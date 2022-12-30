NEW YORK (AP) — Detroit guard Killian Hayes and Orlando's Moritz Wagner were each given multi-game suspensions for their roles in a scuffle, while the NBA suspended eight Magic players one game apiece Thursday for leaving the bench area during an altercation.
Hayes, who struck Wagner in the back of the head, was given a three-game suspension without pay. Wagner was banned two games and the Pistons' Hamidou Diallo was suspended one game by NBA executive vice president Joe Dumars — the former Pistons star player and executive.
The fallout from the game in Detroit on Wednesday night was so large that the suspensions of the Magic players will be staggered so they have enough available players to play their next game.
Cole Anthony, R.J. Hampton, Gary Harris, Kevon Harris, Admiral Schofield, Franz Wagner, Mo Bamba and Wendell Carter Jr. were all suspended one game.
Wagner hip-checked Hayes into the Detroit bench to begin the altercation. Hayes got up and hit him in the back, and Wagner appeared to briefly be knocked out. Magic players then rushed off their bench area in concern for their teammate.
Anthony, Bamba, Carter Hampton and Gary Harris will serve their suspensions Friday against Washington. Kevon Harris, Schofield and Franz Wagner will be suspended for Orlando’s following game Jan. 4 in Oklahoma City
The 11 suspensions will result in just over $500,000 in forfeited salary. Hayes will lose the most, about $121,000.
US beats Switzerland 5-1 in world junior hockey group play
MONCTON, New Brunswick (AP) — Minnesota freshman Jimmy Snuggerud scored twice and the United States rebounded from a loss to beat Switzerland 5-1 on Thursday in the world junior hockey championship.
Logan Cooley had a goal and an assist, captain Luke Hughes and Tyler Boucher also scored and Trey Augustine made 18 saves. Coming off a 6-3 loss to Slovakia on Wednesday, the Americans improved to 2-1 in Group B.
“I really liked the way we bounced back tonight,” said U.S. coach Rand Pecknold of Quinnipiac. “We did a good job on the forecheck and generated a lot of zone time."
In the first game of the day at Avenir Centre, Finland beat Latvia 3-0 to keep the Group B lead with two victories and an overtime loss. In Group A in Halifax, Nova Scotia, Sweden beat the Czech Republic 3-2 in overtime to remain first, and Canada routed Austria 11-0 in the night game.
Cooley set up Minnesota teammate Snuggerud for the opening goal with a quick back pass.
“It’s pretty special,” said Snuggerud of the pass from his University of Minnesota teammate. “He’s given me a lot of those in my career. But I’m pretty fortunate to have him on my line. It was a cool play.”
Captain Attilio Biasca scored for Switzerland.
The United States will finish group play Saturday against Finland.
“They’re a heck of a team, we’re a heck of a team,” Cooley said. “It’s going to be a good battle.”
Jani Lampinen made 31 saves for Finland against Latvia. Jani Nyman had a goal and an assist, and Niko Huuhtanen and Konsta Kapanen also scored.
“I think we played great,” Lampinen said. “They didn’t get to come to the middle and score there. We just boxed them out to the sides and let them shoot from there. So that makes my game a little bit easier. And great backchecking, too.”
In Halifax, Ludvig Jansson scored his second goal of the game at 1:35 of overtime to lift Sweden past the Czech Republic.
Fabian Wagner also scored for Sweden and Carl Lindbom stopped 33 shots after opening with two shutout victories. Sweden will play Canada on Saturday in group finale.
