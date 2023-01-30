UNIVERSITY PARK — Jalen Pickett scored 25 points with eight rebounds and eight assists, Andrew Funk surpassed 1,500 points and Penn State raced past Michigan 83-61 on Sunday.
Seth Lundy scored 22 points for the Nittany Lions (14-7, 5-5 Big Ten Conference), who matched last season’s win total. Funk had 19 points and Michael Henn added 10.
Penn State, which lost the first meeting 79-69, was shooting 58% and led by 32 midway through the second half before finishing 4 of 13. The Nittany Lions were 13 of 30 from the 3-point line after having their worst outing of the season (4 of 26) in a loss at Rutgers on Tuesday. Lundy and Funk were both 4 of 9 on 3-pointers.
Jett Howard made 5 of 7 3-pointers and scored 21 points for the Wolverines (11-10, 5-5), who were coming off a five-point loss to No. 1 Purdue. Howard missed the game against the Boilermakers with an ankle injury and was questionable for Penn State. Leading scorer Hunter Dickinson, who averages 18.3 points and 8.9 rebounds, had six points and two boards.
Penn State had an 18-0 run starting with five-straight 3-pointers in the closing minutes of the first half for a 49-30 lead. Funk, a transfer from Bucknell University, had the last two 3s and capped it with a three-point play 31 seconds before halftime. Michigan added a basket and trailed 49-32 in what was PSU’s highest-scoring half of the season.
Pickett had 17 points on 7-of-8 shooting and Funk 14 on 5 of 7 as Penn State shot 9 of 17 from distance and 61% overall in the first half.
Howard was 7 of 8, 4 of 5 behind the arc for 18 Michigan points in the first half. He had 13 points when the PSU lead was 16-15 and his 3-pointer at the 4:31 mark had the Wolverines within 31-30 but they missed their next five shots.
Lundy opened the second half with a 3, Henn made a layup and the lead was never below 20 after that. Lundy had five points and Pickett four in a 9-0 spurt that made it 73-41 midway through the second half.
Michigan outscored Penn State 20-10 over the final 10 minutes. The Nittany Lions now go to No. 1 Purdue on Wednesday.
Bucknell falls 80-66 at LoyolaBALTIMORE, Md. – Loyola’s Jaylin Andrews (24) and Deon Perry (20) both hit the 20-point mark to offset a 21-point game from Xander Rice, and the Greyhounds pulled away late for an 80-66 Patriot League win on Saturday afternoon at Reitz Arena.
Jack Forrest tallied 13 points, six rebounds, and six assists for the Bison (8-15, 1-9 PL), who shot 42.4 percent and hit nine 3-pointers but could not overcome 20 turnovers. Alex Timmerman added 12 points, seven rebounds, and five assists, and Andre Screen also hit double figures with 10 points.
Andrews went 7-for-8 from the floor and 9-for-12 from the foul line, and he added seven rebounds and three steals. Perry, who had 22 in Loyola’s win at Bucknell earlier in the month, had 20 more in this one with three assists and three steals. Frontcourt mates Alonso Faure (12) and Golden Dike (10) combined for another 22 points as the Greyhounds (8-15, 3-7 PL) shot 57.1 percent in the second half and 52.9 percent for the game.
Bucknell cut an early 12-point deficit to one late in the half and trailed 35-33 at the break. Forrest’s transition 3-pointer on the first possession of the second stanza gave the Bison their first lead of the day, before five straight points from Faure put the Greyhounds right back in front to stay.
Rice scored 10 points in the final 7:12 of the half to keep the Bison in it, with his 3-pointer with 1:57 to go making it a one-point game.
Bucknell was 9-for-27 from the 3-point arc compared to Loyola’s 7-for-14. The Greyhounds outscored the Bison 19-7 from the foul line, with seven of their makes coming in the final two minutes.
The Bison are back on the road again on Wednesday to face American at 7 p.m.
