WYALUSING — A complete-game one-hitter thrown by ace pitcher Taylor Stewart resulted in Mifflinburg’s Major Softball All-Stars taking a 5-0 victory over Clinton County at the Pennsylvania Little League Section 3 Tournament Tuesday at Wyalusing Boro Park.
Stewart not only threw 10 strikeouts and didn’t walk a batter in her gem, but she did a good bit of damage at the plate as well.
An error coming off a hard-hit ball by Stewart plated Anna Fluman and Anna Pachucki to give Mifflinburg a 2-0 lead in the third inning.
Brooke Gessner followed with an RBI single to bring home Stewart, and then Lainey Miller hit an infield single to plate Natalie Edison and build the lead up to 4-0.
Stewart later gave herself some added insurance by singling home Edison in the fourth.
Mifflinburg advances to the Section 3 championship game, which is scheduled for 5:30 p.m. Friday. Mifflinburg will play the winner of today’s elimination game between Clinton County and Tunkhannock.
Pennsylvania Little LeagueSection 3 TournamentMajor SoftballAt Wyalusing Boro ParkMifflinburg 5, Clinton County 0
Mifflinburg 004 100 – 5-3-0 Clinton 000 00 – 0-1-2 WP: Taylor Stewart.
Top Mifflinburg hitters:
Anna Pachucki, run scored; Maggie Rubendall, walk; Stewart, 1-for-2, walk, RBI, run; Chloe Showalter, walk; Brooke Gessner, 1-for-2, RBI; Lainey Miller, 1-for-2, RBI; Olivia Fluman, walk, run; Natalie Edison, 2 runs.
Top Clinton County hitter: Eiler, 1-for-2.
