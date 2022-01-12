MILTON — When Meadowbrook Christian faced Northumberland Christian Tuesday in a matchup of the top two teams in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association Eastern Division, the Lions were unfortunately at a distinct disadvantage against the Warriors.
Meadowbrook Christian was missing two key players against Northumberland, and it showed on the court.
The Lions stayed with the Warriors through the first eight minutes, but Meadowbrook didn’t have the manpower to keep up as Northumberland Christian pulled away for a 54-33 victory.
“It is a tough loss, but we just have to come back and work hard again,” said Meadowbrook coach Bill Lynd. “We were missing two seniors — Jacob Bair and Noah Smith — and that hurt us.
“But you have to give all the credit to Norry — they played extremely well,” added Lynd. “I’m proud of my guys’ effort — the effort was there. The execution was not (there), and we need to execute (better).”
Regardless, Meadowbrook (8-4, 3-1 ACAA) still had senior guard Ashton Canelo, who became the Lions’ all-time leading scorer in Saturday’s win over Johnstown Christian.
Canelo broke the record of 1,522 set by Jed Eppler in the early 2000’s. And with the 13 points he scored against Norry on Tuesday, Canelo now has 1,545 career points.
“He started out with us as a freshman, and he’s worked extremely hard (to get where he’s at),” said Lynd of Canelo, who also had 11 rebounds on the night. “He’s probably one of the hardest working young men I have ever met. He’s the heart and soul of the team, he really is.”
A couple of big three-pointers by Michael Smith in the opening period helped Meadowbrook stick with Northumberland (7-1, 4-0) early.
And what was a two-point deficit for the Lions after that first quarter, grew to double digits (29-18) in the second period when Sam Garvin nailed a 3-pointer right before the half.
“We didn’t play very good transition defense, and if we would’ve played transition defense that would’ve changed a lot,” said Lynd.
Consistent shooting by Norry continued to extend the lead in the second half.
The Warriors’ Josh King and Cole Knauss both hit a couple of buckets to key the period. On the other side, Gabe Rodriguez scored six points in the third for the Lions, but their deficit grew to 15 points (43-28).
From there, Northumberland Christian just continued to pull away.
Meadowbrook Christian will try to get back on the winning side — with or without two of their key players — as they play at Juniata Christian at 7:30 p.m. Friday.
“Tomorrow is another day. You get back in the gym, and you work hard,” said Lynd. “To me, losing those two players doesn’t matter. You have to have the next man up mentality, and everyone has to come ready to work.
Northumberland Chr. 54, Meadowbrook Chr. 33At Meadowbrook Christian School
Norry Chr. 14 15 14 11 – 54 Meadowbrook 12 6 10 5 – 33
Northumberland Chr. (7-1, 4-0) 54
Connor Bennett 2 0-0 4; Josh King 2 0-0 5; Sam Garvin 1 0-0 3; Luke Snyder 3 4-7 10; Cole Knauss 5 0-0 12; Henry McElroy 6 4-5 18; Alec Phillips 0 0-0 0. Totals: 19 8-12 54.
3-point goals:
Knauss 2, McElroy 2, King, Garvin.
Meadowbrook Chr. (8-4, 3-1) 33
Ashton Canelo 5 2-5 13; Gabe Rodriguez 4 0-0 8; Michael Smith 2 1-3 7; Noah Smith 0 0-0 0; Jacob Reed 2 0-0 5; Levi Erb 0 0-0 0; Elijah Cruz 0 0-0 0; Josiah Baker 0 0-0 0; Josh Dugan 0 0-0 0. Totals: 13 3-8 33.
3-point goals: M. Smith 2, Reed, Canelo.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.