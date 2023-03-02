WILLIAMSPORT - Alex Hoffman knows there is no secret elixir to make a wrestler improve and no magic wand to develop a wrestler into a district champion. But the Milton junior knows what it takes to accomplish those things.
"Work," Hoffman said. “Time in the wrestling room, time in the weight room."
Hoffman earned Milton's first district championship since 2020 when he handled Lewisburg sophomore Chase Wenrich in the 160-pound final of the District 4 Class 2A Wrestling Tournament at Williamsport High School Saturday night. Hoffman used takedowns in the first and third periods to fuel a 4-2 victory over Wenrich.
Hoffman showed flashes of potential as a freshman, going 10-8 at 160 pounds but an injury kept him out of the postseason. Last season he showed some major improvement, winning 26 matches, reaching the sectional final at 160 pounds, and grabbing the final regional slot with a fifth-place finish at the district tournament. His season ended with a 1-2 performance at the regional tourney.
Thanks to his district title Hoffman will be in a better position to make a run at his first PIAA tournament. His No. 2 seed earned him a first-round bye at the Northeast Regional tournament at Williamsport High School Friday night before he takes on the winner of the Kohen Shingara (Line Mountain) vs. Cole Stauffer (Tunkhannock) match-up in the quarterfinals. Lackawanna Trail's Deegan Ross, the District 2 champion, grabbed the No. 1 seed in the bracket. He's a two-time state qualifier with a 37-2 record this season.
Hoffman's rise has been fueled by his year-round dedication to getting better. When he's not in the Milton wrestling room, Hoffman trains at the Buffalo Valley Wrestling Club and he's gotten stronger by getting in the weightroom at least five times a week. If that's not enough, Hoffman has adopted an aggressive, attacking style that's keeps his opponents on defense.
"The best place for me is to be in on my opponent's leg going for a takedown," Hoffman said. "I like to hang on their head, move them around, and get a nice sweep single."
Milton coach Josh Anspach likes Hoffman's aggressive approach on the mat.
"That's what we preach in the room every day," Anspach said. "If you are being offensive-minded and moving forward, whether you are shooting or not, you are automatically putting your opponent in a defensive position. We've really been concentrating on that with Alex."
Combine that mindset with Hoffman's increased confidence and his success has increased this postseason.
"I was a little nervous before the sectional tournament, but I really started thinking about wanting to place at states this year and I have confidence that I can do that," Hoffman said. "The workouts and the lifting have helped to give me that confidence."
Brian Holtzapple can be reached at 570-742-9671 or sports@standard-journal.com.
