WILLIAMSPORT — A two-time All-Empire 8 selection, Zac Cronk is set to begin his collegiate coaching career with the Lycoming College baseball team as an assistant coach, head coach Rick Oliveri announced on Thursday, July 28.
Cronk joins Oliveri and Dustin Johnson on the Warriors’ coaching staff, as baseball returns to Lycoming in 2023 for the first time since 1971.
Cronk earned three letters at Utica University, earning back-to-back All-Empire 8 selections as an infielder in 2021 and 2022. He hit .305 as a junior, scoring 30 runs and driving in 24 while striking out just five times in 105 at bats. As a senior, he hit .250, but again proved key to the Pioneers’ offense, scoring 16 times and driving in 21 while again striking out just five times in 80 at bats.
Cronk had a .951 career fielding percentage in 224 career chances and finished his time with the Pioneers with 52 hits, 46 runs and 46 RBI.
He also spent two years at Southern Vermont before the school closed in 2019. He earned two letters and, as a sophomore, he stepped into the starting lineup and hit .294 with 22 runs and 10 RBI, striking out just twice in 109 at bats, as he was the hardest player in Division III to strike out that season.
While completing his playing career, Cronk also has stepped into coaching, working with the Saratoga Stampede and AllStars Academy programs near his hometown of Saratoga Springs, N.Y. He also served as a head coach in the Beach Collegiate Baseball League.
Cronk completed a Bachelor of Science degree in business administration from Utica University in 2022.
Williamsport's game at Trenton canceled due to inclement weather
TRENTON – Thursday night’s game one of a four-game series between the Crosscutters and Thunder was canceled due inclement weather.
The Crosscutters are on the road for three more games at Trenton, today through Sunday. Game two tonight will begin at 7 p.m.
The Crosscutters return to Williamsport on Tuesday to face the Spikes.
USA Luge doubles slider Jayson Terdiman retires, will coach
Jayson Terdiman is done with sliding. He’s not done with luge.
The two-time Olympian has been hired as a junior national team coach, USA Luge announced Thursday, while also making his retirement from competitive racing official. Terdiman said last December that he was retiring and didn’t change his mind.
“Ever since I was introduced to the sport of luge, it has been my passion,” Terdiman wrote on social media, announcing his retirement to friends and family. “To be lucky enough to follow that passion for the last 22-23 years, has been incredible. There have been some soaring highs and crushing lows, but I wouldn’t trade a single second of this journey. But the time to step away from competition has come.”
He isn’t stepping away entirely. Joining the junior national team’s coaching staff will keep him involved; he actually had some on-ice training sessions with sliders at the team’s indoor facility in Lake Placid, New York on Thursday afternoon, barely an hour or so after making the retirement plan official.
Terdiman and USA Luge finalized the plans for him to coach junior sliders earlier this week.
“We thank Jayson for his more than 20-year successful career with us, as well as his dedication to ensuring his teammates can be the best they can be,” USA Luge CEO Jim Leahy said. “While we will miss Jayson as an athlete, we are grateful he is staying on with USA Luge to help our future Olympians reach the podium as our junior national team coach.”
Terdiman, of East Stroudsburg, Pennsylvania, represented the U.S. at the Olympics in doubles luge twice; he went to the 2014 Sochi Olympics with Christian Niccum, then competed in the 2018 Pyeongchang Games with Matt Mortensen. He and Chris Mazdzer tried to make the Olympics this past winter, falling short in an injury-plagued year.
They crashed in a World Cup qualifying race in Sigulda, Latvia in January, and that gave the lone U.S. doubles spot for the Beijing Games to Olympic rookies Zack DiGregorio and Sean Hollander. Terdiman then gave DiGregorio and Hollander his sled to take to the Olympics, plus worked with them at a private training camp to give them as much instruction as he could manage.
“The sport has helped shape me into the man I am today, and for that I am forever grateful,” Terdiman wrote. “I’ve learned how to be humble in victory and (more importantly) graceful in defeat.”
Jackson says there could be 'cutoff' point for negotiations
BALTIMORE (AP) — Lamar Jackson's contract negotiations are lingering into training camp, and the Baltimore quarterback says at a certain point, it could be time to put those talks aside.
“There’s probably going to be a cutoff at some point, yes,” Jackson said Thursday.
The latest update from the Ravens' star quarterback wasn't exactly earth shattering: Yes, negotiations are ongoing. No, he wasn't going to publicize details about topics such as guaranteed money. Yes, he thinks a deal will eventually get done, and yes, he hopes that will be before the season.
The most significant takeaway was probably the fact that Jackson seems willing to put a deadline on negotiations. That's not a huge shock — contract talks during the season can be a distraction — but it suggests that if the Ravens don't reach a long-term deal with him soon, this saga could stretch into next offseason.
“I get to talk to both sides, and both sides are very motivated to get the job done,” coach John Harbaugh said. “So, I feel like that’s kind of where it’s at.”
This season is Jackson's fifth-year option, and it's surprising that his contract status remains so uncertain. Josh Allen, another star quarterback drafted the same year as Jackson, signed his big extension last offseason. Kyler Murray received one earlier this month, and he was drafted a year after Jackson.
Still, the fact that this negotiation is going differently doesn't mean it needs to cause drama.
“If Lamar is not concerned about the contract, nobody should be concerned about the contract," receiver Rashod Bateman said. "That’s not up to us. We’re going to let whoever handles that handle it. We’re just going to play football. That’s what we’re called here to do, and that’s what we’re going to focus on.”
The franchise tag means the Ravens don't have to worry too much about losing Jackson after this season, and neither side has shown any significant acrimony publicly. Jackson missed voluntary OTAs but was in attendance for mandatory minicamp, and he was on the field for the start of training camp this week.
