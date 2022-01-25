National Football League
PlayoffsDivisional PlayoffsSaturday, Jan. 22
Cincinnati 19, Tennessee 16 San Francisco 13, Green Bay 10
Sunday, Jan. 23
L.A. Rams 30, Tampa Bay 27 Kansas City 42, Buffalo 36, OT
Conference ChampionshipsSunday, Jan. 30AFC
Cincinnati at Kansas City, 3:05 p.m. (CBS)
NFC
San Francisco at L.A. Rams, 6:40 p.m. (FOX)
Super BowlSunday, Feb. 13At Inglewood, Calif.
conference championship winners, 6:30 p.m. (NBC)
National Basketball Association
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
W L Pct GB Brooklyn 29 17 .630 — Philadelphia 27 19 .587 2 Boston 24 24 .500 6 Toronto 22 22 .500 6 New York 23 25 .479 7
Southeast Division
W L Pct GB Miami 30 17 .638 — Charlotte 26 21 .553 4 Washington 23 24 .489 7 Atlanta 21 25 .457 8½ Orlando 9 39 .188 21½
Central Division
W L Pct GB Chicago 29 17 .630 — Milwaukee 30 19 .612 ½ Cleveland 29 19 .604 1 Indiana 17 31 .354 13 Detroit 11 35 .239 18
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Southwest Division
W L Pct GB Memphis 32 17 .653 — Dallas 27 20 .574 4 New Orleans 18 28 .391 12½ San Antonio 17 30 .362 14 Houston 14 33 .298 17
Northwest Division
W L Pct GB Utah 30 18 .625 — Denver 24 21 .533 4½ Minnesota 23 23 .500 6 Portland 20 26 .435 9 Oklahoma City 14 33 .298 15½
Pacific Division
W L Pct GB Phoenix 37 9 .804 — Golden State 34 13 .723 3½ L.A. Lakers 23 24 .489 14½ L.A. Clippers 23 25 .479 15 Sacramento 18 30 .375 20
Monday’s Games
Cleveland 95, New York 93 Chicago 111, Oklahoma City 110 New Orleans 117, Indiana 113 Phoenix 115, Utah 109 Tuesday’s Games Charlotte at Toronto, 7 p.m. Denver at Detroit, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Washington, 7 p.m. New Orleans at Philadelphia, 7 p.m. L.A. Lakers at Brooklyn, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Boston, 7:30 p.m. San Antonio at Houston, 8 p.m. Dallas at Golden State, 10 p.m. Minnesota at Portland, 10 p.m. Wednesday’s Games Charlotte at Indiana, 7 p.m. L.A. Clippers at Orlando, 7 p.m. Milwaukee at Cleveland, 7 p.m. New York at Miami, 7:30 p.m. Sacramento at Atlanta, 7:30 p.m. Denver at Brooklyn, 8 p.m. Toronto at Chicago, 8 p.m. Memphis at San Antonio, 8:30 p.m. Dallas at Portland, 10 p.m. Phoenix at Utah, 10 p.m.
National Hockey League
EASTERN CONFERENCE
Atlantic Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Florida 42 28 9 5 61 170 122 Tampa Bay 43 28 10 5 61 149 123 Toronto 38 25 10 3 53 129 100 Boston 39 24 13 2 50 122 107 Detroit 42 18 18 6 42 113 139 Buffalo 41 13 21 7 33 111 142 Ottawa 35 12 20 3 27 98 125 Montreal 41 8 26 7 23 90 154
Metropolitan Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA N.Y. Rangers 43 28 11 4 60 132 110 Pittsburgh 41 26 10 5 57 139 108 Carolina 38 27 9 2 56 136 91 Washington 43 23 11 9 55 139 118 Columbus 39 18 20 1 37 121 139 New Jersey 40 15 20 5 35 117 140 N.Y. Islanders 34 14 14 6 34 80 91 Philadelphia 42 13 21 8 34 103 144
WESTERN CONFERENCE
Central Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Colorado 40 29 8 3 61 167 118 St. Louis 42 25 12 5 55 147 116 Nashville 43 26 14 3 55 134 118 Minnesota 38 25 10 3 53 149 115 Dallas 39 21 16 2 44 115 120 Winnipeg 38 17 14 7 41 111 114 Chicago 42 15 20 7 37 99 137 Arizona 40 10 26 4 24 89 152
Pacific Division
GP W L OT Pts GF GA Vegas 42 25 15 2 52 146 125 Anaheim 44 21 16 7 49 130 126 Los Angeles 43 21 16 6 48 121 118 Calgary 37 19 12 6 44 120 94 San Jose 42 21 19 2 44 115 131 Edmonton 37 19 16 2 40 122 126 Vancouver 41 18 19 4 40 103 116 Seattle 41 13 24 4 30 110 148 NOTE: Two points for a win, one point for overtime loss. Top three teams in each division and two wild cards per conference advance to playoffs.
