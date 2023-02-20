MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg defensive end Lucas Whittaker and head coach Jason Dressler will both be taking part in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association 2023 East-West All-Star Game.

Whittaker, a first team All-Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference performer in 2022, was named to the Small School West Team. A key member of Mifflinburg’s defensive line this past fall, Whittaker compiled 84 tackles (63 solo), with five sacks and three quarterback hurries.

