SELINSGROVE – There won’t be a lack of motivation for the Selinsgrove Seals football team as it prepares to enter the 2021 season.
Because as far as head coach Derek Hicks is concerned, a season that doesn’t end in either a league or District 4 title is a disappointment.
The Seals accomplished neither a season ago, and Hicks expects his squad to change that this year.
“The goal is always to win a league and then a district title,” Hicks said. “Anytime you don’t walk away with a gold medal, it is a motivator.
“The kids have worked hard this offseason (to reach those goals),” added the Seals’ coach.
However, a tough nonleague schedule awaits Selinsgrove, which will have plenty of new faces on the field.
“We are young in some key positions, and we also have a tough schedule from top to bottom so the new faces will need to become varsity-caliber players quickly if we want to compete,” said Hicks, whose team opens on the road at Pottsville in Week 1 before hosting defending District 4 Class 4A champ Jersey Shore.
The 2021 schedule also features home games against Berwick (Week 4) and defending PIAA Class 2A state champ Southern Columbia (Week 9), along with road games to Muhlenberg (Week 5) and Central Mountain (Week 7).
Although the schedule is brutal, Hicks thinks a rededication to the weight room will help his players get through the grind.
“I think the biggest thing we were lacking the past few years was team strength,” said Hicks. “This year’s group has been one of the best in the weight room. I am optimistic that the weight room dedication will make a difference on the field.”
And despite some key losses from last season (Nate Schon, Ryan Aument and Coy Bastian to name a few), senior Brandon Hile is back, along with classmates Teague Hoover and Nate Aument.
Hile, who factored in all parts of the Seals’ offense a season ago after he ran for 191 yards and a TD (on 50 carries), caught two passes (for 18 yards) and also attempted one throw, will likely be a jack of all trades for Hicks once again this year.
“Brandon will see several different positions this year on both sides of the ball. He will be listed as a tailback, but (him being) a receiver and quarterback may happen as well,” said Hicks. “As a guy with two years’ experience and being a great athlete, we will need to have Brandon involved as much as possible.”
Hoover will be one of the keys to Selinsgrove’s rushing attack after he carried the ball 56 times for 156 yards and three scores a year ago, but he’ll also be entering his fourth season as a starting safety.
Aument, on the other hand, is the team’s top returning receiver after he caught nine passes for 71 yards in 2020.
“Teague will be a four-year starter at safety, and as he’s done in the past he will need to be the leader of our defense,” said Hicks. “Nate returns as a two-way starter. We will need to count on him to lock down a side at cornerback. Also, with Nate’s speed, he will need to be our deep threat (at receiver).
“We have talent at all positions. It is just a matter of who can develop into a varsity-caliber player over the next few weeks,” added Selinsgrove’s coach.
Among some of the most talent-filled positions for the Seals are at linebacker and defensive line.
Then again, defense has always been a strength for the program.
“In a 3-5 defense, your linemen and inside linebackers are key. We return Steven Miller (junior, DE), Corey Rumberger (junior, MLB), Aaron Rothermel (senior, MLB), Ryan Straub (senior, MLB) and Logan Othoudt (junior, MLB). All of them started at some point last year, and we expect big things from them this year,” said Hicks.
“Early on, our defense will be more successful, but as the season progresses balance between (offense and defense) will be key if we want to be successful. We will need to play solid defense and limit the opposition’s big plays, and offensively, we need to control the ball, be consistent and limit our turnovers.”
Hicks expects Shamokin, which ended Selinsgrove’s season a year ago with a 15-0 loss in the semifinals of the D-4 Class 4A playoffs, to be tough again, along with the rest of the Seals’ Heartland-I opponents.
“Shamokin returns a lot. Those were tight, great games against the Indians last year, so we expect that again (this year),” said the Seals’ coach. “Jersey Shore had a lot of talent the last few years and the Bulldogs look to be loaded again. Shikellamy returns some good athletes, and being a rivalry game, is always tough.”
