MIFFLINBURG — If Thursday’s game was any indication, then Mifflinburg’s boys basketball team is loaded for bear entering the District 4 Class 4A playoffs.
The Wildcats put together perhaps their best performance of the season in the matchup against Selinsgrove, and with the postseason starting next week it couldn’t have come at a better time.
Once again, with Isaiah Valentine leading the way and Cannon Griffith also filling up the stat sheet, Mifflinburg rolled to a 68-33 Heartland Athletic Conference Division I victory over Selinsgrove inside the Cats’ Den.
The win wrapped up the No. 2 seed for Mifflinburg (15-2 overall), and the Wildcats will likely be hosting No. 7 Jersey Shore in a quarterfinal contest.
“These guys have earned every bit of (those 15 wins). We’ve all been battling different stuff with this season, and it’s been a weird season, but this team has really come together,” said Mifflinburg coach Andre Roupp. “We’re riding great momentum right now, and I’m just really proud of the guys. We’re now entering the next season and we’re going take all that good momentum that we’ve earned and all the good stuff here, and enter into the district season and see what happens.”
When Mifflinburg played Selinsgrove towards the end of last season with a playoff berth on the line, the Wildcats didn’t play very well.
This time around, there was no doubt which Mifflinburg team showed up.
Valentine, who had a game-high 25 points on the night, scored 10 of those points in the first quarter as Mifflinburg got out to a 23-11 lead.
“These kids are playing with that drive right now that they want to go get it. They’re not leaving anything to chance right now, and that’s what I really like,” said Roupp. “We kind of went into a game at Selinsgrove last year that didn’t mean anything, and we kind of played that way. We didn’t (do that) this year.”
The second quarter was Griffith’s time to shine. He scored eight of his 14 points in the period and had two big steals at the end that resulted in points for the junior guard as the Wildcats built their lead up to 46-22.
“I think we passed the ball very well, got some open shots and played good team defense,” said Griffith. “We have a lot of good ball movement, and we just work well together.
“I was just getting open and people were passing me the ball,” Griffith added.
Along with those 14 points, Griffith also had five rebounds, four assists and three steals on the night.
“Cannon has just been the silent, solid guy for us, especially in the second half of the season,” said Roupp. “He’s been so solid offensively, and he does the little things on defense that people may not even notice. He’s always in great position and he gets his hands deflections and steals. He’s right there with Isaiah leading the team with assists, and we like to get the ball in his hands and let Isaiah get off the ball and into offensive sets, and we really rely on Cannon to do that and get us involved with our offense.”
The third period saw Valentine score 10 points to help grow Mifflinburg’s lead to 59-33. Valentine and Griffith then both made buckets to start the fourth as the hosts’ lead ballooned to 31 points.
“We are playing great team offense, great team defense, and these guys are relying on each other and right now. They are going out and taking care of their own responsibilities, and they are getting great results,” said Roupp.
“We had to fight and claw last year to get that eighth spot, and we think that we’ve really earned the No. 2 spot this year — a really solid No. 2 — and we are looking to host here and concentrate on the most important game of the year, and that is probably going to be Jersey Shore next Friday.”
Mifflinburg 68, Selinsgrove 33at MifflinburgScore by quarters
Selinsgrove 11 11 11 — 33 Mifflinburg 23 23 13 9 — 68
Selinsgrove (1-11) 33
Blake Haddon 0 0-0 0; Nate Hackenberger 0 0-0 0; Ethan Harris 2 0-0 4; Isaiah Ulrich 0 0-0 0; Ryan Reich 4 0-0 8; Gabriel Paulhamus 0 0-0 0; Theo Feiler 0 2-2 2; Randy Richter 2 2-2 8; Spencer George 5 1-1 11; Joey Hoover 0 0-0 0.
Totals:
13 5-5 33.
3-point goals:
Richter 2.
Mifflinburg (15-2) 68
Gabe Yoder 0 2-2 2; Isaiah Valentine 7 10-11 25; Jarret Foster 0 0-0 0; Eli Troutman 0 0-0 0; Tyler Reigel 2 0-0 5; Lane Yoder 2 0-0 5; Cannon Griffith 5 2-5 14; Jake Young 4 0-0 9; Ethan Bomberger 0 2-2 2; Zach Wertman 3 0-0 6.
Totals:
23 16-20 68.
3-point goals:
Griffith 2, Valentine, Reigel, Yoder, Young.
JV score: Mifflinburg, 57-45.
