DANVILLE — Seniors Alfred Romano and Reese Dieffenderfer have produced all season long for Lewisburg’s boys soccer team, and the duo starred once again for the Green Dragons in Tuesday’s PIAA Class 2A first-round contest against Dunmore.

Romano and Dieffenderfer scored two goals apiece to power the Green Dragons to a 5-0 victory over the District 2 champion Bucks at Danville’s Ironmen Stadium.

