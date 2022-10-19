College
Men’s soccerNo. 4 Syracuse 2, Bucknell 1Notes:
The Bison gave 4th-ranked Syracuse all it could handle on Tuesday, but two goals from Lavonte Johnson canceled a brilliant first career goal from Bison freshman Charlie Holmes, and the Orange prevailed 2-1 at chilly SU Soccer Stadium. Bucknell went toe-to-toe with a Syracuse side that is now 12-2-1 on the season and has a 5-1 record against ranked teams, including a road win over then-No. 1 Clemson last month.
Women’s soccerLycoming 1, King’s 0Notes:
The Warriors, led by sophomore goalkeeper Abbey Gerasimoff and first-year Abigail Umhoefer, shut out King’s in MAC Freedom action. The win moves the Warriors to 10-4-2, 4-2 in MAC Freedom play, their most conference wins since the 1998 team went 4-2-1 in the MAC Freedom. Gerasimoff recorded three saves for her sixth solo shutout of the season, tying the all-time single-season shutout record set by Jessica Bennett in 2004. It was also the team’s school-record 10th shutout of the year.
BaseballMLB GlanceDIVISION SERIES(Best-of-5)American LeagueHouston 3, Seattle 0
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Houston 8, Seattle 7 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Houston 4, Seattle 2 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Houston 1, Seattle 0, 18 innings
New York 3, Cleveland 2
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — New York 4, Cleveland 1 Thursday, Oct. 13 — Cleveland at New York, ppd., rain Friday, Oct. 14 — Cleveland 4, New York 2, 10 innings Saturday, Oct. 15 — Cleveland 6, New York 5 Sunday, Oct. 16 — New York 4, Cleveland 2 Monday, Oct. 17 — Cleveland at New York, ppd. Tuesday, Oct. 18 New York 5, Cleveland 1
National LeagueSan Diego 3, Los Angeles 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Los Angeles 5, San Diego 3 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3 Friday, Oct. 14 — San Diego 2, Los Angeles 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — San Diego 5, Los Angeles 3
Philadelphia 3, Atlanta 1
Tuesday, Oct. 11 — Philadelphia 7, Atlanta 6 Wednesday, Oct. 12 — Atlanta 3, Philadelphia 0 Friday, Oct. 14 — Philadelphia 9, Atlanta 1 Saturday, Oct. 15 — Philadelphia 8, Atlanta 3
LEAGUE CHAMPIONSHIP SERIES(Best-of-7)American League(All Games on TBS)Houston vs. New York
Wednesday, Oct. 19: New York (Taillon 14-5) at Houston (Verlander 18-4), 7:37 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 20: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 22: Houston at New York, 5:07 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 23: Houston at New York, 7:07, p.m. x-Monday, Oct. 24: Houston at New York, 4:07 p.m. x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: New York at Houston, 6:07 p.m. x-Wednesday, Oct. 26: New York at Houston, 7:37 p.m.
National LeaguePhiladelphia 1, San Diego 0
Tuesday, Oct. 18: Philadelphia 2, San Diego 0 Wednesday, Oct. 19: Philadelphia (Nola 11-13) at San Diego (Snell 8-10), 4:35 p.m. (Fox/FS1) Friday, Oct. 21: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:37 p.m. (FS1) Saturday, Oct. 22: San Diego at Philadelphia, 7:45 p.m. (Fox) x-Sunday, Oct. 23: San Diego at Philadelphia, 2:37 p.m. (FS1) x-Monday, Oct. 24: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (FS1) x-Tuesday, Oct. 25: Philadelphia at San Diego, 8:03 p.m. (Fox/FS1)
WORLD SERIES(Best-of-7)(All Games on Fox)
Friday, Oct. 28: National League at American League Saturday, Oct. 29: NL at AL Monday, Oct. 31: AL at NL Tuesday, Nov. 1: AL at NL x-Wednesday, Nov. 2: AL at NL x-Friday, Nov. 4: NL at AL x-Saturday, Nov. 5: NL at AL
BasketballNBA GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division W L Pct GB
Boston 1 0 1.000 — Brooklyn 0 0 .000 ½ New York 0 0 .000 ½ Toronto 0 0 .000 ½ Philadelphia 0 1 .000 1
Southeast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 0 0 .000 — Charlotte 0 0 .000 — Miami 0 0 .000 — Orlando 0 0 .000 — Washington 0 0 .000 —
Central Division W L Pct GB
