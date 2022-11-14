MANCHESTER – Make that four consecutive journeys to the PIAA Class AA semifinals – in this case, the boys’ soccer variety — for Lewisburg’s remarkably successful Green Dragons.

Yet while Lewisburg has celebrated blowouts and taken deep, deep exhales after side-stepping close calls, Saturday’s dustup with Conwell-Egan falls in the latter category since both squads were determined to escape the quarterfinal round and become one of the last four sides standing.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.