Monday’s Games
Dallas 3, Philadelphia 1 Anaheim 5, Boston 3 Vegas 1, Washington 0 N.Y. Rangers 3, Los Angeles 2, SO Minnesota 8, Montreal 2 Calgary 7, St. Louis 1 Colorado 2, Chicago 0
Tuesday’s Games
Arizona at Pittsburgh, 7 p.m. Buffalo at Ottawa, 7 p.m. Dallas at New Jersey, 7 p.m. Vegas at Carolina, 7 p.m. Philadelphia at N.Y. Islanders, 7:30 p.m. Florida at Winnipeg, 8 p.m. Edmonton at Vancouver, 10 p.m. Nashville at Seattle, 10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
Anaheim at Toronto, 7 p.m. Calgary at Columbus, 7 p.m. San Jose at Washington, 7 p.m. Chicago at Detroit, 7:30 p.m. Boston at Colorado, 10 p.m.
Men’s college basketball
EAST Anna Maria 80, Dean 61 Bethany (Wv) Bison 57, St. Vincent 56 Binghamton 74, Hartford 64 California (Pa.) 80, Gannon 59 Chatham 80, Waynesburg 63 Clarion 101, Bloomsburg 90 Colgate 65, Loyola (Md.) 52 Connecticut College 67, Albertus Magnus 55 Coppin St. 83, Howard 81 East Stroudsburg 73, West Chester 69 Geneva 88, Grove City 72 Gwynedd-Mercy 65, Cabrini 61 Juniata 64, Goucher 49 Kutztown 69, Shippensburg 68 Lafayette 69, American 56 Lasell 112, Elms 55 Maine 71, New Hampshire 64 McDaniel 73, Wilson College 43 Mercyhurst 73, Slippery Rock 66 Millersville 71, Lock Haven 49 NC Central 75, Md.-Eastern Shore 63 Old Westbury 96, St. Joseph’s (NY) 72 Pitt.-Johnstown 70, Indiana (Pa.) 68 SC State 64, Delaware St. 62 Salem St. 88, Worcester St. 82 Seton Hill 84, Edinboro 76 Shepherd 80, Mansfield 57 St. John’s 84, Seton Hall 63 Towson 69, Delaware 62 UNC-Wilmington 74, Northeastern 68
SOUTH
Albany St. (Ga.) 94, Clark Atlanta 87 Alcorn St. 70, Bethune-Cookman 67 Florida A&M 67, Jackson St. 64 George Mason 77, Saint Joseph’s 71 Grambling St. 76, Ark.-Pine Bluff 65 High Point 65, Winthrop 56 Jacksonville St. 65, Bellarmine 60 Kennesaw St. 76, Jacksonville 68 Kentucky St. 71, Lane 70 King (Tenn.) 109, Lees-Mcrae 97, OT Longwood 73, Hampton 49 Mississippi 70, Florida 54 Morehead St. 67, Tennessee St. 54 Morehouse 82, Fort Valley St. 71 Murray St. 79, Tennessee Tech 53 Norfolk St. 82, Morgan St. 62 North Carolina 78, Virginia Tech 68 Southern U. 100, MVSU 72 Spring Hill 96, LeMoyne-Owen 89, 2OT UT Martin 76, SIU-Edwardsville 70 Virginia 64, Louisville 52 Wake Forest 87, Boston College 57
MIDWEST
Belmont 90, E. Illinois 56 Ferris St. 101, Northwood (Mich.) 78 Kansas 94, Texas Tech 91, 2OT Oakland 104, Michigan-Dearborn 61 South Dakota 75, W. Illinois 72
SOUTHWEST
Prairie View 72, Alabama A&M 48 Texas Southern 73, Alabama St. 66 FAR WEST Azusa Pacific 84, Chaminade 76 Biola 74, Hawaii Pacific 62 Concordia (Cal.) 86, Hawaii Hilo 84 E. Washington 89, Idaho St. 63 Fresno Pacific 68, Holy Names 60 Idaho 84, Portland St. 79 N. Arizona 70, Sacramento St. 65 San Diego St. 80, UNLV 55 Santa Clara 78, San Diego 74, OT Southern Cal 78, Arizona St. 56 UMKC 111, Spurgeon Knights 44 Weber St. 92, S. Utah 84
