WILLIAMSPORT — A two-time All-Empire 8 selection, Zac Cronk is set to begin his collegiate coaching career with the Lycoming College baseball team as an assistant coach, head coach Rick Oliveri announced on Thursday, July 28.

Cronk joins Oliveri and Dustin Johnson on the Warriors’ coaching staff, as baseball returns to Lycoming in 2023 for the first time since 1971.

