College
Men’s swimmingBucknell at Patriot League ChampionshipsNotes:
The Bison sit in third place following the opening day of the 2023 Patriot League Championships. Bucknell secured a bronze medal in the 800 freestyle relay and set a new school record in the 200 medley relay to cap an eventful first day at Kinney Natatorium. In addition to the relays, the Bison added points in the three-meter dive, including an eighth-place finish by freshman Jackson Vinarub. It was the second consecutive year that Bucknell’s 200 medley relay team set a record on opening night, as Chris Fabian, Justin DiSanto, John Gehrig and Leo Kuyl clocked a 1:26.83. Though they missed out on a top-3 finish by a tenth of a second, they eclipsed last year’s mark of 1:27.82. The 800 freestyle relay team, consisting of Christian Stef, Shane Wynne, Andy Dorsel and Chris Kopac, just missed the program’s top mark and landed second in the record book with a 6:31.17. The time was nearly two seconds faster than fourth-place Loyola and earned the Bison 32 points. Navy swept Friday’s events and currently leads the meet with 147 points, while Army sits in second with 99.
Women’s swimmingBucknell at Patriot League ChampionshipsNotes:
The Bison captured two bronze medals and set a new school standard in the 200 medley relay, as the Bison sit in third place at the conclusion of the opening night of the 2023 Patriot League Championships at Kinney Natatorium. Esme Hunter, Alexandra Ritorto, Sabrina Vumbacco and Sophia Donati raced to a program-best 1:41.88 in the 200 medley relay, just edging Army (1:41.90) to earn the Bison their first of two third-place finishes during the opening night. The mark eclipsed last year’s Patriot League Championship time of 1:41.95. Bucknell’s effort in the first event was followed up by an impressive showing in the 800 freestyle relay, as Jennifer Bolden, Abby Doss, Caroline McGann and Vumbacco added 32 more points with a bronze-medal clinching 7:18.59. This year’s squad moved past the 2022 time for second in the record books and fell just shy of the record, which was set in 2019 (7:18.40). Navy holds onto the lead at the meet with 147 points after winning both events, and Army sits in second 99. The Bison trail the Black Knights by 15 points, and Loyola is in fourth with 78.
Women’s lacrosseUMBC 12, Bucknell 10Notes:
Freshman Megan Krestinski scored her first three collegiate goals and Taylor Kopan also registered a hat trick, but Bucknell saw its big second-half rally come up two goals short in a 12-10 loss to UMBC on Wednesday at unseasonably warm Graham Field at Holmes Stadium. The Bison (0-2) scored first but trailed 7-1 inside three minutes to play in the first half before outscoring UMBC (2-0) 9-5 the rest of the way. The Retrievers were coming off a 19-10 win over George Washington in their season opener on Saturday, and they returned most of their key players from last year’s squad that defeated Bucknell 20-5.
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 42 17 .712 — Philadelphia 38 19 .667 3 Brooklyn 34 24 .586 7½ New York 33 27 .550 9½ Toronto 28 31 .475 14
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Miami 32 27 .542 — Atlanta 29 30 .492 3 Washington 27 30 .474 4 Orlando 24 35 .407 8 Charlotte 17 43 .283 15½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 40 17 .702 — Cleveland 38 23 .623 4 Chicago 26 32 .448 14½ Indiana 26 34 .433 15½ Detroit 15 44 .254 26
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Memphis 35 22 .614 — Dallas 31 29 .517 5½ New Orleans 30 28 .517 5½ San Antonio 14 45 .237 22 Houston 13 45 .224 22½
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 41 18 .695 — Minnesota 31 29 .517 10½ Oklahoma City 28 29 .491 12 Portland 28 30 .483 12½ Utah 29 31 .483 12½
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Sacramento 32 25 .561 — Phoenix 32 27 .542 1 L.A. Clippers 32 28 .533 1½ Golden State 29 29 .500 3½ L.A. Lakers 26 32 .448 6½
Tuesday’s Games
Toronto 123, Orlando 113 Milwaukee 131, Boston 125, OT Phoenix 120, Sacramento 109 L.A. Clippers 134, Golden State 124 Washington 126, Portland 101
Wednesday’s Games
Charlotte 120, San Antonio 110 Indiana 117, Chicago 113 Boston 127, Detroit 109 Brooklyn 116, Miami 105 New York 122, Atlanta 101 Philadelphia 118, Cleveland 112 Memphis 117, Utah 111 Oklahoma City 133, Houston 96 Denver 118, Dallas 109 New Orleans at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Chicago, 7:30 p.m. Washington at Minnesota, 8 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Phoenix, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
2023 Jordan Rising Stars — Game 1 Team Deron vs Team Pau, 9 p.m., Salt Lake City 2023 Jordan Rising Stars — Game 2 Team Joakim at Team Jason, 9:30 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
No games scheduled.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 53 40 8 5 85 196 115 Toronto 55 33 14 8 74 186 147 Tampa Bay 54 35 16 3 73 191 157 Florida 57 27 24 6 60 196 197 Detroit 53 25 20 8 58 165 173 Buffalo 52 26 22 4 56 190 182 Ottawa 53 26 24 3 55 161 170 Montreal 54 23 27 4 50 148 194
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 53 35 10 8 78 178 144 New Jersey 53 35 13 5 75 184 141 N.Y. Rangers 53 31 14 8 70 178 141 Pittsburgh 53 27 17 9 63 172 164 Washington 56 28 22 6 62 171 160 N.Y. Islanders 57 27 23 7 61 164 158 Philadelphia 55 22 23 10 54 149 171 Columbus 54 16 34 4 36 137 207
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 55 30 14 11 71 183 142 Winnipeg 54 34 19 1 69 174 140 Colorado 53 29 19 5 63 163 149 Minnesota 54 28 21 5 61 161 157 Nashville 51 25 20 6 56 142 151 St. Louis 53 25 25 3 53 168 192 Arizona 55 19 28 8 46 147 191 Chicago 53 16 32 5 37 127 195
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 54 32 18 4 68 177 152 Los Angeles 55 30 18 7 67 184 185 Seattle 54 30 18 6 66 187 170 Edmonton 55 30 19 6 66 205 181 Calgary 54 25 18 11 61 175 166 Vancouver 54 21 29 4 46 182 221 San Jose 55 17 27 11 45 167 207 Anaheim 54 17 31 6 40 135 223 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Tuesday’s Games
Montreal 4, Chicago 0 Carolina 3, Washington 2 New Jersey 3, Columbus 2 Ottawa 3, N.Y. Islanders 2, SO St. Louis 6, Florida 2 Winnipeg 3, Seattle 2, SO Boston 3, Dallas 2, OT Tampa Bay 4, Colorado 3, SO Pittsburgh 3, San Jose 1
Wednesday’s Games
Toronto 5, Chicago 2 Arizona 1, Tampa Bay 0, SO Colorado 3, Minnesota 2 Detroit 5, Edmonton 4, SO Buffalo at Anaheim, 10 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Vancouver, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Florida at Washington, 7 p.m. Montreal at Carolina, 7 p.m. Winnipeg at Columbus, 7 p.m. Boston at Nashville, 8 p.m. Detroit at Calgary, 9 p.m. New Jersey at St. Louis, 9 p.m. Philadelphia at Seattle, 10 p.m. San Jose at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Pittsburgh at N.Y. Islanders, 7 p.m. Dallas at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Los Angeles at Anaheim, 9 p.m. N.Y. Rangers at Edmonton, 9 p.m.
Saturday’s Games
