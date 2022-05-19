WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg’s No. 5-ranked team of Gabe Greb and Ethan Dreese came within a set of reaching the semifinals of the District 4 Doubles Tennis Tournament on Wednesday at Williamsport Area High School.
But, alas, the No. 4-seeded team from Hughesville, Mikey Dylina and Mason Thomas, prevented that from happening.
After winning a tough first set, Greb and Dreese won just four more games the rest of the way against Dylina and Thomas to fall to Spartans’ duo, 5-7, 6-4, 6-0.
In the first round, the Wildcats defeated Towanda’s Dacion Yrigollen and Luke Tavani, 6-3, 6-1; and in the second round they beat Lewisburg’s team of Greyson Azeredo and Matt Rawson, 6-2, 6-2.
Azeredo and Rawson, who beat Bloomsburg’s team of Ken Zheng and Ahmed Elbeltagy 2-6, 6-3, 6-0 in the first round, was one of two Lewisburg teams to at least reach the second round.
The Green Dragons’ No. 7-seeded team of Will Cecchini and Sarthak Vishwakarma also advanced to the quarterfinals
Following a 6-2, 6-0 win over Danville’s Collin Cummins and Luke Hilkert in the first round, Cecchini and Vishwakarma had a walk-over over Bloomsburg’s team of Levi Fritz and Jake Crane in round two.
But in the quarters, Lewisburg’s team fell to Montoursville’s No. 2-seeded team of Jared Matlack and Tyler Gilbert.
In the semifinals, Hughesville’s Dylina and Thomas will face Central Columbia’s top-seeded duo of Jordan Baker and Bryce Hazzard; and in the other semifinal Montoursville’s Matlack and Gilbert will face Central’s Brady Madden and Matt Getz.
The semifinals and finals are today beginning at 1 p.m. at the Central PA Tennis Center.
