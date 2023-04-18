LEWISBURG — Sophomore Allie Boyce of the Bucknell women’s lacrosse team earned Patriot League Attacker of the Week and Bison of the Week honors on Monday on the heels of her record-setting 10-goal game in Saturday’s 20-11 win over American.

Boyce tied the school record for goals in a game, previously set by Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray against Northeastern in 1984. The 10 goals are the second-most scored by any Division I player this season – Mercer’s Shannon Urey scored 11 against Wofford earlier in the week – and Boyce’s total was one shy of the Patriot League record and just two away from the NCAA mark.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.