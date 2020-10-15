Girls soccer
Bloomsburg 2
Mifflinburg 1
BLOOMSBURG — Bloomsburg scored two unanswered goals in the second half to come back and take a 2-1 victory over Mifflinburg in a Heartland Athletic Conference crossover game Wednesday.
Sarah Fritz scored off a Peyton Yocum assist in the 15th minute to give Mifflinburg (8-5-1) the lead.
Rylee Klinger and Paige Temple then scored in the 58th and 63rd minutes, respectively, to bring Bloomsburg back.
Mifflinburg next plays Danville on the road at 2 p.m. Saturday.
Bloomsburg 2, Mifflinburg 1at BloomsburgFirst half
Miff-Sarah Fritz, assist Peyton Yocum, 14:58.
Second half
B-Rylee Klinger, assist Brynna Zenter, 57:59. B-Paige Temple, unassisted, 62:47.
Shots: Bloomsburg, 14-6; Corners: Bloomsburg, 1-0; Saves:
Bloomsburg, Abbey Gerasimoff, 5; Mifflinburg, Kristi Benfield, 12.
Boys soccer
Midd-West 2
Mifflinburg 0
MIFFLINBURG — Nick Eppley scored unassisted goals in the first and second halves to lead the Mustangs past the Wildcats in HAC-I action.
Kanon Keister and Zac Kerstetter combined to make 13 saves on the day for Mifflinburg (2-9-1, 1-6-1 HAC-I), which next plays at Central Columbia at 7 p.m. Monday.
Midd-West 2, Mifflinburg 0at MifflinburgFirst half
MW-Nick Eppley, unassisted, 13:00.
Second half
MW-Eppley, unassisted, 37:00.
Shots: MW, 20-1; Corners: MW, 6-1; Saves:
MW, Josh Horst, 1; Mifflinburg, Kanon Keister, 8, and Zac Kerstetter, 5.
Girls tennis
District 4 sets doubles
pairings
WILLIAMSPORT — One doubles team each from Lewisburg and Milton will be represented at this weekend’s District 4 Doubles Tournament, which will be contested at both Williamsport and South Williamsport high school.
Lewisburg’s No. 6 team of Bekah Vance and Ayra Tufail will face Hughesville’s No. 7 team of Maria Duff and Marley Green in the first round.
Also in the first round Milton’s No. 11 team of Mackenzie Counsil and Maddy Chappell will play the No. 14 team from Danville in Paige Holcome and Sarah Bhanushali.
The Montoursville team of Lydia Barbour and Rei Saar is the No. 1 seed, and Loyalsock’s team of Sarah Hall and Katie Savidge is No. 2.
The top half of the bracket will be contested at Williamsport Area High School while the bottom half of the bracket, including Lewisburg’s and Milton’s matches, will be played at South Williamsport High School beginning at 9 a.m. Saturday.
The semifinals and finals will then be contested Monday at the Central PA Tennis Club, South Williamsport.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.