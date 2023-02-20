MIFFLINBURG — Mifflinburg defensive end Lucas Whittaker and head coach Jason Dressler will both be taking part in the Pennsylvania Scholastic Football Coaches Association 2023 East-West All-Star Game.
Whittaker, a first team All-Pennsylvania Heartland Athletic Conference performer in 2022, was named to the Small School West Team. A key member of Mifflinburg’s defensive line this past fall, Whittaker compiled 84 tackles (63 solo), with five sacks and three quarterback hurries.
Dressler, who just completed his 14th season at the helm of Mifflinburg’s program, will be an assistant coach on the Big School West team.
This past season Dressler guided the Wildcats to one of their best seasons in years. Mifflinburg went 9-3 overall and 4-1 in the HAC-I prior to advancing to the District 4 Class 3A semifinals.
The East-West Small School game will be held May 21 at noon at Bishop McDevitt’s Rocco Ortenzio Stadium in Dauphin County. The Big School game will follow at 5 p.m.
