LEWISBURG — Alison Steibe likes where her Lewisburg girls lacrosse team is at right now.
Who can blame her? The Green Dragons have been racking up plenty of goals, and wins, the past couple of weeks.
Lewisburg continued that trend Wednesday with a 13-2 Central Susquehanna Lacrosse Conference win over Midd-West.
Three players had hat tricks in the game for the Green Dragons (8-3) — Callie Hoffman, Ella Koontz and Elsa Fellon — who won for the fourth time in the last five games (outscoring their opponents 57-19 in the process). The only defeat in that span was a 10-9 setback to Mifflin County.
“They are actually (where I want them to be); I had high hopes going into the season,” said Steibe. “We’re currently undefeated in the conference, so it’s about where I’d thought we’d be.”
Early in the game Lewisburg was tied with Midd-West (2-7) at two goals apiece, but the Green Dragons broke that tie in a big way.
Tori Vonderheid scored the go-ahead goal with 15:36 left, and Lewisburg rolled from there.
Callie Hoffman followed with two straight goals before Elsa Fellon scored off a Vonderheid assist for a 6-2 halftime lead.
“We did a great job rallying,” said Steibe. “The girls are really working together nicely this year — keeping everything positive and having great teamwork, and it really helps us in situations like that where we’re tied up, or we’re down, and we need to get the ball back.
“I’m very impressed (with the girls’ play). As always, they’re stellar at picking up groundballs, great at midfield transitions, and great at redefending,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Faridah Aboueid kept the good times rolling for Lewisburg with a goal 2 minutes into the second half. Madison VanBuskirk had the assist.
Koontz then scored her second goal of the game less than a minute later before Fellon notched her second goal with 18:57 remaining.
The Green Dragons’ final four goals came in the last 17:30 of the game, and it saw Koontz, Hoffman and Fellon complete their hat tricks in addition to VanBuskirk finding the back of the net.
Also scoring for Lewisburg was Serena DeCosmo (1G), plus Fellon had an assist along with VanBuskirk (2A), and Vonderheid (3A).
Things will get a lot tougher for Lewisburg in the coming days. The Green Dragons play at Lower Dauphin on Monday before hosting District 4-leader Danville at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday.
“We have a tough out of conference game and then Danville coming up next week — so we are in the tough part of the season,” said Steibe. “We think we’re pretty evenly matched with Danville for the first time in a couple of years honestly. They’ve been a very challenging competitor for a long time, and I think we have the team this year that can confidently go up against them.”
Baseball
Milton 10,
Jersey Shore 0
JERSEY SHORE — Brayden Gower hit a two-run home run in the fifth inning to break the game wide open for the Black Panthers, who snapped a five-game losing streak when they cruised to the Heartland-I win over the Bulldogs.
Gower’s homer gave Milton (3-7 overall) a 6-0 lead, and an inning later Aiden Keiser hit a two-run double to turn the game into a rout.
That was more than enough run support for Luke Goodwin, who threw a complete-game, one-hit shutout. He tossed 14 strikeouts and walked three.
Keiser doubled twice in a 2-for-4 day for the Black Panthers, who also got a 3-for-4 day from Ethan Rhodes and a 2-for-3 day from Monty Fisher. Rhodes and Fisher both hit two doubles in the game.
Milton next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Friday, weather permitting.
Milton 10, Jersey Shore 0
At Jersey Shore
Milton 130 023 1 – 10-10-2
Jer. Shore 000 000 0 – 0-1-4
Luke Goodwin and Aiden Keiser. Connor Griffin, Jerrin Loomis (5) and Gideon Dapp.
WP: Goodwin. LP: Griffin.
Top Milton hitters: Monty Fisher, 2-for-3, 2 doubles, walk, 2 RBI, 2 runs scored; Ethan Rhodes, 3-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 runs, RBI; Keiser, 2-for-4, 2 doubles, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Brayden Gower, 1-for-3, HR (5th, 1 on), 3 RBI, run; Goodwin, 1-for-4; Logan Shrawder, 1-for-4, run; Avery Reiff, run; Dom Lytle, run.
Top Jersey Shore hitters: Loomis, 1-for-3.
Bloomsburg 7,
Warrior Run 6 (9 innings)
TURBOTVILLE — The Panthers’ Hughie Curran hit an RBI single in the ninth to take the Heartland-III win and send the Defenders to their fifth straight loss.
Warrior Run (4-7) scored all of its runs through the sixth inning, but Bloomsburg (8-5) held the Defenders off the bases in the final three frames to get the win.
Stone Allison led Warrior Run with a 3-for-4 day that included a pair of RBI, plus Isaiah Betz batted 2-for-4 with a double, two RBI and two runs scored.
The Defenders play at Loyalsock today at 4:30 p.m. The game was moved up from Friday due to impending bad weather.
Bloomsburg 7, Warrior Run 6 (9 inn.)
At Warrior Run
Bloomsburg 000 330 001 0 – 7-12-3
Warrior Run 010 221 000 – 6-9-2
Sam Staib, Dylan Kreisher (6) and Hughie Curran. Griffen Harrington, Landon Polcyn (6) and Aidan Lewis.
WP: Kreisher. LP: Polcyn.
Top Bloomsburg hitters: Kreisher, 1-for-5, triple, 2 RBI, run scored; Liam Zentner, 2-for-3, 2 walks, 2 runs; Staib, 3-for-4, double; Bradyn Zeisloft, 1-for-5, run; Curran, 3-for-4, walk, 3 RBI; Jackson Lunger, 2-for-5, RBI; Chase Fornwald, run; Zane Smith, run.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Mason Sheesley, 1-for-3, walk, RBI, run scored; Gabe Engel, 1-for-4, run; Isaiah Betz, 2-for-4, double, 2 RBI, 2 runs; Polcyn, 1-for-4, run; Stone Allison, 3-for-4, 2 RBI; Lewis, 1-for-4, RBI, run; Cohen Zechman, walk.
Mifflinburg at
Montoursville
MONTOURSVILLE — The Heartland-II contest between the Wildcats and the host Warriors was postponed by rain. No make-up date has been decided for the game.
Boys tennis
Lewisburg at
Milton (PPD)
MILTON — The HAC-I contest between the host Black Panthers and the Green Dragons was postponed by rain. The match will be made up 4 p.m. May 2.