Women’s college basketball
EAST Fairfield 61, Monmouth (NJ) 54 Marist 57, Canisius 44 Md.-Eastern Shore 81, NC Central 59 SC State 53, Delaware St. 48 SOUTH Bethune-Cookman 2, Alcorn St. 0 Campbell 69, Hampton 51 Grambling St. 83, Ark.-Pine Bluff 72 Howard 70, Coppin St. 64 Jackson St. 90, Florida A&M 34 Norfolk St. 64, Morgan St. 52 South Carolina 85, Vanderbilt 30 Southern U. 67, MVSU 58 Tennessee Tech 65, E. Illinois 60 UT Martin 64, Morehead St. 50 MIDWEST Ball St. 67, Miami (Ohio) 64 Bowling Green 71, E. Michigan 60 Michigan 79, Purdue 66 Murray St. 84, SIU-Edwardsville 82 N. Illinois 79, Akron 67 Ohio 68, Buffalo 66 Sam Houston St. 66, Texas Rio Grande Valley 52 SOUTHWEST Alabama A&M 70, Prairie View 64 Cent. Arkansas 61, North Alabama 53 Texas Southern 67, Alabama St. 64 FAR WEST BYU 70, San Diego 48 Colorado St. 78, Fresno St. 67 Montana St. 73, Montana 59 N. Arizona 69, E. Washington 54 Nevada 40, Air Force 39 New Mexico 87, San Jose St. 57 S. Utah 85, Weber St. 75, OT Sacramento St. 69, N. Colorado 62 Utah Valley St. 65, Seattle 51
Transactions
BASEBALL
Major League Baseball
American League
OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Named D’Lonra Ellis chief legal officer. TAMPA BAY RAYS — Named Kyle Wilson hitting coordinator, Frank Maldonado manager of hitting development, Winston Doom pitching strategist, Joel Smith complex medical coordinator, Paul Jones assistant strength and conditioning coordinator, Oscar Orengo latin america medical administrator, Cesar Gutierrez latin america strength and conditioning coordinator and Josh Kozuch mental performance coordinator.
FOOTBALL
National Football League
ATLANTA FALCONS — Signed OL Rashaad Coward to a reserve/future contract. BUFFALO BILLS — Signed DT Brandin Bryant, OL Jacob Capra, WRs Tanner Gentry and Isaiah Hodgins, LB Joe Giles-Harris, CBs Tim Harris and Nick McCloud, DE Mike Love, TE Quintin Morris and S Josh Thomas to reserve/future contracts. CAROLINA PANTHERS — Named Ben McAdoo offensive coordinator. NEW ORLEANS SAINTS — Signed RB Josh Adams and WR Kirk Merritt to reserve/future contracts. PITTSBURGH STEELERS — Signed WR Anthony Miller to a reserve/future contract. TAMPA BAY BUCCANEERS — Signed K Jose Borregales, RB Kenjon Barner, TE Codey McElroy, G John Molchon, OLB Elijah Ponder, DL’s Benning Potoa’e, Will Previlon and Kobe Smith, CB Rashard Robinson and S Troy Warner to reserve/future contracts. TENNESSEE TITANS — Signed S Jamal Carter, OLs Christian DiLauro, Derwin Gray, Daniel Munyer and Jordan Ross, TE Austin Fort, QB Kevin Hogan, WRs Cody Hollister and Mason Kinsey, and LBs Joe Jones and Tuzar Skipper to reserve/future contracts.
HOCKEY
National Hockey League
NEW JERSEY DEVILS — Activated F A.J. Greer off injured reserve and assigned him to Utica (AHL).
