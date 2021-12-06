UNIVERSITY PARK – The No. 2-ranked Penn State wrestling team (5-0) took care of visiting Lehigh (3-2) by a 23-16 score in non-conference action Sunday in a sold out Rec Hall.
A shorthanded Penn State squad won six of nine contested bouts, as senior Nick Lee picked up his 100th career win.
The dual was wrestled in front of 6,496 fans in Rec Hall, marking the 57th-straight sell-out in the building.
The dual began at 125 where senior Jake Campbell made his Penn State dual debut. Campbell battled No. 12 tough before dropping a 11-3 bout. Senior Roman Bravo-Young, ranked No. 1 at 133, dominated Sheldon Seymour, running away to a 19-7 major decision to tie the dual meet at 4-4 after two bouts. Lee, ranked No. 1 at 141, took care of Lehigh’s Connor McGonagle, posting a 13-6 win to put the Lions on top 7-4. The victory was the 100th of Lee’s illustrious Penn State career. The Nittany Lion is now 100-13 overall, including a 4-0 record this year.
Sophomore Beau Bartlett, ranked No. 20 at 149, gave up a late takedown and suffered a 6-5 upset loss to Manzona Bryant. Junior Tony Negron made his Penn State dual meet debut at 157 and nearly upset No. 10 Josh Humphreys in the process. Negron appeared to take a 6-5 lead with :09 left in the match, but the move was reviewed by the officials and overturned, giving Humphreys the 5-4 win. The result sent Lehigh into halftime leading 10-7.
Junior Creighton Edsell, ranked No. 32 at 165, notched a critical win over No. 27 Brian Meyer. Edsell turned 1:23 in riding time into the bout’s crucial point in a 2-1 win, tying the dual at 10-10. Sophomore Carter Starocci, ranked No. 1 at 174, put Penn State on top for good with a strong 13-3 major over Lehigh’s Jake Logan, giving the Lions a 14-10 lead.
With No. 1 Aaron Brooks also not wrestling, sophomore Donovon Ball took to the mat at 184 once again and for the second time in three days came away with a critical victory. Ball posted a thrilling 5-3 win over Lehigh’s A.J. Burkhart to give Penn State a 17-10 advantage. Junior Max Dean, ranked No. 4 at 197, clinched the Penn State victory with a rousing first period pin. Dean turned Lehigh’s J.T. Davis late in the period to get the fall at the 2:58 mark to put Penn State up 23-10. With No. 4 Greg Kerkvliet still ill, No. 10 Jordan Wood got the forfeit victory at 285 making the dual final 23-16 in Penn State’s favor.
The Nittany Lions posted a gaudy 24-5 edge in takedowns. Penn State picked up five bonus points off a pin (Dean) and two majors (Bravo-Young, Starocci).
Two extra matches were contested after completion of the dual meet. While the bouts do not count towards the dual’s score, they are official NCAA matches. At 149, Nittany Lion Joey Blumer posted a 5-1 win over Steven Storm, including 4:23 in riding time. At 157, sophomore Terrell Barraclough notched a 7-2 decision with 4:14 in riding time over Lehigh’s Luca Frinzi.
The Nittany Lions venture to Niceville, Fla., for the Collegiate Wrestling Duals on Dec. 20-21. The Nittany Lions battle Northern Iowa at noon Monday, Dec. 20 and Cornell immediately after at 2 p.m. Penn State will then have one dual on Tuesday, Dec. 21, opponent and time to be determined. Penn State opens up Big Ten action on Friday, Jan. 7, when the Nittany Lions visit the Maryland Terrapins for a 7 p.m. dual in College Park, Md.
