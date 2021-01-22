TURBOTVILLE - Following two straight losses, Mount Carmel coach Lisa Varano and her Red Tornadoes entered Friday's Heartland Athletic Conference Division II matchup against Warrior Run looking to get back on track.
Varano and her charge did just that.
Led by three double-digit scorers - Danni Rae Renno, Lauren Shedleski, Mia Chapman - Mount Carmel cruised to a 71-40 victory at Warrior Run High School.
Renno paced the Red Tornadoes (4-2, 3-1 HAC-II) with a double-double of 26 points and 10 rebounds.
"It was a nice win," said Varano. "Coming off two tough losses we really haven't been able to find our rhythm up until tonight. I think tonight was just a total team win and there were a lot of contributions from everyone.
"Warrior Run is a very good team, and we were just thrilled with the way our girls played," added Mount Carmel's coach.
Mount Carmel got three straight 3-pointers from Shedleski to start the game and put Warrior Run (3-3, 1-3) into a hole early.
Shedleski tallied 11 of her 17 points in the opening quarter - all in the first four minutes - to help give Mount Carmel a 14-2 lead.
The Defenders managed to trim their deficit to 20-17 at the end of the quarter following four 3-pointers of their own, with Jordan Hartman and Gracy Beachel knocking down two treys apiece.
"We came out and we hit some shots early. In previous games we hadn't done that, so that was big coming out hot (like that)," said Varano, who also got 10 points from Chapman. "I think that just gave us momentum and it made Warrior Run change their defense, and that was a big key."
The Red Tornadoes gradually built onto their lead in the second period to go up by seven points (35-28) at the half, but in the third quarter Mount Carmel really poured it on.
Renno scored 10 of her points in the third period to help the Red Tornadoes outscore the Defenders 22-6 and pull ahead 57-34 after 24 minutes of action.
"We've really been focusing on defense the past couple of days at practice because it hasn't been where we wanted it to be," said Varano. "The girls responded really well, and tonight defensively the girls played an outstanding game."
Emily McKee scored 11 points and had six rebounds and a block, plus Sydney Hoffman added 10 points to lead Warrior Run.
But it just wasn't the Defenders' night.
"It was a tough loss, but it was one of those things where you just have to tell the girls that sometimes, it's just not your night. The shots didn't drop, and I credit Mount Carmel - they played a nice transition game," said Warrior Run coach Rachael Herb. "In the third quarter (Mount Carmel) really sparked. Everything went in and everything rolled the right way, and you know what sometimes that's the luck of the draw.
"We really just had a hard time buying a bucket inside, and Mount Carmel is tough and Renno does a nice job moving around inside. She's big, she moves people and she did her job, but it just wasn't our night," added Mount Carmel's coach.
Next up for Mount Carmel is an away game at Selinsgrove at 7:30 p.m.
"I think the girls have to use this (effort) as momentum and build for the next game," said Varano. "One game at a time. It's a tough road (ahead)."
Warrior Run next hosts Lewisburg at 7:30 p.m. Monday, and coach Herb says her players will need to work on some things to get ready for the week ahead.
"(Friday's game) is one of those games where you got to take it for what it is. We need to work on our man defense with help, and we need to definitely make sure we're taking some good shots and effective shots. We just need to get the girls mentally prepared. We're going to keep chugging away and I told the girls that when you lose, lose humbly, and you got to take it and get over it. A good ballplayer has a short memory."
Mount Carmel 71, Warrior run 40
at Warrior Run
Score by quarters
Mt. Carmel;20;15;22;14 — 71
Warrior Run;17;11;6;6 — 40
Mount Carmel (4-2) 71
Lauren Ayers 3 0-0 8; Mia Chapman 5 0-1 10; Caroline Fletcher 2 0-1 4; Lauren Shedleski 6 1-2 17; Danni Rae Renno 11 4-6 26; Molly McCracken 0 0-0 0; Rachel Witkoski 1 0-1 2; Maggie McCracken 0 0-0 0; Alyssa Reisinger 2 0-0 4. Totals: 30 5-11 71.
3-point goals: Shedleski 4, Ayers 2.
Warrior Run (3-3) 40
Leah Grow 0 0-0 0; Sydney Hoffman 4 2-3 10; Alexis Hudson 0 0-0 0; Alayna Wilkins 0 1-2 1; Sierra Dunkleberger 0 0-0 0; Gracy Beachel 3 1-2 9; Katie Watkins 0 0-0 0; Jordan Hartman 3 0-0 9; Holly Hollenbach 0 0-0 0; Emily McKee 5 1-2 11. Totals: 15 5-10 40.
3-point goals: Hartman 3, Beachel 2.
JV score: WR, 47-46.