SOCCER
Major League Soccer
AUSTIN FC — Signed D Ruben Gabrielsen to a two-year contract. COLUMBUS CREW — Signed D Milos Degenek to a two-year contract. D.C. UNITED — Signed D Hayden Sargis to a three-year contract. INTER MIAMI FC — Acquired a 2022 international roster slot from Austin FC in exchange for $225,000 in 2022 General Allocation Money (GAM). Transferred D Nicolas Figal to Club Atletico Boca Juniors. ORLANDO CITY SC — Acquired F Facundo Torres from Club Atletico Penarol. SPORTING KANSAS CITY — Signed M Marinos Tzionis to a three-year contract.
United Soccer League
USL — Announced Boston City FC will join USL League Two.
Saturday’s high school action
WrestlingLewisburg 68, Loyalsock 3
106: Jace Gessner (L) by forfeit 113: Caden Michael (L) by forfeit 126: Quinton Bartlett (L) pinned Brayden Gifford, 3:15 132: Derek Gessner (L) by forfeit 138: Brady Cromley (L) by forfeit 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) tech fall Braden Vincenzes, 19-4, 5:01 152: Chase Wenrich (L) over Kaden Rodarmel DQ 160: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Gavin Briggs :50 172: Derek Shedleski (L) pinned Ethan French, 2:39 189: Ahmaad Robinson (L) dec. Gavin Ric, 7-5 215: Carter Secora (Loy) pinned Zander Walter, 3:08 275: Cory Mahon (L) by forfeit
Lewisburg 37, Danville 31
120: Quinton Bartlett (L) maj dec Eli Welliver, 11-3 126: Kyle Vanden Heuvel (D) tech fall Derek Gessner, 26-11, 4:24 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Jacob Ray 3:06 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) pinned Nolan Coombe, 1:08 152: Chase Wenrich (L) pinned Weston Whapham, :53 160: Hagen Persun (L) pinned Aaron Johnson, 3:47 172: Caden Hagerman (D) pinned Derek Shedleski, 4:48 189: Connor Jones (D) pinned Ahmaad Robinson, :45 215: Zander Walter (L) dec. Jacob Gilbert, 10-5 285: Justin Kutcher (D) maj dec. Cory Mahon, 9-0 106: Jace Gessner (L) pinned Austin Springer, 1:20 113: Blake Sassaman (D) pinned Caden Michaels, :22
Lewisburg 57, Shamokin 15
120: Wade Alleman (S) dec. Chase Long, 6-0 126: Quinton Barlett (L) pinned Reese Alleman (S) 0:42 132: Derek Gessner (L) pinned Chet Honicker, 3:20 138: Brady Cromley (L) pinned Chase Pensyl, 4:45 145: Kaiden Wagner (L) via forfeit 152: Chase Wenrich (L) dec. Brian Long, 11-4 160: Tyler Whary (S) pinned Hagen Persun, 5:44 172: Derek Shedleski (L) via forfeit. 189: Ahmaad Robinson (L) via forfeit 215: Zander Walter (L) via forfeit 285: Garrett Kitchen (S) pinned Cory Mahon, 1:08 106: Jace Gessner (L) via forfeit
Warrior Run 59, Central Columbia 9
126: Samuel Hall (WR) pinned Brennan Watson, 1:34 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Alex Hosler, 0:55 138: Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Noah Baker, 0:18 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) tech fall Hunter Dietterick, 15-0 152: Colton Chipoleski (CC) dec. Isaiah Betz, 7-5) 160: Cole Shupp (WR) dec. Alex Roberts, 11-4 172: Tanner Confair (WR) dec. Joshua Worthington, 2-1 189: Greyson Shaud (CC) pinned Connor Parker, 3:45 215: Quintin Kertsmar (WR) pinned Aiden Hidlay, 1:55 285: Ethan Carper (WR) by forfeit 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) by forfeit 113: Trey Nicholas (WR) by forfeit 120: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit
