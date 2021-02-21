WILLIAMSPORT — Mifflinburg sophomore Emmanuel Ulrich picked up his first District 4 title Saturday with a 3-1 sudden-victory win over Hughesville senior Caleb Burkhart at 285.
Ulrich joins 11 others headed back to Williamsport this weekend for the Northeast Regional Tournament. From there, three will advance to the Super Regional to be held March 6 in Pottsville.
Ulrich was the lone Standard-Journal-area champion to emerge from Williamsport Area High School with district gold, but he's not alone as a regional qualifier. Lewisburg's Kaiden Wagner took second at 132. Warrior Run senior Kaden Majcher (120) and sophomore Kaden Milheim (113) both took third, as did Milton senior Kyler Crawford (145) and junior Nathan Rauch (215). Mifflinburg senior Gabe Gramly also finished third, at 126.
Fourth-place finishers: Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Cade Wirnsberger (132), Lewisburg senior Logan Bartlett (138) and Mifflinburg Junior Troy Bingaman (149).
The final tickets punched to the regional went to fifth-place finishers Lewisburg sophomore Jace Gessner (106) and Meadowbrook Christian sophomore Gunner Treibley (285).
Complete coverage of Saturday's district championships will be featured in Monday's sports section.
