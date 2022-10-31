HEPBURNVILLE — Despite dominating the early portion of Saturday's game, Warrior Run found itself trailing by a goal just more than 15 minutes into a District 4 Class 2A boys soccer quarterfinal.
Milton scored on a penalty kick to take the lead.
"As soon as that PK happened, my first thought was the boys have got to dig deep now," Warrior Run Troy Emmert said. "(We) were controlling the game, and we stepped up. We tied it up, and I felt the momentum came back to us."
The Defenders got a pair of second-half goals from junior Gavin Sanner to pull away for a 4-2 win over the Black Panthers.
"They played well; I was very, very pleased," Emmert said. "Offensively, we had to have at least 10 scoring opportunities. Defensively -- (Milton) has a very good team, strong up top -- and we were able to contain them. I'm very, very happy."
Warrior Run plays top-seeded Lewisburg at 7 p.m. Tuesday at Milton High School.
The Defenders hit the crossbar twice and Milton goalie Jonah Strobel made a pair of great plays to keep the game scoreless through the opening 15 minutes. Then the Black Panthers struck.
Milton junior Evan Yoder made a great individual play before crossing the ball. Warrior Run was called for a handball on the cross, leading to a penalty kick that Dom Ballo buried for a Milton lead.
"I wasn't really worried," Warrior Run senior Tanner Polcyn said. "It was just an unlucky handball in the box. I knew we were definitely going to come back."
That goal allowed Milton to gain a little more comfort, but it wasn't long before the Defenders were continually attacking Strobel's goal again.
"It was definitely shaky there with their momentum after the first goal," Polcyn said. "We dialed in, started creating more things and the game went toward us."
Warrior Run tied the game with just less than 12 minutes to in the first half when Nathan Axtman controlled a loose ball and ripped a low shot into the opposite corner that Strobel got his fingertips on, but couldn't deflect.
The Defenders took their first lead -- on their 12th shot of the half -- when Alex Brown headed in a corner kick from Ben Potter.
"We had so many shots on goal," Emmert said. "We need to work on that. We need to be able to finish up close. The boys found a way to get it done."
Another strong individual effort by Yoder allowed Milton to tie the game early in the second half. Yoder beat a pair of defenders off the dribble and drilled a shot that Braego Cieslukowski saved, but Yoder got the rebound. He then passed the ball to Ethan Rhodes in the center of the goal for a game-tying finish.
Warrior Run took the lead for good just more than two minutes later. Polcyn intercepted a bad clearance by Milton and hammered the ball along the ground. Sanner deflected it into the net for a 3-2 Defender lead.
"It was definitely cool," Polcyn said. "I was trying to shoot that, but it came off my foot wrong. It was definitely good that he was there."
Sanner doubled Warrior Run's lead with three minutes to play. He made a long run down the sideline, and slid the ball into the back of the net to seal the victory.
One key for Warrior Run was the Defenders held the lion's share of possession, due in large part to their ability to win balls in the air.
"At practice, we definitely work on 50-50 balls that are coming out," Polcyn said. "We just know if we win every one, the other team doesn't have the ball as much. That helps us create chances the more we have the ball."
District 4 Class 2A quarterfinal
at Balls Mills Complex, Hepburnville
No. 4 Warrior Run 4, No. 5 Milton 2
First half
M-Dom Ballo, penalty kick, 15:20.
WR-Nathan Axtman, unassisted, 28:14.
WR-Alex Brown, assist Ben Potter, 37:26.
Second half
M-Ethan Rhodes, assist Evan Yoder, 52:30.
WR-Gavin Sanner, assist Tanner Polcyn, 54:44.
WR-Sanner, assist, 76:56.
Shots: WR, 14-7; Corner kicks: WR, 9-1. Saves: Warrior Run 5 (Braego Cieslukowski); Milton 8 (Jonah Strobel).
