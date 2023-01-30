UNIVERSITY PARK — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61 on Sunday.

Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who matched last season’s win total. Funk had 19 points and Michael Henn added 10.

