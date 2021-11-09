MIDDLEBURG — For Valley soccer fans, Midd-West High School’s Sports Boosters Athletic Park is the place to be tonight.
That’s because the Snyder County venue will host a pair of District 4 champion teams from Union County — Lewisburg’s boys and Mifflinburg’s girls — in their respective PIAA playoff openers.
First up on the night is a Class 3A matchup between Mifflinburg (19-1) and District 3 runner-up Eastern Lebanon County (16-4) at 5 p.m., and the nightcap has Class 2A champ Lewisburg (17-1-1) playing District 3 runner-up Oley Valley (16-6-1) at 7.
Mifflinburg vs. ELCO
Mifflinburg will be making the short 10-mile drive south on Route 104 to play ELCO in the Wildcats’ first state playoff game in school history.
The butterflies will no doubt be in the stomachs of Mifflinburg’s players tonight, but third-year coach Erich Hankamer thinks his girls will be able to handle the bright lights of the PIAA playoffs.
“We are super excited for this chance in the state playoffs. I think the nerves will be there in the beginning for all of us, but we have adapted so well this season to overcome slow starts. This team is ready to prove that when you buy in and play simple, you can go a long way,” said Hankamer.
“Our goal this season was to get to states. This is new territory for this program as this is the first-ever state game for girls soccer. I think just making it and showing what we can do as a small school proves that these girls have what it takes to make a splash in states and go pretty far.”
The Wildcats will look to get off on the right foot for a potential deep playoff run by competing on a pitch that they’ve had a lot of success on this season.
Between scrimmages, regular season and postseason games, Mifflinburg is 6-0 at Sports Boosters Park in 2021, and the Wildcats want to make it 7-0.
“Its a great feeling to play so close to home. This will be our seventh time playing on that field, so its like another home field for us. We are trying to get a big student section for this game, and we just want the streak to continue,” said Hankamer.
After scouting ELCO’s game against Mechanicsburg in the District 3 final on Thursday, Hankamer noticed the talent that the Raiders have throughout their lineup.
Sophomore Carsyn Boyer, plus juniors Carley Kleinfelter and Emily K. Miller are ELCO’s offensive leaders, while senior Abby Sargent anchors the Raiders’ defense.
“We have to stop their midfield; they have some dynamic players in the middle. If we match up well, we will win the game. (Boyer) is their playmaker, and she reminds me of Ella MaGee from Selinsgrove, so right there you know she is a talented player,” said Hankamer.
“They have key pieces all over the place and we have to make sure at the beginning of the game we match up with them. It’s going to be a game that has to be won in the midfield, and I think we have the best midfield currently in the state, so it will be a test to that sentence.”
Mifflinburg will prove to be a handful for ELCO with senior forward Emily Walls, senior midfielders Peyton Yocum and Remi Stahl, plus junior midfielder Taylor Beachy and sophomore forward/midfielder Sarah Fritz, among others. Defensively for the Wildcats, senior goalkeeper Kristi Benfield has 10 shutouts.
“They will have trouble with that front. It’s been a season where its not only one player producing (for us), we have five,” said Hankamer. “For us to continue this streak we have to make sure we are consistent all over the field. The whole starting 11 have to work together and that is what makes us different. We have so many threats and this team is hungry for more.”
Lewisburg vs. Oley Valley
The Green Dragons’ third straight trip to the PIAA tournament begins with a familiar opponent — the Oley Valley Lynx — which Lewisburg beat 2-0 in last year’s state semifinals en route to the program’s fourth state title in program history (2000, 2015, 2016, 2020).
And despite what has come to be an annual occurrence for Lewisburg, reaching the state playoffs never gets old for the Green Dragons.
“It is always an exciting time to play in the state playoffs. We don’t take these moments for granted,” said Lewisburg coach Ben Kettlewell, whose team is making its 10th trip to the state playoffs in the last 12 seasons (since 2010).
Although the bulk of Lewisburg’s lineup from a year ago has graduated, including two of the area’s leading scorers in Ben Liscum (now at Penn State) and Anthony Bhangdia (Tufts), the expectations are the same.
“There are always expectations for Lewisburg soccer, but we are a new team,” said Kettlewell. “Oley is a great team that comes battled-tested. They were a tough opponent last year, and this year should be no different.
“Last year will help us know that we are capable of (doing) hard things,” added Lewisburg’s coach.
Leading the way for the Green Dragons this trip are senior forward Philip Permyashkin (15 goals, 14 assists) and junior forward Alfred Romano (14 goals, 14 assists). An additional 11 players have at least one goal each, with junior forward Reese Dieffenderfer third on the team with six.
For Lewisburg defensively, it all begins with senior goalkeeper Tony Burns, who has made 43 saves with 11 shutouts and only seven goals allowed this season.
The Lynx also suffered some major graduation losses from a year ago, but the team is still formidable according to Kettlewell.
“They bring back an all-state player (junior forward Chase Reifsnyder), however their team is full of quality players,” he said. “They are well-coached and will look to attack quickly.
“They are similar to several teams we played this year. Our schedule provided us the opportunities to see many quality opponents and different playing styles to help with games like tomorrow.”
And the big key for the Green Dragons today against the Lynx is to control the speed of play.
“The game plan is to control the tempo of the game whether it be to speed up the play or slow it down,” said Kettlewell.
