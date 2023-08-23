STATE COLLEGE – After falling behind by three runs in the first inning, the Williamsport Crosscutters were able to rally back to send the game to MLB Draft League Sudden Death but ended up falling to the State College Spikes, 3-3.
Leadoff man Brayland Skinner had the only multi-hit game for the Crosscutters, going 2-for-4 at the plate with a triple, one RBI, and a run scored.
Tyler Lasch also recorded an RBI on a fielder’s choice for Williamsport, and scoring runs on the night were Will Fuenning, who was 1-for-3, and Jalon Greer, who was 0-for-3 but reached on a walk.
Salvatore Ferro got the start for Williamsport, bouncing back after allowing three runs in the first to go five innings. Ferro allowed six hits in the outing, walked four, and struck out two.
Mitchell Scott and Kaleb Sophy worked the next three innings combined out of the bullpen, allowing a single hit between the two while striking out a combined four Spikes.
Closer Connor Langrell entered in the ninth to keep the game tied at 3-3 and forced sudden death, walking one batter and striking out two.
Williamsport got the winning run to second in Sudden Death thanks to a wild pitch, but the runner, Mason Minzey, was left stranded after back-to-back strikeouts by EJ Taylor and Adam Becker ended the game.
Williamsport (15-21 second half) continues its set at State College with a game at 6:35 p.m. tonight.
The Crosscutters return home Thursday to host the Spikes at 6:35 p.m.
