Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Tampa Bay 31 11 .738 _ Baltimore 26 15 .634 4½ Toronto 24 17 .585 6½ New York 24 19 .558 7½ Boston 22 20 .524 9
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 23 18 .561 _ Cleveland 19 21 .475 3½ Detroit 18 21 .462 4 Chicago 14 28 .333 9½ Kansas City 12 31 .279 12
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 25 16 .610 _ Houston 22 19 .537 3 Los Angeles 22 20 .524 3½ Seattle 21 20 .512 4 Oakland 9 34 .209 17
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 26 15 .634 _ Miami 20 21 .488 6 Philadelphia 20 21 .488 6 New York 20 22 .476 6½ Washington 18 23 .439 8
Central Division W L Pct GB
Milwaukee 23 18 .561 _ Pittsburgh 22 19 .537 1 Chicago 19 22 .463 4 Cincinnati 18 23 .439 5 St. Louis 17 25 .405 6½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 26 15 .634 _ Arizona 24 18 .571 2½ San Diego 20 22 .476 6½ San Francisco 18 23 .439 8 Colorado 18 24 .429 8½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
Cleveland 4, L.A. Angels 3 Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0 Tampa Bay 8, N.Y. Yankees 7 Detroit 5, Seattle 3 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5 Houston 4, Chicago White Sox 3 Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3 Texas 11, Oakland 3 St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
L.A. Angels 9, Baltimore 5 N.Y. Yankees 7, Toronto 4 Seattle 10, Boston 1 Atlanta 12, Texas 0 Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4 Arizona 5, Oakland 2 San Diego 4, Kansas City 0 Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
L.A. Angels (Silseth 0-0) at Baltimore (Kremer 4-1), 6:35 p.m. Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m. N.Y. Yankees (Germán 2-3) at Toronto (Gausman 2-3), 7:07 p.m. Seattle (Castillo 2-1) at Boston (Pivetta 2-3), 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Atlanta (Shuster 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Cleveland (Bieber 3-1) at Chicago White Sox (Lynn 1-5), 8:10 p.m. Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Pittsburgh at Detroit, 1:10 p.m. Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 3:10 p.m. Arizona at Oakland, 3:37 p.m. Kansas City at San Diego, 4:10 p.m. L.A. Angels at Baltimore, 6:35 p.m. N.Y. Yankees at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Seattle at Boston, 7:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Mets, 7:10 p.m. Atlanta at Texas, 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs at Houston, 8:10 p.m. Cleveland at Chicago White Sox, 8:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Washington 3, N.Y. Mets 2, 1st game Pittsburgh 4, Baltimore 0 Miami 3, Cincinnati 1 Toronto 6, Atlanta 5 Milwaukee 9, Kansas City 6 Minnesota 16, Chicago Cubs 3 Colorado 4, Philadelphia 0 L.A. Dodgers 4, San Diego 0 Arizona 2, San Francisco 1 N.Y. Mets 8, Washington 2, 2nd game St. Louis 9, Boston 1
Monday’s Games
Washington 10, N.Y. Mets 3 St. Louis 18, Milwaukee 1 Atlanta 12, Texas 0 Houston 6, Chicago Cubs 4 Colorado 9, Cincinnati 8 Arizona 5, Oakland 2 San Diego 4, Kansas City 0 San Francisco 6, Philadelphia 3 Minnesota at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Pittsburgh (Ortiz 0-1) at Detroit (Lorenzen 1-2), 6:40 p.m. Washington (Gray 3-5) at Miami (Luzardo 3-2), 6:40 p.m. Tampa Bay (Beeks 1-2) at N.Y. Mets (Verlander 1-1), 7:10 p.m. Milwaukee (Miley 3-2) at St. Louis (Montgomery 2-5), 7:45 p.m. Atlanta (Shuster 0-1) at Texas (Dunning 3-0), 8:05 p.m. Chicago Cubs (Steele 6-0) at Houston (Javier 3-1), 8:10 p.m. Cincinnati (TBD) at Colorado (Anderson 0-0), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Henry 1-1) at Oakland (Muller 1-3), 9:40 p.m. Kansas City (Singer 2-4) at San Diego (Lugo 3-2), 9:40 p.m. Philadelphia (Wheeler 3-2) at San Francisco (Cobb 3-1), 9:45 p.m. Minnesota (Ober 2-0) at L.A. Dodgers (Kershaw 6-2), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.