Posts lead Warriors at DeSalesCENTER VALLEY – First-year J.J. Beagle led Lycoming with 12 points and senior Dyson Harward also notched 10, but DeSales shot 54 percent from the field in a 90-47 MAC Freedom win Saturday.
Beagle hit 6-of-11 shooting from the floor in 16 minutes of action and Harward finished with 10 points and two assists. Junior Steven Hamilton posted seven points and although senior Mo Terry only had two points, he did eclipse 900 career points with his lone field goal. He also added three assists.
The Bulldogs (17-3, 11-0 MAC Freedom) shot 37-of-68 from the field (54 percent) and nearly 60 percent from three (13-of-22) in the win.
The Warriors (12-8, 7-4) still hold a game lead for second in the MAC Freedom, although, with five games left in the regular season, DeSales holds a four-game lead as it looks to clinch the No. 1-seed in the MAC Freedom Championship. The Warriors, meanwhile, have a magic number of five, to clinch a spot in the postseason tournament.
WomenBucknell takes 73-37 win over Loyola MarylandLEWISBURG — Isabella King and Emma Shaffer each scored 19 points to tie individual career highs as the Bucknell women scored a season-high 73 points in its 73-37 victory over Loyola Maryland on Saturday afternoon at Sojka Pavilion. The Bison (8-13, 4-6 PL) also established season-bests in margin of victory (36 points) and opponent’s points scored (37) in the win over the Greyhounds (7-14, 2-8 PL).
The Orange and Blue scored 26 points in the opening quarter, tying its best output for a quarter this season previously set in the third quarter of the team’s game on Wednesday at Navy. Bucknell shot 6-for-11 (54.5%) from the field, 4-for-6 (66.7%) from three-point land, and 10-for-10 from the line, while holding Loyola to 3-for-17 (17.6%) shooting to establish the 26-7 lead in the first 10 minutes. For the contest, the Bison shot 23-for-47 (48.9%), while holding Loyola to 14-for-49 (28.6%). Bucknell out-rebounded Loyola 35-27 and forced 20 turnovers while committing only 10 of its own.
Shaffer added 10 rebounds to achieve her fifth career double-double and handed out three assists. King tied her career-high with four assists and had a pair of steals. Emma Theodorsson chipped in 10 points, while Remi Sisselman added eight to lead the Bison coming off the bench.
Lex Therien led the Greyhounds with 14 points and 11 rebounds, six of which were on the offensive end.
“I thought our passing today was much better than it has been over the year, which led to a good shooting day. Hopefully, this is a sign of things to come,” said head coach Trevor Woodruff. “So we can stay hot at the right time of the year.”
Bucknell finished the game as the Bison started it: strong and decisive. Bucknell blitzed the Greyhounds as Theodorsson scored four points, as King and Shaffer each added a bucket.
“The process starts back in June. You start building the thing. Hopefully, you start checking off boxes,” summarized coach Woodruff. “We got this figured out. And when you get it all to click, it is a beautiful thing. We are not quite there yet. There are areas where we can improve. But today on defense, I thought we had it for the betterment of 35 minutes.”
Woodruff continued: “It has been a long and challenging year for us. A lot of days where it didn’t go our way, but our message was to keep showing up. Stay focus. Keep working. Keep a good attitude. Now we have won a couple of games, and the message was the same.”
Reed leads Warriors at DeSalesCENTER VALLEY – Lycoming fell in MAC Freedom action to 12th-ranked DeSales, 77-32, on Saturday at Billera Hall.
Senior Kenzie Reed finished the afternoon with a team-leading seven points and 11 rebounds, two assists and a steal for the Warriors (5-15, 1-10 MAC Freedom). Sophomore Meghan Dufner posted five points, six rebounds, and a steal and sophomore Alicia Goldenziel posted four points, three rebounds, and a steal. Sophomore Ashley Yoh had 11 rebounds as well against the Bulldogs (18-1, 10-1).
