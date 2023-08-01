Baseball
MLB GlanceAMERICAN LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Baltimore 65 41 .613 _ Tampa Bay 65 44 .596 1½ Toronto 59 48 .551 6½ Boston 56 50 .528 9 New York 55 51 .519 10
Central Division W L Pct GB
Minnesota 54 53 .505 _ Cleveland 53 54 .495 1 Detroit 47 59 .443 6½ Chicago 43 64 .402 11 Kansas City 32 75 .299 22
West Division W L Pct GB
Texas 60 46 .566 _ Houston 60 47 .561 ½ Los Angeles 56 51 .523 4½ Seattle 55 51 .519 5 Oakland 30 77 .280 30½
NATIONAL LEAGUEEast Division W L Pct GB
Atlanta 67 37 .644 _ Philadelphia 57 49 .538 11 Miami 57 50 .533 11½ New York 50 55 .476 17½ Washington 45 62 .421 23½
Central Division W L Pct GB
Cincinnati 59 49 .546 _ Milwaukee 57 50 .533 1½ Chicago 53 53 .500 5 Pittsburgh 47 58 .448 10½ St. Louis 47 60 .439 11½
West Division W L Pct GB
Los Angeles 59 45 .567 _ San Francisco 58 49 .542 2½ Arizona 57 50 .533 3½ San Diego 52 54 .491 8 Colorado 41 64 .390 18½
AMERICAN LEAGUESunday’s Games
L.A. Angels 3, Toronto 2, 10 innings Cleveland 5, Chicago White Sox 0 Kansas City 2, Minnesota 1 Miami 8, Detroit 6 Tampa Bay 8, Houston 2 Colorado 2, Oakland 0 Seattle 4, Arizona 0 San Diego 5, Texas 3 San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings Baltimore 9, N.Y. Yankees 3
Monday’s Games
Tampa Bay 5, N.Y. Yankees 1 L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1 Baltimore 4, Toronto 2 Houston 7, Cleveland 3 Seattle 6, Boston 2
Tuesday’s Games
Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m. Tampa Bay (Eflin 11-6) at N.Y. Yankees (Rodón 1-3), 7:05 p.m. Baltimore (Bradish 6-6) at Toronto (Ryu 0-0), 7:07 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m. Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox (Scholtens 1-3) at Texas (Heaney 7-6), 8:05 p.m. Cleveland (Williams 1-2) at Houston (Valdez 8-7), 8:10 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m. Boston (Bello 7-6) at Seattle (Miller 7-3), 9:40 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Cleveland at Houston, 2:10 p.m. Boston at Seattle, 4:10 p.m. Tampa Bay at N.Y. Yankees, 7:05 p.m. Baltimore at Toronto, 7:07 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Chicago White Sox at Texas, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
NATIONAL LEAGUESunday’s Games
Atlanta 8, Milwaukee 6 N.Y. Mets 5, Washington 2 St. Louis 3, Chicago Cubs 0 Miami 8, Detroit 6 Pittsburgh 6, Philadelphia 4, 10 innings Colorado 2, Oakland 0 Cincinnati 9, L.A. Dodgers 0 Seattle 4, Arizona 0 San Diego 5, Texas 3 San Francisco 4, Boston 3, 11 innings
Monday’s Games
Philadelphia 4, Miami 2 Washington 5, Milwaukee 3 L.A. Angels 4, Atlanta 1 Cincinnati 6, Chicago Cubs 5 Arizona 4, San Francisco 3, 11 innings San Diego at Colorado, 8:40 p.m.
Tuesday’s Games
Philadelphia (Suárez 2-5) at Miami (Alcantara 4-9), 6:40 p.m. Detroit (Manning 3-2) at Pittsburgh (Oviedo 4-11), 7:05 p.m. Milwaukee (Peralta 6-8) at Washington (Gray 7-8), 7:05 p.m. L.A. Angels (Sandoval 6-7) at Atlanta (Strider 11-3), 7:20 p.m. Minnesota (López 5-6) at St. Louis (Mikolas 6-6), 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati (Lively 4-6) at Chicago Cubs (Steele 11-3), 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets (Quintana 0-2) at Kansas City (Greinke 1-11), 8:10 p.m. San Diego (TBD) at Colorado (Lambert 2-1), 8:40 p.m. Arizona (Gallen 11-5) at San Francisco (Cobb 6-3), 9:45 p.m. Oakland (Waldichuk 2-6) at L.A. Dodgers (Lynn 6-9), 10:10 p.m.
