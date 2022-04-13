TURBOTVILLE — Warrior Run coach Greg Watson has been waiting for his players to start producing at the plate, and on Tuesday he was rewarded for his patience.
Warrior Run batted around and scored eight runs in the second inning to cruise to a 12-1, five-inning victory over Hughesville in the Heartland-II contest played at the Moser Sports Complex.
“I was happy with our bats. Our bats haven’t been (producing) what I thought they should be,” said Watson. “And today we started to get better, and I was happy with our offensive performance.”
The Defenders (2-1 overall and HAC-II) were also very opportunistic against the Spartans (0-4).
Warrior Run took a 2-0 lead in the first when Abby Evans reached on an error that allowed Maggie Gelnett and Madison Litchard to score. Litchard pinch-ran for pitcher Kaelyn Watson, who reached base with a walk.
But an inning later, Warrior Run would blow the game wide open.
The Defenders sent 12 batters to the plate in the second to score their eight runs. One of the big hits came in the form of an RBI double from Jess Bryson that plated Liana Dion with the first run.
Meghan Rovenolt and Maggie Gelnett followed with RBI singles along with Kaelyn Watson, and three more runs came in on errors before an RBI single by Bryson in her second trip to the plate built Warrior Run’s lead to 10-0.
Dion, Bryson and Rovenolt are Warrior Run’s Nos. 7, 8 and 9 batters, and they keyed big second inning.
“Things came together for us in the second, and I was happy with the way we played,” said coach Watson. “Our bottom of the order is as tough as the top. They did very well, and it seems like so far we’ve played complimentary softball — we started things at the bottom and finished them at the top, or we start at the top and finish at the bottom.
“So, I don’t care how we do it. As long as we get some players on base and score some runs I’m happy,” added Warrior Run’s coach.
The rest of the game belonged to Kaelyn Watson, especially after the Defenders put two more runs on the board in the fifth on two more errors to end the game early.
Kaelyn Watson allowed one earned run in the fourth off just two hits. She also struck out five and walked three in the complete game win.
“The win was just really exciting. Even though we were winning, I had to throw every pitch like we were losing,” said Warrior Run’s pitcher. “It felt really good (to get those eight runs in the second). We’ve been struggling to hit in our past couple of games, so to see our team explode and hit the ball felt really good.”
Said coach Watson, “Kaelyn did all right today. I was happy with the way she pitched. I have four pitchers, and Kaelyn got in the circle today and did well.”
Warrior Run next hosts Central Columbia at 4:30 today in what will be a much tougher test than the Defenders had in Tuesday’s game.
But coach Watson is hoping his offense continues to produce against Central and beyond like it did against Hughesville.
“I hope we can do that, and we should be able to do that every game,” he said. “We have some really great pitchers in our conference, and we have some good hitters here, so I’m excited to see how they match up against them.”
Warrior Run 12, Hughesville 1 (5 innings)
at Warrior Run
Hughesville 000 10 – 1-2-8
Warrior Run 280 2x – 12-9-1
Megan Bryant, Ella Breneisen (3) and Brooke-Lynn Walters. Kaelyn Watson and Maggie Gelnet.
WP: Watson. LP: Bryant.
Top Hughesville hitters: Walters, 1-for-2, double; McKenna Sones, walk, run scored; Addison Detweiler, walk; Emily Hockman, 1-for-2; Bryant, walk.
Top Warrior Run hitters: Rachel Thomas, 1-for-3, run scored; Maggie Gelnet, run; Watson, 1-for-1, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Abby Evans, 1-for-3, 2 RBI, run; Mackenzie Watts, 1-for-3, RBI, run; Liana Dion, 3-for-3, double, 3 runs; Jessica Bryson, 1-for-3, double, RBI, run; Meghan Rovenolt, 1-for-3, RBI, run.
