LEWISBURG — Sophomore Allie Boyce of the Bucknell women’s lacrosse team earned Patriot League Attacker of the Week and Bison of the Week honors on Monday on the heels of her record-setting 10-goal game in Saturday’s 20-11 win over American.
Boyce tied the school record for goals in a game, previously set by Hall-of-Famer Sue Gray against Northeastern in 1984. The 10 goals are the second-most scored by any Division I player this season – Mercer’s Shannon Urey scored 11 against Wofford earlier in the week – and Boyce’s total was one shy of the Patriot League record and just two away from the NCAA mark.
Not only did Boyce score 10 goals against the Eagles, she did it on perfect 10-for-10 shooting. She came into the game ranked No. 2 nationally in shot percentage, and she is now No. 1 in all of Division I lacrosse with an eye-popping .729 accuracy. Boyce also ranks second in the nation in free-position goals per game (1.46) and 17th in overall goals per game (3.31).
Seven of Boyce’s 10 goals came in the first half to help the Bison to a 13-6 lead over the game’s first 30 minutes. She now has 43 goals on the season, nine shy of Gray’s 39-year-old Bucknell record. That is the fifth-highest single-season total in team history, and she is Bucknell’s first 40-goal scorer since Emily Becker tallied 41 in 2016.
Saturday’s win upped Bucknell’s record to 6-7 on the season, and now the Bison host 10th-ranked Loyola on Wednesday at 5 p.m.
Bucknell men’s lacrosse’s Hopkins earns third PL Rookie of the Week award
LEWISBURG – Bucknell’s Will Hopkins was named the Patriot League Men’s Lacrosse Rookie of the Week for a third time this season on Monday. Hopkins registered four points in Saturday’s 18-12 win over Holy Cross.
Hopkins’ four points matched his season high, and his three goals marked his third hat trick of the year. All three of the Severna Park, Md., native’s goals were scored in succession within a two-minute span in the fourth quarter. He then handed out an assist on Bucknell’s following goal. In addition to his four points, Hopkins picked up a season-high four ground balls in the road victory.
Hopkins is now tied for third on the roster with 25 points this season, racking up 15 goals and 10 points.
Bucknell has collected 11 of the last 23 Patriot League Rookie of the Week awards dating back to the start of the 2021 season. Senior Jack Feda was an honorable mention for Patriot League Offensive Player of the Week on Monday as well after posting six goals against the Crusaders.
Boston Marathon sweep for Kenya
BOSTON — Defending Boston Marathon champion Evans Chebet wasn’t focused on beating Eliud Kipchoge, the world record holder considered the greatest marathoner of all time.
Conquering the course was the goal.
Chebet won the world’s oldest and most prestigious marathon on Monday for the second year in a row, leaving Kipchoge behind at Heartbreak Hill to spoil the two-time Olympic gold medalist’s much-anticipated debut and win in 2 hours, 5 minutes, 54 seconds.
Gabriel Geay of Tanzania won a footrace for second, finishing 10 seconds behind the winner and two seconds ahead of Kenyan Benson Kipruto. Kipchoge finished sixth — just his third major marathon loss to go with 12 victories.
Hellen Obiri, a two-time Olympic silver medalist in the 5,000 meters, won the women’s race in 2:21:38 to complete the Kenyan sweep. Amane Beriso of Ethiopia was second, 12 seconds back, followed seven seconds later by Israeli Lonah Salpeter.
It was the third straight Kenyan sweep. Obiri is the 15th Kenyan to win the distaff division since 1966. Chebet is the 25th Kenyan men’s champion and fourth in a row; he is the first man to defend his Boston title since Robert Kipkoech Cheruiyot won three in a row from 2006-08.
Chebet’s time was the sixth-fastest in course history. Kipchoge finished in 2:09:23, the slowest marathon of his career.
Marcel Hug of Switzerland won the men’s wheelchair race in a course record time – his sixth victory here. American Susannah Scaroni won her first Boston title despite having to stop early to tighten a wheel that began to wobble on the bumpy pavement.
Kae Ravichandran finished in 2:38:57 to win the new nonbinary category, which included 27 entrants. Runner-up Cal Calamia, who wore a transgender patch on their singlet, said they heard spectators cheering for them all along the course.
Also running were former Boston Bruins captain Zdeno Chara, who finished in 3:38:23, and celebrity chef Daniel Humm, with a time of 2:58:53. Olympic tennis gold medalist Monica Rakitt, who was known as Monica Puig when she won the Rio Games, wore bib No. 2016 and finished in 3:49:47.
Heisman Trophy winner Doug Flutie, who wore No. 22 at Boston College and No. 2 for much of his NFL career, had bib No. 222 while finishing in 5:28:34.
Chara, who wore No. 33 for the Bruins, had bib No. 3333.
