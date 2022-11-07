HERSHEY — A pair of Lewisburg underclassmen left Hershey on Saturday with individual state cross-country medals.
However, that was all the hardware area runners are bringing home as the Green Dragons boys team fell short in its quest for a fourth straight Class 2A team title.
Baylee Espinosa, a freshman, finished ninth in the Class 2A, and sophomore Jonathan Hess was 16th in the boys Class 2A race. The Lewisburg boys team finished third, losing to Danville on the sixth-runner tiebreaker. Grove City ran away with the Class 2A boys title.
Espinosa was sixth at the mile mark, seventh at the two-mile mark, and held on for a top-10 finish.
“Honestly, I kind of got told this was where I was going to be,” Espinosa said. “I started the race, and I just wanted to smile. I love racing, and I felt like I hadn’t raced forever. I just had so much fun.”
Espinosa ran well in her first race since districts a week and a half previous.
“I was really pleased with how Baylee went out and was aggressive,” Lewisburg coach Michael Espinosa said. “She did not let the moment and the context of the race cloud her vision from running the race that she wanted.”
With her ninth-place finish, Espinosa was on the front row of the medal stand, a place she said she hopes to return to.
“This year was more about experience than anything because it’s my first states,” Baylee Espinosa said. “I love my team, and it was amazing to get to share with them.”
Baylee Espinosa, who was the top freshman finisher in the 244-runner field, finished three seconds behind Lilah Turnbull, of Chartiers Valley, and one second ahead of Uniontown’s Hope Trimmer.
“It was a thrill,” Baylee Espinosa said. “If I didn’t have those people around me, I probably would have slowed down. I just kept pushing and pushing. I felt like I was shaking, vibrating. I though I was going to fall over at one point, actually.”
While it was warm during the girls race, by the time the Green Dragon boys took the course at 2 p.m. it was nearly 80 degrees.
“Right now, I’m not feeling the best,” Hess said, after completing the 5,000-meter course in 16:55.7. “I’m very hot, so I’ve been pounding the fluids, but my stomach’s upset from all the fluids. I felt pretty good during the race — the best I could for how hot it was and the best I could for just running hard.”
Hess was fifth at the two-mile mark, but the conditions took a toll. He was still the second sophomore to cross the finish line in the 247-runner race.
Hess’ place was good for ninth in the team race as the Green Dragons and Danville both finished with 128 points. The Ironmen’s sixth finisher crossed the finish line in 60th place in the team race, while Lewisburg’s was 75th.
“We’ve been in situations where we’ve been on the positive side of the tiebreaker; it’s hard when you lose that tiebreaker,” said Lewisburg coach Ron Hess, who noted the Green Dragons won their first state title on a tiebreaker. “Our No. 3 didn’t finish, so that’s going to drastically affect your ability to perform.
“The level of trust is so high that I know they’re giving it their all. If it doesn’t happen, it doesn’t happen. Was it our best day? No, it was not. About five of the seven of us ran amazing, and the fact that we can even be third without our third guy is quite a feat. Obviously, silver things, but I’d be lying if I said I was happy right now. I’m disappointed, but it still was a great season.”
Grove City finished with 67 points in a dominant performance.
“I wish that we could have gotten a fourth,” Jonathan Hess said. “We worked our butts off, so it’s disappointing we couldn’t come away with it. Grove City had an amazing race.
“Overall, it was a good year. A lot of building.”
Thomas Hess finished 32nd overall, which was 15th in the team race. Lewisburg’s next three runners — senior Jonah Carney and juniors Liam Shabahang and Ben Bailey — finished 33rd, 35th and 36th, respectively, in the team race to give the Green Dragons a chance.
“I’m super impressed by Ben; he showed up today,” coach Hess said. “Honestly that push right there, we looked like a strong team without our three. When you look at our group, we lose three more, but it makes me have hope for the future. The young guys showed up today. That’s why I love to come here and bring all the guys.”
On the girls side, Lewisburg finished eighth as a team and was much happier with the result.
“We’re really young, and no one expected us,” Baylee Espinosa said. “Coming into the year, we had lost so many seniors. We wanted to surprise ourselves this season. That was our mantra. We wanted to go out, have fun, and see what we could do.”
The Green Dragons finished with 210 points, 21 behind St. Marys and 32 ahead of Crestwood.
“It was an exciting day for the team,” coach Espinosa said. “Especially for how young we are, this was tremendous experience. All of our top five, and our No. 7, come back next year.
“I feel very, very good about what we’re bringing back next year. This was a year where we were looking to surprise ourselves. That was the mantra from the start. To finish in the top 10 is certainly something that would not have been expected by anybody, ourselves included. So here in Hershey, it was the sweetest of surprises.”
Sophomore Alanna Jacob was 29th overall, 14th in the team race, for the Green Dragons.
“Alanna Jacob ran with absolutely everything she had, and finished in the top 30,” coach Espinosa said. “She was just outside of medaling, but that’s the kind of caliber athlete she is. She was right there. She put herself in the conversation of one of the best runners in the state, and she deserves that.”
Also scoring for Lewisburg were Jenna Binney (90th overall, 42nd in the team race), Maya Sak (105, 49) and Theo Wilkinson (202, 102).
“Our junior captain, Jenna Binney, did a great job of managing the emotions of herself and the whole team to keep things steady,” coach Espinosa said. “Last year, when she ran here she was coming off being very sick. This was a good redemption run for her to come back and have a performance that’s more on par with the caliber of athlete she is.”
Warrior Run had four girls compete in the Class 2A race. Senior Sage Dunkleberger led the way for the Defenders, placing 97th. Freshman Kieara Shaffer (113th), junior Sienna Dunkleberger (119th) and freshman Claire Dufrene (124th) also finished for Warrior Run.
On the boys side, Milton’s Ryan Bickhart finished 64th in 18:02.1.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.