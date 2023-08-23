Brayland Skinner

Williamsport’s Brayland Skinner, batted 2-for-4 in Wednesday night’s 3-3 sudden death loss to State College.

 File

STATE COLLEGE – After falling behind by three runs in the first inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters were able to rally back to send the game to MLB Draft League Sudden Death but ended up falling to the State College Spikes, 3-3.

Leadoff man Brayland Skinner had the only multi-hit game for the Crosscutters, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, one RBI, and a run scored.

