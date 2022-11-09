DANVILLE — Seniors Alfred Romano and Reese Dieffenderfer have produced all season long for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team, and the duo starred once again for the Green Dragons in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round contest against Dunmore.
Romano and Dieffenderfer scored two goals apiece to power the Green Dragons to a 5-0 victory over the District 2 champion Bucks at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.
The win propels Lewisburg into the state quarterfinals for the fourth-straight year where the Green Dragons will face District 12 champion Conwell-Egan on Saturday at a site and time to be determined.
“This (win) absolutely feels really good. We came in kind of prepared and we knew what Dunmore was going to do,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell. “We were promised (a game) today, and that’s all that we were promised. Really, we just looked forward to today, so it was just a matter of getting our nerves out (of the way) and be able to play.”
But it was just business as usual for a Lewisburg (19-1-1) squad looking to get back to the state championship game for the third year in a row.
Romano put the Green Dragons on the board 14:06 into the game by scoring off a free kick by Zak Kreisher, who placed the ball right at Romano’s feet for a floater over the head of Dunmore keeper Andy Haser.
Cohen Hoover later made it 2-0 for Lewisburg when he won the ball deep in Dunmore’s end of the field and fired off a shot near the far post and into the right side of the net.
Those two goals would’ve been enough for the Green Dragons to win, but they weren’t satisfied with just putting two into the back of the net.
“We can’t ever just kind of be satisfied, we got to keep going, and keep driving, and keep playing. We have a lot of hungry guys out there,” said Kettlewell.
The Green Dragons blew the game wide open in the second half when Romano took a pass from Eddie Monaco before he spun around Haser, who came out of the goal to defend the play, to notch his second goal of the game 14:50 in.
Seven minutes and 16 seconds later Dieffenderfer tallied his first goal of the game when he took a pass from Noah Pawling and then made a move around Haser for a shot into a wide open goal.
And 2:30 after that Dieffenderfer iced the game with his second goal, which came off an assist by Romano.
“Alfred and Reese are experienced guys and they kind of lead us. They do some unsung hero stuff just as others did tonight that allowed (Alfred and Reese) to get the goals,” said Kettlewell. “In the second half we kind of played more together, and we really moved the ball a lot quicker.
“I was really pleased with the boys. I thought we got better as the game went on,” added Lewisburg’s coach. “It was a good team effort, and that’s all I really look at (not the 5-0 score).”
PIAA Class 2A first round
at Danville Area High School
Lew-Alfred Romano, assist Zach Kreiser, 14:06.
Lew-Cohen Hoover, unassisted, 7:56.
Lew-Romano, assist Eddie Monaco, 25:10.
Lew-Reese Dieffenderfer, assist Noah Pawling, 17:54.
Lew-Dieffenderfer, assist Romano, 15:13.
Shots on goal: 15-1; Corner kicks: Lewisburg, 4-2; Saves: Lewisburg (Henry Harrison), 2; Dunmore (Andy Haser), 5.
