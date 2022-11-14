MANCHESTER – Make that four consecutive journeys to the PIAA Class AA semifinals – in this case, the boys’ soccer variety — for Lewisburg’s remarkably successful Green Dragons.
Yet while Lewisburg has celebrated blowouts and taken deep, deep exhales after side-stepping close calls, Saturday’s dustup with Conwell-Egan falls in the latter category since both squads were determined to escape the quarterfinal round and become one of the last four sides standing.
And were it not for the Green Dragons’ Alfred Romano rolling in a goal with just over one minute remaining in regulation, who knows what might have happened had Saturday’s stretch at Northeastern High School’s Bobcat Stadium stretched into overtime or needed a penalty-kick shootout to settle.
Romano’s finish with 1:17 to go in regulation – off a nifty ball from Cohen Hoover – propelled the Green Dragons past Conwell-Egan 2-1 and into yet another Class AA Final Four. And there were numerous other trips to other Final Fours before skipper Ben Kettlewell and his youthful players signed on to the program.
Reese Dieffenderfer also connected for the surging Green Dragons (20-1-1), who will play Northwestern Lehigh at 6 p.m. in Tuesday night’s semifinal round at North Schuylkill High School. Northwestern Lehigh sidelined Fleetwood in Saturday’s quarters, claiming a 1-0 verdict in overtime.
Unfortunately for the Green Dragons, Dieffenderfer suffered a leg injury shortly after staking the District 4-AA champions to a 1-0 lead at 50:03. Obviously, Dieffenderfer’s availability for the Tuesday’s contest was an unknown immediately after Saturday’s game, so Lewisburg’s celebration had an edge to it.
“Every team at this point is good, so it doesn’t get old when you beat a quality team,” Kettlewell said of reaching the state semifinals yet again. “They kind of took a lot away from us and we had to buckle down and hold on for a little while — but losing Reese kind of near the end of game (definitely) hurts.”
“I’m so excited,” added the soft-spoken yet extraordinarily clutch Romano, who assisted on Dieffenderfer’s finish. “I don’t know who we play, but it should be fun.”
Yet without Dieffenderfer available, the Green Dragons struggled to compensate for his absence. Kettlewell wanted to make several adjustments, but Conwell-Egan (13-8-1) was beginning to win many of the physical battles and spend plenty of time probing since the ball was in the Lewisburg’s defensive third a lot.
Finally, the Eagles cashed in at 69:42, when a lengthy heave from the right touch fell to the floor near the left edge of the six and C.J. Czafit promptly slotted a shot past the Dragons’ Henry Harrison (1 save).
While the uh-ohs may have crept in, a Green Dragons group that received terrific play from giant center backs Matt Reish and Zach Kreisher, kept trying to get forward against a Conwell-Egan defensive unit that made a series of mistakes while being a bit overzealous whenever the ball was in the vicinity.
Romano even slipped into the target forward role, his primary assignment to do everything possible to gain possession and find a way to finish – especially since many of the Green Dragons were beginning to tire.
“That’s why I tried to keep attacking throughout the game,” Romano said. “Eventually, I knew they would break down and we would get the opportunity.”
And when Hoover lofted a ball over the top from the midfield stripe, Conwell-Egan keeper Anthony Conrey (5 saves), an Eagles defender and Romano tried to win the race to the ball. Once Romano gained possession and slipped away from his adversaries, he promptly authored a roller that crept across the goal line.
Only 1:17 remained.
“I knew my job was to score,” Romano said. “It was to win the game and not let it go into overtime.”
Conwell-Egan never answered Romano’s strike, as the clock ticked away, pushing the Green Dragons forward yet again and the remarkably disappointed Eagles out.
Lewisburg had several chances to score in the opening half, but an early Romano look was parried out of danger by Conrey. Another Romano look – he was in behind the defense when back Logan O’Keefe played a headball backward – skipped wide of the left upright. Viktor Permyashkin had several quality chances before the break, but Conrey punched away two tries and another shot sailed just over the crossbar.
Yet the lack of an early finish didn’t deter the Green Dragons, who eventually cashed in.
“That’s what the state playoffs are,” Kettlewell said. “You win some close ones and I’ve seen some crazy stuff happening where teams get goals closer to the end of regulation and in overtime over the years.”
PIAA Class 2A quarterfinal
at Northeastern High School
Lewisburg 2, Conwell-Egan 1
Second half
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Alfred Romano, 50:03.
CE-C.J. Czafit, unassisted, 69:42.
Lew-Romano, assist Cohen Hoover, 78:43.
Shots on goal: Lewisburg, 7-2. Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-1. Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 1; Conwell-Egan (Anthony Conrey), 5.
