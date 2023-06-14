MIFFLINBURG — There were times during Tuesday’s Little League Major Division softball game where the undefeated season of the Mifflinburg Lady Cats 2 was in serious jeopardy.
In-town rivals, the Lady Cats 1, would take an early five-run lead and then rallied late to tie the game up.
But the Lady Cats 2 posted the perfect response by scoring four runs in the top of the fifth to take a wild, 14-10 victory at Harry F. Haney Memorial Park and wrap up a 13-0 campaign.
“It feels great. The girls played hard, they fought hard, and I couldn’t be more proud of them,” said Lady Cats 2 manager Kevin Roush. “It was a really good game, and (the Lady Cats 1) have nothing to hang their heads about.”
The Lady Cats 1 really made the game interesting when they put five runs on the board in the fourth to knot the score at 10-all.
A two-run single by Avery Reibsome began the fourth, and then Addison Mackley followed with an RBI single to left and Ava Gangloff hit an RBI single to center to tie the game.
The Lady Cats 2, however, wasted little time to retake the lead an inning later.
After the bases were quickly loaded on walks drawn by Christiana Guffey, Chloe Hommel and Mackenzie Delsite, Ava Fry cleared them just as fast by hitting the ball deep into the corner in right for an inside-the-park home run.
“That was very impressive. The girls never give up, and they fight to the end,” said Roush. “I can’t ask for anything more. They gave it their all and they fought to the finish.”
McKenna Roush got the start and the win for the Lady Cats 2, but she was taken out of the game in the fifth and replaced by Mackenzie Delsite.
That change inside the circle proved to be fruitful.
Delsite struck out two batters in the fifth and she then put the side down in order in the sixth to close out the win and complete the Lady 2’s undefeated season.
“I did that the last time we played (the Lady Cats 1). They got used to McKenna’s pitching, and when I put Mackenzie in it kind of screws them up a little bit,” said manager Roush.
“(The Lady Cats 1) weren’t used to the faster balls — it messes with their timing — and she was really strong in the sixth.”
The Lady Cats 1, however, took early control of the game thanks to two steals of home and an RBI single by Brylee Hook in the first inning.
And then in the second, Mia Reibsome tripled and stole home prior to Avery Reibsome driving a ball to right for an inside-the-park home run.
“We battled, we started off strong, and it was a good (team) effort,” said Lady Cats 1 manager Fred Reibsome.
That lead was short-lived as the Lady Cats 2 got five runs back in the third and five more an inning later thanks to four bases-loaded walks.
“It took the girls a little while to get back into a rhythm again (after not playing for a week), but that’s just how it is,” said manager Roush. “Once we got clicking, we started hitting. (Lady Cats 1 pitcher Baily Aikey) got tired and my pitcher stayed a little stronger until I switched her out.”
Players from both squads will comprise Mifflinburg’s Major Division All-Star team for the District 13 Little League Tournament that begins Friday, while others will play for the town’s 8-10 Division team that begins play on June 30.
And its manager Roush’s hopes that this game will give those players competing in the District 13 Tournament an extra boost.
“It’ll boost their morale,” he said. “They will be playing with a lot of the girls on the other team, and they should have a really good ball team going into All-Stars.
Mifflinburg 2 Lady Cats 14, Mifflinburg 1 Lady Cats 10
at Harry F. Haney Memorial Park
Mifflinburg-2 005 540 — 14-10-0
Mifflinburg-1 320 500 — 10-13-0
McKenna Roush, Mackenzie Delsite (5) and Ava Fry. Baily Aikey, Mia Reibsome (4) and Avery Reibsome.
WP: Roush. LP: Aikey.
Top Mifflinburg-2 hitters: Chloe Hommel, 3 walks, 3 runs scored; Delsite, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 3 runs; Fry, 4-for-4, 6 RBI, run; Paicyn Stahl, 2-for-2, 2 walks, 2 runs; Amarah Mulaney, 2 walks, 2 runs, RBI; Makenna Barrows, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs, RBI; Aubrey Dowhower, 1-for-1, 2 walks, 2 RBI; Roush, 3 walks, RBI; Brooklynn Hawkins, 3 walks, RBI; Christiana Guffey, 2 walks, run.
Mifflinburg-1 top hitters: M. Reibsome, 4-for-4, 3 runs scored; A. Reibsome, 3-for-3, walk, 3 RBI, 3 runs; Ansleigh Thompson, 1-for-3, walk, 2 runs; Brylee Hook, 2-for-4, RBI; Addison Mackley, 1-for-3, walk, 2 RBI, run; Aikey, 1-for-4; Ava Gangloff, 1-for-3, RBI; Deanna Rice, walk, run.