Chicago 0 0 .000 — Cleveland 0 0 .000 — Detroit 0 0 .000 — Indiana 0 0 .000 — Milwaukee 0 0 .000 —
WESTERN CONFERENCESouthwest Division W L Pct GB
Dallas 0 0 .000 — Houston 0 0 .000 — Memphis 0 0 .000 — New Orleans 0 0 .000 — San Antonio 0 0 .000 —
Northwest Division W L Pct GB
Denver 0 0 .000 — Minnesota 0 0 .000 — Oklahoma City 0 0 .000 — Portland 0 0 .000 — Utah 0 0 .000 —
Pacific Division W L Pct GB
Golden State 0 0 .000 — L.A. Clippers 0 0 .000 — L.A. Lakers 0 0 .000 — Phoenix 0 0 .000 — Sacramento 0 0 .000 — ___
Tuesday’s Games
Boston 126, Philadelphia 117 L.A. Lakers at Golden State, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Orlando at Detroit, 7 p.m. Washington at Indiana, 7 p.m. Chicago at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Cleveland at Toronto, 7:30 p.m. Houston at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. New Orleans at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. New York at Memphis, 7:30 p.m. Charlotte at San Antonio, 8 p.m. Oklahoma City at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Utah, 9 p.m. Dallas at Phoenix, 10 p.m. Portland at Sacramento, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Milwaukee at Philadelphia, 7:30 p.m. L.A. Clippers at L.A. Lakers, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
Chicago at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Charlotte, 7 p.m. San Antonio at Indiana, 7 p.m. Boston at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Detroit at New York, 7:30 p.m. Orlando at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Toronto at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Memphis at Houston, 8 p.m. Utah at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Denver at Golden State, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Portland, 10 p.m.
HockeyNHL GlanceEASTERN CONFERENCEAtlantic Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Boston 4 3 1 0 6 21 15 Detroit 3 2 0 1 5 12 7 Florida 3 2 1 0 4 10 9 Toronto 4 2 2 0 4 11 12 Montreal 4 2 2 0 4 8 11 Buffalo 2 1 1 0 2 8 6 Ottawa 3 1 2 0 2 10 12 Tampa Bay 4 1 3 0 2 10 14
Metropolitan Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Carolina 3 3 0 0 6 11 3 Philadelphia 3 3 0 0 6 11 6 N.Y. Rangers 4 3 1 0 6 17 12 Pittsburgh 3 2 0 1 5 14 7 N.Y. Islanders 3 2 1 0 4 17 8 Washington 4 2 2 0 4 13 13 New Jersey 3 1 2 0 2 8 12 Columbus 4 1 3 0 2 9 17
WESTERN CONFERENCECentral Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Dallas 3 3 0 0 6 13 3 Colorado 3 2 1 0 4 14 10 Nashville 4 2 2 0 4 10 12 St. Louis 1 1 0 0 2 5 2 Winnipeg 2 1 1 0 2 5 5 Chicago 3 1 2 0 2 7 8 Arizona 3 1 2 0 2 9 14 Minnesota 3 0 3 0 0 12 20
Pacific Division GP W L OT Pts GF GA
Vegas 3 3 0 0 6 12 5 Calgary 2 2 0 0 4 9 8 Los Angeles 4 2 2 0 4 16 19 Seattle 4 1 2 1 3 11 16 Edmonton 2 1 1 0 2 9 8 Anaheim 4 1 3 0 2 12 21 Vancouver 4 0 3 1 1 12 18 San Jose 5 0 5 0 0 10 23 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
N.Y. Rangers 6, Anaheim 4 Arizona 4, Toronto 2 Boston 5, Florida 3 Washington 6, Vancouver 4 Montreal 3, Pittsburgh 2, OT Los Angeles 5, Detroit 4, OT Colorado 6, Minnesota 3 Dallas 4, Winnipeg 1 Carolina 5, Seattle 1
Tuesday’s Games
New Jersey 4, Anaheim 2 Columbus 4, Vancouver 3, OT Philadelphia 3, Tampa Bay 2 Ottawa 7, Boston 5 N.Y. Islanders 5, San Jose 2 Buffalo at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Vegas at Calgary, 9 p.m. Los Angeles at Nashville, 9:30 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Philadelphia at Florida, 7:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Colorado, 8 p.m. St. Louis at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Thursday’s Games
Anaheim at Boston, 7 p.m. Arizona at Montreal, 7 p.m. Dallas at Toronto, 7 p.m. Los Angeles at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Nashville at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at N.Y. Rangers, 7 p.m. Washington at Ottawa, 7 p.m. New Jersey at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Vancouver at Minnesota, 8 p.m. Carolina at Edmonton, 9 p.m. Buffalo at Calgary, 9:30 p.m. Winnipeg at Vegas, 10 p.m.
Friday’s Games
