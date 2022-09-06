MONTOURSVILLE — After scoring just one goal in the first game of the Montoursville Tournament, the Defenders’ Raygan Lust scored in overtime versus Wyoming Valley West to help Warrior Run take a 3-2 win and place third in the tournament on Saturday.
In the opening game, Warrior Run fell to Montoursville, 1-0.
Lust finished with a pair of goals in the consolation game, plus Amara Bieber also scored for Warrior Run (2-2).
Maura Woland and Brooke Ryder had assists for the Defenders in the game.
Defensively, Chloe Burden made five saves for Warrior Run against Wyoming Valley West, and she made seven saves against Montoursville.
Warrior Run next hosts Shikellamy at 4:30 p.m. Wednesday.
MILTON — Audrey Millett and Kat Bennage both scored two goals in the first half as the lions beat the Warriors in the Allegheny Christian Athletic Association matchup on Friday.
Madelyn Fasnaught and Kailey Devlin added second-half goals for Meadowbrook (4-0, 1-0 ACAA).
Emma George made five saves to get the win against Northumberland (1-3, 0-1), which trailed Meadowbrook in shots (11-8)
The Lions next host Belleville Mennonite at 3:30 p.m. Friday.
Jersey Shore 1, Warrior Run 0
Warrior Run 4, Millville 1
MILLVILLE – Nathan Axtman recorded a hat trick to power the Defenders to the third-place victory at the Millville Tournament on Saturday.
Cooper Wilkins scored the other goal and also had an assist for Warrior Run (2-0), while Alex Brown added an assist in the win for the Defenders.
Warrior Run next hosts Central Mountain at 6 p.m. today.
