker 0 3-4 3; Keeley Baker 2 0-0 4.
Totals:
16 7-15 39.
3-point goals:
None.
Other area scores:
Mount Carmel 42, Central Columbia 30 Montgomery 42, CMVT 12 Loyalsock 59, Hughesville 35
Boys basketball
Central Columbia 69
Warrior Run 36
TURBOTVILLE — Mason Sheesley and Ryan Newton both scored in double figures for the Defenders, but it wasn’t nearly enough as the Blue Jays took a lopsided Heartland-II victory.
Sheesley scored 11 points and Newton chipped in 10 to lead Warrior Run (1-10, 0-5 HAC-II), which next hosts Line Mountain tonight at 7:30 p.m.
Central Columbia 69, Warrior Run 36At Warrior Run
Central 23 16 19 11 – 69 Warrior Run 10 11 7 8 – 36
Central Columbia (2-6) 69Brian Prezioso 3 0-0 8; Pete Lanza 2 2-2 7; Kemp Bowman 0 0-0 0; Larson Kocher 1 0-0 3; Cam Humphrey 3 3-5 9; Conner McKinnon 4 0-0 10; Jan Fiser 0 0-0 0; Ellis Turner 1 0-0 2; Logan Welkom 5 2-4 12; Andrew Beagle 4 0-0 9; Jackson Gump 1 2-2 4; Cam Day 2 0-0 5; Ioannis Stout 0 0-0 0. Totals:
26 9-13 69.
3-point goals:
Prezioso 2, McKinnon 2, Lanza, Kocher, Beagle, Day.
Warrior Run (1-10, 0-5) 36
Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Jared Sivers 0 0-0 0; Carter Marr 2 1-2 5; Nathan Axtman 1 0-0 2; Cooper Wilkins 2 0-0 5; Mason Sheesley 3 2-2 11; Gavin Gorton 1 1-2 3; Ryan Newton 5 0-3 10.
Totals:
14 4-9 36.
3-point goals:
Sheesley 3, Wilkins.
JV score:
CC, 54-16. High scorers: CC, Bowman and Gump, 10; WR, Gorton, 10.
Postponements
The following scholastic events scheduled in the upcoming days were postponed. Make-up dates are listed following the event.
Boys basketball
Danville at Lewisburg (on Jan. 15), postponed TBA
Milton at Central Columbia (on Jan. 17), postponed TBA
Wrestling
Loyalsock and Shamokin at Milton (tonight), postponed to 7 p.m. Jan. 20
