DETROIT, Mich. — Bucknell’s Zach Hartman remains alive in the 165-pound bracket at the NCAA Wrestling Championships, which began Thursday at Little Caesars Arena.
Hartman went 1-1 on the opening day of the NCAA’s premier event, with his loss coming in the championship bracket’s second round to the defending national champion. He will wrestle either Gardner-Webb’s Rodrick “R.J.” Mosley or Nebraska’s Clayton “Bubba” Wilson, neither of whom he has previously faced, in tomorrow’s second consolation round of 16.
Hartman opened his day with a decisive 5-1 triumph over NC State’s Thomas Bullard, a five-time NCAA qualifier and four-time top-three finisher at the ACC Championships. The senior captain scored the bout’s first takedown and later added a quick reversal after starting the middle stanza on bottom. He secured his win by riding out Bullard for the entire final frame.
Hartman’s second round opponent was Stanford’s Shane Griffith, who defeated Hartman in the NCAA semifinals en route to his 2021 title. Griffith entered the final period with a tight 4-2 lead; he ultimately pulled away from Hartman by registering an escape and a takedown in the first minute.
Hartman is the fifth Bison to qualify for four NCAA Championships since the wrestling program was reinstated ahead of the 2006-07 season, joining David Marble (133, 2007-10), Andy Rendos (165, 2007-10), Joe Stolfi (285, 2013-16) and current volunteer assistant coach Tyler Smith (141, 2015-18). His career record at the NCAA’s premier event currently stands at 6-6.
The NCAA Championships continue Friday, with the day beginning at 11 a.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.