Warrior Run 64, Bloomsburg 9
120: Trey Nicholas (WR) maj. dec. Hank Nuss, 11-2 126: Samuel Hall (WR) by forfeit 132: Kaden Milheim (WR) pinned Ashton Horan, 1:31 138: Cameron Milheim (WR) pinned Nasir Kelly, 2:32 145: Colby LeBarron (WR) pinned Josh Morales, 0:22 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) pinned Jake Thomas Fogelsanger, 4:44 160: Cole Shupp (WR) pinned Jesse James, 1:21) 172: Tanner Confair (WR) pinned Jayden Betz, 1:59 189: Nicholas Wharton (B) pinned Connor Parker, 3:10 215: Hunter Hauck (WR) pinned Blake Zeisloft, 1:29 285: Graden Thomas (B) dec. Ethan Carper, 5-3 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) by forfeit 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit
Southern Columbia 35, Warrior Run 24
138: Mason Barvitskie (SC) tech fall Colby LeBarron, 15-0 6:00 145: Cameron Milheim (WR) dec. Kole Biscoe, 4-2 152: Isaiah Betz (WR) dec. Jaymen Golden, 5-0 160: Louden Murphy (SC) pinned Cole Shupp, 3:22 172: Wesley Barnes (SC) pinned Connor Parker, :46 189: Garrett Garcia (SC) Connor Parker, 0:46) 215: Jude Bremigen (SC) dec. Quintin Kertsmar, 6-5 285: Joseph Quinton (SC) pinned Hunter Hauck, 4:49 106: Gavin Hunter (WR) dec. Gaege Fronk, 8-5 113: Anson Rouch (WR) by forfeit 120: Edward Zuber (SC) dec. Trey Nicholas, 2-0 126: Kaden Milheim (WR) by forfeit 132: Samuel Hall (WR) dec. Feese, 6-4
Boys basketballLewisburg 61, Shikellamy 57
Lewisburg 13 17 16 15 — 61 Shikellamy 14 9 11 23 — 57
Lewisburg (10-2) 61
Cam Michaels 5 0-1 11, Joey Martin 7 2-4 17, Forrest Zelechoski 3 0-0 7, Jacob Hernandez 6 6-11 18, Henry Harrison 21-3 6, Devin Bodden 1 0-0 2; Khashawn Akins 0 0-0 0. Totals 24 9-19 61.
3-point goals:
Harrison, Martin, Michaels, Zelechoski.
Shikellamy (7-6) 57
Ryan Williams 3 5-6 12, Cameron Lenner 4 0-0 8, Scott Miller 2 0-0 4, John Peifer 6 3-3 16, Trey Wallace 1 0-0 2, Mason Deitrich 1 0-0 2, Kaden Hoffman 6 0-0 13; Xavier Fashaw 0 0-0 0; Luke Snyder 0 0-0 0. Totals 23 8-9 57.
3-point goals:
Hoffman, Peifer, Williams.
Mount Carmel 72, Milton 49Saturday at Mount Carmel
Milton 10 12 13 14 — 49 Mount Carmel 7 26 15 24 — 72
Mount Carmel (6-5) 72
Matthew Balichik 0 3-6 3, Cole Spears 3 0-1 6, Pedro Feliciano 5 0-0 10, Garrett Varano 5 5-6 20, Julien Stellar 5 2-4 14, Damen Milewski 7 0-0 17, Noah Shimko 10-0 2; Chase Balichik 0 0-0 0; Jacob Shultz 0 0-0 0. Totals 26 10-17 72.
3-point goals:
Varano 5, Milewski 3, Stellar 2.
Milton (9-5) 49
Dale Mitchell 0 1-2 1, Austin Gainer 2 1-2 5, Jace Brandt 6 6-13 19, Xzavier Minium 5 3-5 15, Luke Delong 3 2-4 9, Nevin Carter 0 0-0 0, Ashton Krall 0 0-0 0, Peyton Rearick 0 0-0 0. Totals 16 13-26 49.
3-point goals:
Minium 2, Brandt, Delong.
Hughesville 68, Warrior Run 47Saturday at Hughesville
Warrior Run 9 14 14 10 — 47 Hughesville 17 28 14 9 — 68
Hughesville (9-3) 68
Josh Heiney 4 1-2 10, Nick Trevouledes 5 0-2 12, Dylan Bieber 6 2-2 17, Carter Cowburn 4 0-0 8, Ethan Woolcock 2 0-0 4, Landon King 2 1-2 5, Mason Thomas 1 0-0 3, Jeff Fenstermacher 3 0-0 8, Cam Fetterman 0 1-2 1; Shea McCusker 0 0-0 0; Chase Michael 0 0-0 0; Brady Snyder 0 0-0 0; Logan Reiss 0 0-0 0. Totals 27 5-10 68.