Wednesday’s Games
L.A. Angels at Atlanta, 12:20 p.m. Detroit at Pittsburgh, 12:35 p.m. Milwaukee at Washington, 1:05 p.m. San Diego at Colorado, 3:10 p.m. Philadelphia at Miami, 6:40 p.m. Minnesota at St. Louis, 7:45 p.m. Cincinnati at Chicago Cubs, 8:05 p.m. N.Y. Mets at Kansas City, 8:10 p.m. Arizona at San Francisco, 9:45 p.m. Oakland at L.A. Dodgers, 10:10 p.m.
TransactionsBASEBALLMajor League BaseballAmerican League
BALTIMORE ORIOLES — Sent RHP Mychal Givens and LHP Keegan Akin to the Floridia Complex League (FCL) on rehab assignments. BOSTON RED SOX — Placed LHP Joely Rodriguez on the 15-day IL, retroactive to July 29. Recalled LHP Joe Jacques from Worcester (IL). CLEVELAND GUARDIANS — Reinstated RHP Noah Syndergaard from the 15-day IL. Traded RHP Aaron Civale to Tampa Bay in exchange for 1B Kyle Manzardo. HOUSTON ASTROS — Claimed RHP Jake Cousins off waivers from Milwaukee and optioned him to Sugar Land (IL). Recalled LHP Matt Gage from Sugar Land. Optioned RHP Brandon Bielak to Sugar Land. Designated LHP Blake Taylor for assignment. LOS ANGELES ANGELS — Designated 3B Kevin Padlo for assignment. Transferred 3B Taylor Ward from the 10-day IL to the 60-day IL. Activated INF C.J. Cron and OF Randal Grichuk. Optioned INF Trey Cabbage to Salt Lake (PCL). NEW YORK YANKEES — Agreed to terms with 2B Roc Riggio on a contract. Agreed to terms with RHPs Aaron Nixon and Trent Sellers on minor league contracts. Optioned RHP Ron Marinaccio to Scranton/Wilkes-Barre (IL). Recalled HP Jhony Brito from Scranton/Wilkes-Barre. OAKLAND ATHLETICS — Acquired RHP Chad Patrick from Arizona in exchange for INF Jace Peterson and cash considerations. Acquired RHP Joe Boyle from Cincinnati in exchange for LHP Sam Moll and international pool money. SEATTLE MARINERS — Recalled RHP Juan Then from Tacoma (PCL). TAMPA BAY RAYS — Recalled RHP Ryan Thompson from Durham (IL). Optioned RHP Taj Bradley to Durham. TORONTO BLUE JAYS — Activated RHP Jordan Hicks. Placed RHP Jay Jackson on family medical emergency leave. Recalled RHP Bowden Francis from Buffalo (IL).
National League
ARIZONA DIAMONDBACKS — Recalled OF Kyle Lewis and INF Diego Castillo from Reno (PCL). Acquired RHP Paul Sewald from Seattle in exchange for INFs Josh Rojas, Ryan Bliss and OF Dominic Canzone. ATLANTA BRAVES — Reinstated LHP A.J. Minter from the 15-day IL. Optioned RHP A.J. Smith-Shawver to Gwinnett (IL). Designated 3B Charlie Culberson for assignment. Activated SS Nicky Lopez. CHICAGO CUBS — Acquired INF Jeimer Candelario and cash considerations from Washington in exchange for minor league LHP DJ Herz and minor league INF Kevin Made. Acquired RHP Jose Cuas from Kansas City in exchange for OF Nelson Velazquez. COLORADO ROCKIES — Reinstated INF Brendan Rodgers from the 60-day IL. Recalled INF/OF Coco Montes from Albuquerque (PCL). MIAMI MARINS — Reinstated C Jazz Chisolm Jr. from the 10-day IL. Optioned INF/OF Garrett Hampson to Jacksonville (IL). NEW YORK METS — Acquired minor league RHP Justin Jarvis from Milwaukee in exchange for OF Mark Canha and cash considerations. PHILADELPHIA PHILLIES — Agreed to terms with 2B Bennett Pierce and RHP Brandon Beckel on contract. PITTSBURGH PIRATES — Signed C Luke Scherrer to a minor league contract. SAN FRANCISCO GIANTS — Acquired OF AJ Pollock and INF Mark Mathias along with cash considerations from Seattle in exchange for a player to be named later or cash considerations. Optioned INF Mark Mathias to Sacramento (PCL). Transferred RHP John Brebbia to the 60-day IL. Recalled INF Isan Diaz from Sacramento. Placed OF Mike Yastrzemski on the 10-day IL. WASHINGTON NATIONALS — Recalled RHP Hobie Harris from Rochester (IL). Placed RHP Trevor Williams on the bereavement list.