SELINSGROVE SEALS ROSTER
Jersey No.;Name;Grade;Position;Height;Weight
1;Teague Hoover;12;WR, SS;5-11;180
2;Brandon Hile;12;WR, OLB;6-2;200
4;Nate Aument;12;WR, CB;5-8;163
7;Nick Rice;11;WR, CB;5-6;138
9;Cale Bastian;10;5-11;172
10;Tristan Crosson;12;WR, OLB;5-9;163
11;Kevin Gearhart;12;TE, DE;6-0;216
13;Caleb Hicks;10
14;Cody Mather;12;WR, CB;5-5;132
15;Isaac Botts;11;WR, CB;5-10;145
16;Connor Grove;12;WR, OLB;6-1;168
22;Derek Holtzapple;11;RB, OLB;5-8;158
23;Ty Ritter;11;WR, CB;5-8;155
24;Reece Fellman;11;WR, CB;5-8;137
25;Ryan Straub;12;FB, LB;5-10;180
26;Corey Rumberger;11;FB, MLB;5-10;190
27;Zhihang He;12;RB, OLB;5-8;175
27;Philip Gesumaria;11;WR, FS;5-5;130
40;Spencer George;11;TE, DE;6-3;196
41;Aaron Rothermel;12;TE, MLB;5-10;200
42;Logan Othoudt;11;RB, MLB;5-7;180
47;Aidan Shay;12;G, MLB;6-0;165
52;Derek Kline;12;G, NG;5-10;178
60;Steven Miller;11;G, DE;5-11;215
62;Damian Catherman;12;G, DE;5-10;202
63;Max Maurer;11;T, DT;6-0;210
65;Ethan Kelly;12;T, DE;6-0;198
70;Vaughn Phelps;11;T, DE
72;Brady Hoot;12;T, DT;6-2;241
73;Austin Fanelli;11;T, DT;6-1
75;Sam Laudenslager;12;T, DT;6-2;251
77;Noah Emery;11;T, DT;5-10;201
80;Wyatt Steenburg;11;WR, CB;6-0;163
82;Garrett Paradis;11
84;Jonathan Eisenhart;11;WR, FS;5-7;120
Ayram Colon-Rivera;12;NG, DT;5-9
Xavier Lopez;12
Elijah Easton;12
Carter Young;10
Colin Melhorn;10
Ryan Gavason;10
Trent Turner;10
Hayden Auman;10
Tucker Teats;10
Landon Malone;10
Camden Smith;10
Caleb Geipel;10
Andrew Sassaman;10
Luke Smith;10
Gavin Pardoe;10
TJ Diehl;10
Aidan Lewis;10
Mark Pastore;10;QB
Gavin Bastian;9
Ethan Miller;9
Coaching Staff
Name;Position
Derek Hicks;Head Coach
Mike Ferriero;Varsity Assistant (OC)
Chip Moll;Varsity Assistant (CB/WR)
Jim Hile;Varsity Assistant (ILB)
Seth Hicks;Varsity Assistant (DL)
Pete Voss;Varsity Assistant (OL)
Brent Bastian;Varsity Assistant (RB/Strength and Conditioning)
Anthony Hauck;Varsity Assistant (OLB/Strength and Conditioning)
2020 SCHEDULE
Week 1;Pottsville;A
Week 2;Jersey Shore;H
Week 3;Shamokin;A
Week 4;Berwick;H
Week 5;Muhlenberg;A
Week 6;Shikellamy;H
Week 7;Central Mountain;A
Week 8;Central Columbia;H
Week 9;Southern Columbia;H
Week 10;Montoursville;A
TEAM STATS
Record: 4-4
Points P/G: 12.8
Total Yards P/G: 156.1
Rushing Yards P/G: 103.8
Passing Yards P/G: 52.4
Points Allowed P/G: 10.5
KEY RETURNERS
Seniors: Brandon Hile (WR, OLB), Nate Aument (WR, CB), Teague Hoover (WR, SS), Aaron Rothermel (TE, MLB), Damian Catherman (G, DE).
Juniors: Steven Miller (G, DE), Max Maurer (T, DT).
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.