3-point goals:
Bieber 3, Fenstermacher 2, Trevouledes 2, Heiney, Thomas.
Warrior Run (1-14) 47
Carter Marr 3 5-6 11, Nathan Axtman 5 6-13 16, Cooper Wilkins 1 5-6 8, Mason Sheesley 2 3-4 8, Ryan Newton 2 0-0 4; Chase Beachel 0 0-0 0; Jared Silvers 0 0-0 0; Gavin Gorton 0 0-0 0; Michael Kemock 0 0-0 0; Zamir Keyes 0 0-0 0. Totals 12 19-29 47.
3-point goals:
Sheesley, Wilkins.
Girls basketballMeadowbrook Christian 33, Cowanesque Valley 15Saturday at Meadowbrook
Cowanesque Valley 0 6 5 4 — 15 Meadowbrook 8 4 9 12 — 33
Cowanesque Valley
Maddie Millard 1 1-2 1; Kyra Daley 0 0-0 0; Ashley Woodring 0 1-2 1; Ella Churchill 0 3-6 3; Lily Vargeson 1 0-0 2; Jesse Quick 0 0-0 0; Paisley Nudd 1 2-4 5; Janna Quick 0 1-2 1; Ali Bieser 0 0-0 0; Renee Abbott 0 0-0 0; Totals: 3 8-16 15.
3-point goals:
Nudd
Meadowbrook Christian
Kailey Devlin 5 7-8 17, Emma George 0 0-0 0, Cassidy Miller 0 0-0 0, Audrey Millett 0 0-0 0, Alyna Smith 1 2-2 5, Emily Baney 4 3-7 11, Madi McNeal 0 0-2 0, Ellie Sweigard 0 0-0 0. Totals: 11 11-19 33.
3-point goals:
None Swimming/diving
GirlsLewisburg 54, Towanda 23Athens 60, Lewisburg 36
200M relay: 1. Lewisburg (Skylar Crosby, Katelyn Beers, Lucy Mitchell, Carina Pavlov) 2:26.87; 2. Athens; 3. Athens 200 Free: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 2:01.62; 2. Taegan Williams (A) 2:14.78; 3. Juliana Varner (T) 2:22.22; 5. Carina Pavlov (L) 200IM: 1. Taylar Fisher (A) 2:38.62; 2. Brooke Kopatz (A) 2:41.09; 3. Wise Marisa (T) 3:09.83 50 Free: 1. Emma Gerlinski (L) 26.32; 2. Carolyn Warner (W) 30:09; 3. Allison Thoman (A) 30.78; 4. Skylar Crosby (L) 1-meter dive: 1. Abigayle Panek (A) 181.35 100 Fly: 1. Taegan Williams (A) 1:10.39; 2. Emma Gerlinski (L) 1:14.14; 3. Emily Marshall (A) 1:24.04; 4. Lucy Mitchell (L) 100 Free: 1. Juliana Varner (T) 1:03.02; 2. Carolyn Warner (Wellsboro) 1:07.68; 3. Hannah Walker (A) 1:16.98; 4. Katelyn Beers (L) 500 Free: 1. Grace Cobb (A) 6:43.28; 2. Elizabeth Talada (A) 7:08.07; 3. Carina Pavlov (L) 7:19.90 200 Free relay: 1. Athens 1:57.14; 2. Lewisburg (Shannon, Mitchell, Gerlinski, Pavlov) 1:58.75; 3. Athens 2:11.05 100 Back: 1. Kimberly Shannon (L) 1:02.70; 2. Taylar Fisher (A) 1:14.73; 3. Emily Marshall (A) 1:21.40 100 Breast: 1. Brooke Kopatz (A) 1:17.43; 2. Allison Thoman (A) 1:21.93; 3. Skylar Crosby (L) 1:32.59; 4. Katelyn Beers (L) 400 Free relay: 1. Lewisburg (Gerlinski, Mitchell, Crosby, Shannon (4:21.12); 2. Athens 4:23.57; 3. towanda 4:56.12
BoysLewisburg 72, Towanda 21Lewisburg 53, Athens 48
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.